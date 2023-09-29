When you get engaged in America, it's typical to have a big wedding, attend a few events before the big day, and throw a bachelorette party with a bunch of friends. For me, however, none of those things came to fruition. In fact, I went on a solo bachelorette trip instead.
This new pre-wedding "trend" (which has garnered over 3.1 billion views on TikTok) gained traction after small business owner and YouTube content creator Aja Dang-Puspos went to a spa resort sans friends. Aside from not wanting to put more financial pressure on her loved ones, Aja also didn’t want anyone to ask her questions about what to do or where to go. "I just wanted to be pampered,” she told the New York Times — and honestly, I wanted that for myself as well.
To give a little more context: In April 2017, my fiancé and I got engaged, and in August 2017, my mother unexpectedly passed away. Since then, I've been trying to rediscover who I am as a woman without my mom — and honestly, it's been hard.