UK Admits “Huge Error Of Judgment” In Citing Political Donations In Refusal To Raid Money Laundering Suspect

The UK tax authority made a “huge error of judgment” by citing political donations when it refused to help French authorities raid a money laundering suspect, chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has admitted – and the government will conduct its own internal review into the matter.

The chancellor’s comments, made during a testy half-hour debate in parliament on Wednesday, add to the ongoing fallout after BuzzFeed News disclosed last week that an HM Revenue and Customs official, rejecting a request from investigators in France, made direct reference to the fact that the UK telecoms giant Lycamobile is “the biggest corporate donor to the Conservative party”.

MPs from across the political spectrum have responded with outrage, demanding to know if HMRC shies away from investigating wealthy and well-connected corporations. Two parliamentary committees – treasury and public accounts – have promised to look into the case, and treasury chair Nicky Morgan, herself a Conservative, has asked HMRC to respond to concerns that its investigations are “influenced by political donations”.

Hammond said he believed that HMRC “in substance have acted correctly” when they refused to help French law enforcement with their request last year to raid Lycamobile’s headquarters in London – because, Hammond said, the French had not given the UK “sufficiently precise information” to justify it. “We live, fortunately, in a country that is governed by the rule of law and HMRC doesn’t operate on the basis of pounding down the door because it doesn’t like the look of somebody,” Hammond said.

But he excoriated the “complete lack of judgment” by the HMRC official who made the reference to Tory donations, Christopher Wood.

“This is ridiculous. This is ridiculous,” Hammond said. “This is an individual who has written a letter and has included in the letter extraneous and irrelevant material. It is material that any one of us could have found out. Donations to the Conservative Party are recorded publicly – so you could have found that out, I could have found that out. An individual at HMRC could have known it simply by googling.”