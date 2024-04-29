All The Best Deals On Amazon This Week

1. 30% off a tabletop fire pit that will add some much needed warmth and aesthetic to your backyard gathering without you having to fork over hundreds of dollars and valuable space for a firepit.
2. 48% off solar-powered, hanging patio lights because spring is the perfect time to jazz up your outdoor space. A little exterior illumination goes a long way, and your space will go from a boring patio to an outdoor oasis in no time.
3. 38% off reusable water balloons that are definitely not just for kids. Level up any outdoor event with these water balloons that fill up quickly in a bucket of water, provide the perfect amount of splash, and don't leave hundreds of shreds of plastic everywhere. Your BBQs just got significantly more exciting.
4. 40% off a pair of cork footbed sandals that give the comfort and style of Birkenstocks, but at a fraction of the price. The buckle can be adjusted for that perfect fit and the arch support is good enough for all-day wear. And — believe me — proper arch support is going to save your back one day.
5. 44% off a pair of polarized sunglasses that look designer but won't break the bank if you're someone who needs bag sunglasses, car sunglasses, and home sunglasses, but always seems to lose at least one.
6. 25% off a straw Panama hat that will protect you from the sun without sacrificing that summer aesthetic you've been building. Pair with the perfect sunnies to complete the look and get ready for the compliments to pour in.
7. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's both soft and breathable, which is perfect if you're someone who blasts the AC because they simply MUST feel snuggly at all times.
8. Up to 50% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets that are soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant, meaning ultimate comfort no matter the temperature. These sheets are so comfortable, they may have you rethinking your resistance to the top sheet.
9. 30% off a portable carpet cleaner that will allow you to finally stop saying "I really need to clean my couch." This portable machine travels easily from room to room or out to the car and cleans up messes in minutes. This is also a great investment for pet owners! Funky smell, you have no power here.
10. 33% off a HEPA air purifier because springtime coincides with sneezy time. Kick those seasonal allergies to the curb by keeping the air in your house as allergen-free as possible! This air filter can capture up to 99.99 percent of particulates in the air AND can clean just over 1000 square feet in about an hour.
11. 30% off a portable power bank because no one needs the stress of a dead battery hours before you get home. Not only is this charger small enough to fit in most bags and pockets, it works 3x faster than regular charging — meaning you'll never have to worry about getting lost with a dead phone.
12. 51% off a robot vacuum with the potential to change your life as you know it. This vacuum can vacuum hard floors and carpets AND empty and charge itself, bringing your workload down to zero. Take one more thing off your to-do list because this type of convenience is what society has been dreaming about since the days of the Jetsons.
13. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that will add some much-needed luxury — and efficiency! — to your skincare routine. With just a few minutes of rolling a day, this roller helps decrease puffiness, smooth lines, and wrinkles and even helps serums and moisturizers absorb better. If you're going to have a seven-step skincare regimen, it might as well work.
14. 60% off a heated eye massager because you deserve some deep relaxation and serious rest. Puffy, overstrained eyes be gone! Plus it includes a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to something relaxing no matter how noisy your upstairs neighbors are.
15. 24% off a black bamboo bath tray that will turn bath time into a true relaxing time. With room for a book or tablet, a glass of wine, and a snack, your evening date with that novel everyone's talking about just got even better.
16. 25% an easy-to-use espresso machine that will have you ditching the coffee shop because you can do it so much better at home now. This fan-favorite espresso machine might be an investment up front but it will pay off big time now that your favorite coffee costs $7 a pop.
17. 26% off a cocktail shaker kit so you can practice your inner bartender while enjoying whatever cocktail you want after a long workday. Get ready to level up your next party with your flair bartending skills.
18. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats so you never have to find out you're out of parchment paper just as you're ready to put your treat into the oven. These reusable mats are non-stick, easy to use, and easy to clean, making it hard to remember why you spent so much on parchment paper and foil once upon a time.
19. Up to 40% off a bohemian area rug because it's definitely time to liven up your living space. And since it's low-pile enough for a robot vacuum, you literally just have to sit back and enjoy how much better your room looks.
20. 20% off an anti-fatigue floor mat that may seem unnecessary now, but is actually life-changing in the long run. Those hardwoods may be super easy to maintain, but your back is going to have some choice words for you down the road about the lack of cushion. Anti-fatigue mats are great for standing on while prepping dinner or doing dishes and you won't believe the difference until you try it.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.