    All The Best Deals On Amazon This Week

    From summer sunnies to kitchen essentials, here are all the best things to save money on this week.

    Raylyn Paquin
    Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. 30% off a tabletop fire pit that will add some much needed warmth and aesthetic to your backyard gathering without you having to fork over hundreds of dollars and valuable space for a firepit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect size for making S’mores or for simply sitting around enjoying the dancing flames. I love that you can use it indoors or outdoors. You just pour a little of the liquid fuel in the base. I add probably an inche worth and it will go for around 20 mins. There is a lid you can smoother the flame out with. It’s a heavy stone and looks very pretty! Small enough you can move it where ever you want, or take it to someone else’s house. Glad we got this instead of a big outdoor fire pit." —Michelle M.

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99; available in two sizes/styles and four colors)

    2. 48% off solar-powered, hanging patio lights because spring is the perfect time to jazz up your outdoor space. A little exterior illumination goes a long way, and your space will go from a boring patio to an outdoor oasis in no time.

    String lights hanging over a backyard patio set at dusk, enhancing outdoor ambience for shopping inspiration
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to light our backyard. They are easy to install and really lights up the yard at night. I originally was afraid that there was not enough sunlight in the yard because it’s cover by tree branches from our neighbors’s yard, but it has not been a problem." —Nimsatt

    Price: $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two sizes and brightnesses) 

    3. 38% off reusable water balloons that are definitely not just for kids. Level up any outdoor event with these water balloons that fill up quickly in a bucket of water, provide the perfect amount of splash, and don't leave hundreds of shreds of plastic everywhere. Your BBQs just got significantly more exciting.

    Basket of various colorful water balloons beside a pool, suggesting summer party accessories
    amazon.com

    I have these water balloons and my entire family loves them. I legitimately hate all things water balloons — from the pain of the plastic snapping, to the inconsistency of breaking open, to the pickup afterwards. These things got SO much play last summer and I loved them so much that my kids and I got into quite a few water balloon fights all summer, which would never have happened before. Kids and adults will love these and they'll bring so much summer fun. A major bonus here is that the magnets are inside the lining, which means you can spare yourself from some of those horror stories of magnets coming loose. 

    Promising review: "After seeing multiple Instagram accounts I follow recommend these for a while, I finally decided to try them and I'm so glad I did. The price tag was my biggest hangup, but since they are reusable I just reminded myself to look at it as a price per use rather than per balloon, and it is well worth it. The magnets are strong, and I appreciate that they are fully covered so they don't pose a choking hazard for my baby. My big kids have had a blast throwing them at each other and no one has gotten hurt, and the filling and cleanup is so much easier than regular water balloons. We've had kids from ages 3-8 using them and they all had so much fun." —Gwen

     Price: $25.49 for a pack of 12 (originally $41; also available in a four-, six-, 16-, 18-, and 24-pack)

    4. 40% off a pair of cork footbed sandals that give the comfort and style of Birkenstocks, but at a fraction of the price. The buckle can be adjusted for that perfect fit and the arch support is good enough for all-day wear. And — believe me — proper arch support is going to save your back one day.

    Person standing on grass wearing black leggings and brown sandals suitable for a shopping article
    amazon.com

    These shoes are genuinely the best summer sandal I've ever had. Last year my best friend told me to get some Birks because my days of sandals without support were absolutely killing my knees. Being on a budget, Birks were a hard pass for me. I found these babies and had the most gloriously knee- and back-pain free summer I've literally ever experienced. I tell everyone about these sandals and have had a few friends convert and become loyalists, too. They really are excellent and I now have them in a few colors and styles. And to think I thought a hobble was normal.

