Aside From Exercising, What Is The Best Thing You've Done That Improved Your Life

Whether it's a habit, mindset, or life experience, we want to know all about it

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Let's be honest: life can be incredibly difficult sometimes — so when we find a habit, trick, or have a life experience that influences a lifestyle change for the better, it can make the world a difference.

a person putting on makeup
Olga Rolenko / Getty Images

So we want to know: Was there a specific thing that improved your quality of life so much that you wish you did it sooner?

For instance, maybe you play a particular playlist or album to make you super happy in the morning.

a person listening to music
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Or maybe you call a loved one every Monday morning to get you in a positive frame of mind for the week ahead. 

Or maybe you realized that tracking your habits every single day has actually made you stick with them.

a 2024 notebook
Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

Or perhaps you have ADHD, and you discovered that ADHD work accommodations have drastically changed your life for the better.

Or finally, maybe you started doing this one financial trick that helped reduce your financial stress a little.

a person doing their finances
Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images

Whatever the habit, trick, or idea is, share with us the one thing that has improved your life for the better in the Google form here or in the comments below: