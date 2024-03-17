It's quite normal to ignore advice from older people when we're young. Yet it's also normal to have regrets about not following past guidance. So I asked older men, specifically from the BuzzFeed Community, "What is the one piece of advice you wish you listened to when you were a younger man?" and a lot of answers were honest and thoughtful. Here's what they had to say below:
1. "When I started working, my dad said, 'Every paycheck, set aside $50 in a separate account.' Through a combination of not having a lot of money and wanting to enjoy myself, I didn't. By the time I turned 30, I was almost $40,000 in debt through a combination of student loans and credit cards. Now, in my late 40s with a dog, a cat, and two young teenagers, my wife and I still have about $20,000 in credit card debt. If we hadn't fallen into a *very* lucky housing situation, I don't know how we'd survive. That $50 every two weeks, compounded over the last 25 years, would've been a reversal of fortune for me."
2. "Don’t worry about being cool. Hang out with people who have something going for them. Some direction, [whether it's] a purpose, goal, volunteerism., drive, fitness — it rubs off. I realized this a little late when I had made many poor decisions. But I challenged myself to hang out with those I admired and wanted to be like. It was a turning point."
—Mark, 55, Canada
3. "When a relationship is beginning to blossom, pay super close attention to the parents of that person, particularly their qualities — good and bad. Your prospective partner will have absorbed the good qualities but also will have to have dealt with the bad ones or you'll be the one dealing with them. Insecurities, trust issues, addictions, or other forms of abuse — and lack of empathy for others and animals."
4. "Don’t let anyone else tell you what 'being a man' means. You’ll figure out how to be your own man. Everyone’s definition of a 'real man' is different and personal."
5. "My mother advised me in my teens to read books that girls read, as they really do think differently. I thought that was ridiculous. I ignored her advice. With hindsight, it would have served me much better than all that science fiction I read."
6. "When I was training to be a pilot, my instructor told me to always keep my mind 10 miles ahead of my aircraft. This is great advice for flying and for life."
—Andy, 55, France
7. "Find good positive male role models. Don't learn about 'manliness' from someone on TV or what kids at school say is manly. Find actual well-adjusted adults who are worthy of emulation."
8. "Talk to that woman, and take the rejection, move on, but don’t be afraid if she says yes."
—Anonymous, 57, Maryland
9. "Thank your parents for the cool things they did for and with you. Let them know you appreciate what they did. Even if you don't fully appreciate it now, when you're older and look back and truly do appreciate those things, it may be too late to say anything because they're gone. Also, get ready to realize they were actually right most of the time. I find myself thinking, 'Damn, they were totally right...'"
10. "I would tell my younger self that yes, you're a guy, you aren't broken or weird or anything else you're going to call yourself over the years. You're someone without the vocabulary to explain: 'I'm not a girl!' and you'll get there someday. Just keep going, and I promise you, the shit you went through is gonna be worth it someday."
—Elliot, 40, Pennsylvania