    Promising review: "I love these sandals. I have worn them nearly every day since I bought them, yes even when it was cold outside. They are so comfortable and lasted me through my entire pregnancy last year; the straps are flexible and gave room to accommodate my preeclampsia swollen feet. They show very little wear even after almost 2 years of constant use. I would absolutely recommend these." –Emma

    Price: $29.97+ (originally $49.99; available in women's sizes 6–11, including wide fits, and in 21 colors)

    5. 44% off a pair of polarized sunglasses that look designer but won't break the bank if you're someone who needs bag sunglasses, car sunglasses, and home sunglasses, but always seems to lose at least one.

    Reviewer wearing the gold-framed sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Always a 5-star product. I'm a repeat customer. I really like Sojos sunglasses because they are sturdy, fashionable, cool, well-made, and great quality. I get a lot of compliments every time I wear them. The mirror ones are my favorite. Good sun protection. I'll keep buying more for sure." —princesita

    Price: $13.99 (originally $24.99; available in 14 colors)

    6. 25% off a straw Panama hat that will protect you from the sun without sacrificing that summer aesthetic you've been building. Pair with the perfect sunnies to complete the look and get ready for the compliments to pour in.

    Reviewer wearing the Panama hat smiling next to a horse at a stable
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this summery hat. The brim was large enough to protect my face while on the catamaran but not so large that I felt like I was swallowed whole. This hat made it on two 12-hour flights to New Zealand and still looks brand new. Officially my go to summer hat." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $25.99 (originally $35.99, available in two sizes and nine colors)

    7. Up to 82% off a 100% cotton throw blanket that's both soft and breathable, which is perfect if you're someone who blasts the AC because they simply MUST feel snuggly at all times.

    Red throw blanket on a couch with patterned pillows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This throw blanket changes the game for my apartment. The color is so pretty and gives our place the beach vibes we were looking for.

    It’s lightweight and super soft. I wear it when I’m watching a movie and never get too hot because it’s so breathable. Definitely going to order more!" —Sydney

    Price: $18.27+ (originally $99.99, available in eight colors)

    8. Up to 50% off a set of luxurious microfiber sheets that are soft, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant, meaning ultimate comfort no matter the temperature. These sheets are so comfortable, they may have you rethinking your resistance to the top sheet.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

    Promising review: "I got the queen pink salmon set, and like what most are saying, the color does not match the picture… what you receive is probably closer to a terracotta than a pink salmon. BUT, these sheets… are probably the most comfortable, buttery soft sheets I have ever bought ! I paired it with my olive green comforter , and the color combo is, chefs kiss 🤌🏽. So if you want to sleep really good at night , go ahead and place that order. If you’re really specific on color, keep in mind the color is not going to be exact. But tbh I love the sheets so much I’m going to change up my curtains to match them since my current curtains don’t go well with the color. It’s really worth that much of a hassle lol." —Bri

    Price: $22.36+ (originally $27.95+, available in sizes twin–split king and 11 colors)

    9. 30% off a portable carpet cleaner that will allow you to finally stop saying "I really need to clean my couch." This portable machine travels easily from room to room or out to the car and cleans up messes in minutes. This is also a great investment for pet owners! Funky smell, you have no power here.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our dog had an upset tummy and made a mess on the carpet. After cleaning up as much as possible, machine worked very well on cleaning last of the debris on the carpet. Looking forward to using it on car and couch upholstery!" —Joseph Adato

    Price: $98.10 (originally $139.99)

    10. 33% off a HEPA air purifier because springtime coincides with sneezy time. Kick those seasonal allergies to the curb by keeping the air in your house as allergen-free as possible! This air filter can capture up to 99.99 percent of particulates in the air AND can clean just over 1000 square feet in about an hour.

