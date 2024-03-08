Skip To Content
Are You An Older Man? Tell Us Which Advice Your Younger Self Should Have Followed From The Start

Whether the advice is about family, relationships, money or anything in between — we want to know all about it.

Raven Ishak
by Raven Ishak

BuzzFeed Staff

Sometimes, people look back on their lives and recall the one piece of advice they wished they followed.

Person with backpack looking at airport departure board while holding a phone
Coroimage / Getty Images

While things may happen for a reason, maybe this particular advice or lesson would have helped identify a difficult emotion or highlight that a relationship actually wasn't beneficial in the long run.

So, I want to ask people who identify as older men specifically: "What is the one piece of advice you wish you listened to when you were a younger man?"

For instance, maybe your grandfather or grandmother told you a golden nugget of wisdom about relationships that you ignored at first but later realized that he or she was actually right.

Two people sitting close with one hand placed gently on top of the other on a couch
Davin G Photography / Getty Images

Or maybe you wish you were more in tune with your emotions even though your younger sister brought it up because you saw how it affected not only your relationship with work and family but also with yourself.

Perhaps you wish you listened to others who said not to take rejection so seriously — and that failure and rejection were just steering you in a better direction. 

Finally, maybe you wish you actually went to culinary school to follow your dream like your uncle encouraged rather than following the route your parents wanted.

Two chefs, one instructing the other, preparing food in a commercial kitchen
Monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Plus, after you made this realization, did anything change after the fact? Or do you want younger men today to know something about this advice that you didn't recognize then?

If the above resonates with you, and if you identify as a man and feel comfortable sharing, please tell us the life advice you wish you followed when you were younger in the Google form or comments below to possibly be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.