As for the rest of the trip, I made sure to listen to my body by not pushing myself too hard. When you're traveling with friends, it's important to consider not only your goals and expectations for a trip but also theirs. However, it's also common not to always be on the same page about things. Look, I used to love staying out until 2 a.m. drinking and laughing with my friends — but now that I'm almost in my mid-30s, my body doesn't know how to sustain that kind of nightly marathon anymore. Like, how do people train for triathlons, when I need to train myself to stay up past 10 p.m.? Please, someone, make it make sense.