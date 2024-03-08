Sometimes, people look back on their lives and recall the one piece of advice they wished they followed.
So, I want to ask people who identify as older men specifically: "What is the one piece of advice you wish you listened to when you were a younger man?"
For instance, maybe your grandfather or grandmother told you a golden nugget of wisdom about relationships that you ignored at first but later realized that he or she was actually right.
Or maybe you wish you were more in tune with your emotions even though your younger sister brought it up because you saw how it affected not only your relationship with work and family but also with yourself.
Perhaps you wish you listened to others who said not to take rejection so seriously — and that failure and rejection were just steering you in a better direction.