    Black air purifier standing on carpet near a window with sheer curtains
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "All Hail the PuroAir Hepa 14 air purifier and filter! We have two large (shedding) dogs, and wood stove and I wanted something that could refresh and clean the air. I loved the first one so much I bought another. I leave them on all day. I'm a month in with these and they don't get hot or show any signs of wearing down. They have features like auto, low, medium and high along with a sleep mode, and a timer for various hours for auto shut off. I love the sleek design, and how efficient they work. This sounds dramatic, but within a hour the air quality seemed night and day different. If you're looking for a machine that is quiet, effective and life changing-this is!" —Cassie Mecham

    Price: $153 (originally $229.00; available in two styles in in a two-count)

    11. 30% off a portable power bank because no one needs the stress of a dead battery hours before you get home. Not only is this charger small enough to fit in most bags and pockets, it works 3x faster than regular charging — meaning you'll never have to worry about getting lost with a dead phone.

    Reviewer holding an Anker portable charger displaying 73% charged, cords attached.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sleek beaut of a power bank is the perfect shape and size for bag pockets and it recharges quickly. The silvery blue finish is nice but I particularly enjoy the way the display shows through it, letting me know the charging level. The two charging levels for thirsty guzzling devices and dainty dipping types is really great, especially if you want to avoid heating the things up needlessly." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99, available in five colors and also with included cable)

    12. 51% off a robot vacuum with the potential to change your life as you know it. This vacuum can vacuum hard floors and carpets AND empty and charge itself, bringing your workload down to zero. Take one more thing off your to-do list because this type of convenience is what society has been dreaming about since the days of the Jetsons.

    A robot vacuum cleaner is positioned in front of a stationary air conditioner unit in a home setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We upgraded our older shark robot vacuum to the self-emptying base, and it was the best thing we could have done. For anyone that has a dog or pet that sheds this is a must have! We love all the features so much that we bought a second one for downstairs. Aside from it being self-emptying we were able to outline each room on the app as well as the furniture it would need to go around. We have them set for a certain time to run each day and empty the canister once a week. Works great on carpet and wood floors." —Nikki

    Price: $319.99 (originally $649.99)

    13. 47% off a rose quartz face roller and gua sha scraper that will add some much-needed luxury — and efficiency! — to your skincare routine. With just a few minutes of rolling a day, this roller helps decrease puffiness, smooth lines, and wrinkles and even helps serums and moisturizers absorb better. If you're going to have a seven-step skincare regimen, it might as well work.

    Hand holding a rose quartz facial roller above a pink envelope with &quot;KATE EVE&quot; branding
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using facial roller and guasha for a week. I use the roller to apply face serums in the morning and at night, and the guasha to scrape my skin during the day. Today I suddenly noticed that the fine line under my eyes are almost gone. I can’t believe it actually works! I kept looking in the mirror and even asked my husband, and he was surprised too! I really LOVE these tools! This is so worth it! On the side note, the package is also very pretty and fancy! I LOVE the pink color so much! I will buy this for my friends since they are such lovely and beautiful gifts!" —Kathy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $38)

    14. 60% off a heated eye massager because you deserve some deep relaxation and serious rest. Puffy, overstrained eyes be gone! Plus it includes a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to something relaxing no matter how noisy your upstairs neighbors are.

    Reviewer falling asleep on couch with heated eye massager on face
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." —Kimberly A.

    Price: $52.49+ (originally $129.99, available in four colors)

    15. 24% off a black bamboo bath tray that will turn bath time into a true relaxing time. With room for a book or tablet, a glass of wine, and a snack, your evening date with that novel everyone's talking about just got even better.

    Bath with bubbles while tray holds shampoo, conditioner, brush, washcloth above
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well made! Sturdy! And it even matches my bathroom perfectly! What a nice, luxurious thing to have on spa day, which is once a week when I hide away with a book, bath bomb, and this tray full of pampering items within handy reach! Every mom needs one! I also think this would make a wonderful gift. I intend to do that for mother's day for my daughter inlaws, with a gift bag of bath bombs, candles, gift card for bookstore, box of candy, and loofah sponges, along with this tray! 🥰" —KikiBird

    Price: $31.97 (originally $42, also available in nine other styles)

    16. 25% an easy-to-use espresso machine that will have you ditching the coffee shop because you can do it so much better at home now. This fan-favorite espresso machine might be an investment up front but it will pay off big time now that your favorite coffee costs $7 a pop.

