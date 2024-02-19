I'm Genuinely In Love With These Incredibly Smart Habits People Have Made To Improve Their Everyday Routines

5.

"Being a busy mom and wife, I struggled to find time for myself when life was quiet. So I now wake up one hour before everyone else. I give myself one hour of quiet. If you truly need your rest, then yes, please sleep — but for me, I needed my alone time. I go to bed early and wake up before the kids and my husband. I am able to sit in silence and have my coffee alone. Do my morning routine at my own pace. I can go outside when the weather is nice and have some air. I can stretch, do my skincare, listen to music, read, or journal. Whatever I need in that hour for me. And by the time my kids need me, I have already given myself my time, and I am ready to take on the chaos of the kids, pets, hubby, and life! It’s really helped my mental health to have a little time for self-care and time for me each morning!"