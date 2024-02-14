Skip To Content
"I Straight-Up Tell Our Clients Not To Do It”: People Are Revealing Which Current Interior Design Trends Will "Age Poorly," And I Definitely Agree With Several

If it includes the word "farmhouse," I'm out.

Ross Yoder
by Ross Yoder

BuzzFeed Staff

Design trends come and design trends go — but sometimes they go out much more quickly than anticipated.

Discovery / Via giphy.com

Recently, u/4jY6NcQ8vk asked redditors to share the "current aesthetic trends they think will age poorly," and honestly, I'm out here questioning every single interior design choice I've ever made. I know where I stand on most of these, so I'm genuinely curious to see if you love 'em or if they won't stand the test of time. Either way, I'm all ears.

1. "Anything that says live, laugh, love...or, honestly, any combination of those words."

&quot;Live laugh love&quot; sign
Javier Ruiz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/theartofgettingup

2. "All-gray interiors that scream, 'This house is a flip!'"

Gray kitchen with gray cabinets
Serghei Starus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/Veeg-Tar

3. "When people paint their houses black. They're annoying as hell when it comes to upkeep."

Touring an all-black painted house
The Good Brigade / Getty Images

u/bzzibee

4. "Those totally overused 'farmhouse' light fixtures — you know, the ones where it's just an empty square (or rectangle) frame around a bulb."

Black farmhouse light figure with boxy lights
Merbotin / Via amazon.com

u/rentvent

5. "Those super-chunky microwave-hood combos. I know they're convenient, but they're ugly."

Putting food into a microwave-hood combo
Catlane / Getty Images

u/rentvent

6. "Those damn sliding barn doors! Just make it a full-out pocket door or leave it alone!"

White sliding barn door
Triggerphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/Doggslife

7. "Any 'word signs,' just generally. Yes, we know you 'eat' in the kitchen..."

Sign in a room that says &quot;gather&quot;
word+joy / Via amazon.com

u/pixiestardust8

8. "Yes, open layouts make the house appear bigger, but I can't get over how much it makes a house echo. When you have more than a few people living in your home, they make it truly impossible to have much privacy."

Open layout home
Josep Gutierrez / Getty Images

u/PompousPun

9. "Shiplap. It's literally just wood paneling painted white...but I can't stand it."

Arrow pointing to white shiplap walls in a hallway
PC Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/wicked_flamingo

10. "Kitchens that are basically floor-to-ceiling subway tile. It resembles a rest stop bathroom, and I think they'll eventually start to feel as dated as McMansions do now."

Gray kitchen with subway tile backsplash
Georgetsamakdas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/effesstorm

11. "Gray vinyl flooring. Wood isn't gray. Stop pretending it is."

Gray vinyl flooring in a kitchen next to bar stools
Denise Cooper / Via youtube.com

u/Pizzazzinator

12. "The Moroccan-inspired tile in every home. It definitely works in some houses, but it's being put everywhere right now. I don't think it'll age well — except in houses where it's genuinely aligned with the rest of the architecture."

Person sorting through different Moroccan-themed tile
Georgia Ezra / Via youtube.com

u/snny_all_year

13. "Farmhouse sinks...unless the house is literally on a farm."

Farmhouse sink in a white kitchen
PC Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/snowgrrll

14. "Painting anything that's old white — just to 'modernize' it."

White painted wood beams on ceiling
Catherine Mcqueen / Getty Images

u/giggles-mcgee

15. "Linear mosaic tile. Oh god, it's ugly...and since I'm a designer, everyone is asking for it. I straight-up tell our clients not to do it. It's going to look like shit in 10 years — I mean, it looks like shit now, but it'll be so dated then."

Linear mosaic tile
Emser Tile / Via houzz.com

u/SunglassesBright

16. "Granite countertops — especially brown granite."

Brown granite countertop
Flavio Coelho / Getty Images

u/newtypexvii17

17. "The white farmhouse exterior. It's WAY overdone, which just means that people will get sick of it (and it'll look dated in five or so years)."

The exterior of a white farmhouse–style house
Mitch Cleary — Construction / Via youtube.com

u/Luscious-Grass

18. "Painted brick. If you don't want to look at it, render or stucco it — but painting is a quick and often less-than-successful process of 'restoring' brickwork."

Painting brick wall white
Ronstik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/Jacobi-99

19. "Wallpaper with bold prints. It goes in and out of fashion (and has for decades). Don't get me wrong, I think it can be cute...but don't kid yourself into thinking that your big floral wallpaper with toucans is going to be timeless in some way."

Holding up color against a pineapple wallpaper
House & Home / Via youtube.com

u/terracottatilefish

20. "The tired 'blue cabinet and gold hardware' trend in kitchens and bathrooms."

Blue cabinets in a kitchen with gold hardware
Yinyang / Getty Images

u/Papapeta33

21. "I'm just gonna say it: Any kind of fake hardwood flooring will be the avocado-colored shag carpet of our time."

Installing vinyl fake wood flooring
Andreygonchar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/q4atm1

22. "Brass faucets — or, really, any kind of brass accents. It's part of that gross '80s retro look that's becoming popular again (along with hunter green and mustard yellow). It was gross back then, and it looks no better now!"

Brass cabinet pulls in a kitchen
Olena Ruban / Getty Images

u/s_0_s_z

23. And finally: "Cottagecore. Period."

A row of white and glass vases containing simple plants on a table
Natalie_board / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/papjohnsreckoning

Are there any current design trends that you don't think will age all that well? Tell us in the comments!

Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