    Stainless steel espresso machine with buttons and a gauge, next to a silver pitcher and black container
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I'd like to say that this espresso machine is a real game-changer! The easy-to-use features and rapid heating system had me brewing like a pro in no time. It's got a large water tank, so constant refilling isn't an issue, and the built-in grinder? A coffee lover's dream! The milk frother deserves special mention, making my lattes just the way I love them. All in all, this machine has breathed new life into my mornings." —domenic fantilli

    Price: $559 (originally $749.95)

    17. 26% off a cocktail shaker kit so you can practice your inner bartender while enjoying whatever cocktail you want after a long workday. Get ready to level up your next party with your flair bartending skills.

    Reviewer&#x27;s cocktail kit in wooden stand
    amazon.com

    The set comes with an 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, mixing spoon, a stand, and a recipe book.

    Promising review:  "I was a little skeptical about how good it would be for the price but let me tell you it got — excuse my French — the hell used out of it last night, Christmas Eve dinner party. Works superb, no problems with everything. Everybody was happy with how easy it was to make the drinks, and I was even happier how easy it was to clean up in between the different drinks. Great gift for not a lot of money, thanks." —Steven Cibants

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $34.99, available in four materials and three stand colors)

    18. 50% off a pair of silicone baking mats so you never have to find out you're out of parchment paper just as you're ready to put your treat into the oven. These reusable mats are non-stick, easy to use, and easy to clean, making it hard to remember why you spent so much on parchment paper and foil once upon a time.

    Trays with candied pecans cooling on a kitchen counter on the silicone baking mats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I first made caramelized, sweet, roasted pecans on these mats. This can be a sticky mess, however, the pecans and the baked-on sugar lifted off the mats easily. Clean up was very quick and easy. Next, I roasted red beets on them. I was concerned that the baking mats might get stained. I was pleasantly surprised that the beets did not stain, and again the mats were easy to wipe off. Very impressed. I would recommend these to a friend. I read on some reviews that they smelled funny. When I got them I did not notice any smell. Just to be safe I washed them in hot, soapy water. Next, before using them for food items, I put them in a 325-degree oven for about 15 minutes. Again, I did not notice any funny smell. As much as I like to roast vegetables, these baking mats are becoming one of my favorite, new kitchen necessities. I would not hesitate to buy them again." —N. E. Woodard

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.99, available in four colors)

    19. Up to 40% off a bohemian area rug because it's definitely time to liven up your living space. And since it's low-pile enough for a robot vacuum, you literally just have to sit back and enjoy how much better your room looks.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the rug in their living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this rug! I was hesitant at first because it's such a bold choice but I'm so happy with my purchase! It has different colors of blues, orange, yellow, gold, and purples, easy to match your accents with. I read in other reviews that it has a chemical smell, which it does, but it's not overpowering and disappears within a couple of days. If you purchase it you WILL NOT regret it!" —Katie Ross

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $34.99+, available in 10 sizes and six colors)

    20. 20% off an anti-fatigue floor mat that may seem unnecessary now, but is actually life-changing in the long run. Those hardwoods may be super easy to maintain, but your back is going to have some choice words for you down the road about the lack of cushion. Anti-fatigue mats are great for standing on while prepping dinner or doing dishes and you won't believe the difference until you try it.

    Red anti-fatigue kitchen mat in front of a white cabinet, suitable for long-standing comfort while shopping for kitchenware
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This mat is really cushioned and comfortable to stand on. For as soft as it is you might think it would not maintain it cushion, but it bounces back immediately even with me a a big guy standing on it for a few minutes. Bought this for the kitchen but I think I might get another for my standing desk because it feels great even barefoot with arthritis and planter fasciitis." —Paul

    Price: $36.76+ (originally $45.95+; available in three sizes and 13 colors)

