11.

"I wish I knew, or someone had been more clear at the time, that life can be so much more than just Friday and Saturday night parties or going out to bars or pool halls. Small-town life was fun but there’s so much world out there to see that I missed out on for years because I thought I would never be able to get out of town. It took failing for years after high school for me to finally be willing to try a life in the military before finding out how small my little world was. Knowing how much more life could have been if I had started earlier makes me sad for the lonely, broke kid I was; if I had only listened closer to mentors and less to my small-minded friends, I could be so much farther along than I am now."