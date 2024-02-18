Just 36 Splurge-Worthy Products To Gift Yourself Because You Deserve It

1. A highly rated Revlon hot air brush to dry and style hair at the same time so you won't have to take several steps in your styling routine. This one's for you "fashionably late" people!
Promising reviews: "I have mid-length 4c hair and this works perfectly! It doesn’t take too long to do. I started off on the low setting and went back over it with the cool setting. It really got the full length of my hair and my hair didn’t feel dry or damaged at all ( I rinsed it and used hair lotion and combed out my hair before I used the dryer)." —Jess
"I kept seeing this all over social media. I assumed it was a gimmick and I wasn't going to love it, let alone like it. I was going to use it, and figured with Amazon's amazing return policy I was probably gonna just return it. What do I have to lose? I have wavy/curly hair. Normally, my hair is still frizzy after I blow it out with a round brush and dryer. I have to add product to smooth it out and then go over with my iron. Not anymore. No more adding smoothing gels and serums that just weight down my hair, making it look dirty, or flat ironing it after. And...it feels so soft. And it lasts. Currently on day three of waking up with the best hair ever. What is this magical device?!?" —Kelli Michele
Get it from Amazon for $38.48+ (available in nine styles).
2. Or a Dyson Airwrap multistyler if you *really* feel like splurging (as you should). Rather than using intense heat, it uses airflow to give you a blowout without damaging your hair. It can give you a stretched blowout, mermaid waves, C-curls, a sleek side part — it can basically do anything your pretty little heart desires.
The included attachments are a 1.2- and 1.6-inch barrel, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, and a round volumizing brush, as well as storage case and a filter cleaning brush.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "You can read my in-depth review of the Dyson Airwrap's first model for all sorts of deets. Since the 2018 release, the company has improved upon the original and has longer tool attachments to make drying and styling even easier. TL;DR: Once you've practiced a few times, it's easy to use all the attachments and it leaves your hair looking shinier and feeling less dry than heat drying and then using flat irons or curling irons to achieve your desired look. Note that you do want to rough dry your hair a bit before going in with the attachments. It's, understandably, a huge financial undertaking but if you have the coin and put a LOT of time into heat styling your hair like I do, it can be worth it to you."
3. An Owala FreeSip tumbler so you'll never have to painfully chug down lukewarm bevs, because it'll keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours with its triple-layer insulation! Plus it's all the hype right now, and with good reason. The thing that sets this beauty apart is the spout where you can either drink H2O through a straw or tilt it back to swig.
Oh, and I almost forgot to mention that it was featured in Time's Best Inventions of 2023!!! They also have a Marvel collection you can check out here.
Promising review: "Love, love, love!! Easy to carry, insulation is great and the colorway is perfect! Will be back to order more colors, if not all! :)" —Bailey
Get a 24 oz. bottle from Owala for $27.99 (available in 13 colors and three other sizes) or Amazon for $24.89+ (available in 21 colors and three other sizes).
4. A pair of Maison Miru Nap Earrings that are perfect if you're the type of person who never takes off their jewelry, even when sleeping. These unique earrings have a flat back so you won't feel a little ~stabby stab~ when you lay on your side. Not to mention they're just downright adorable!
Promising review: "These earrings are everything I’ve been hoping for! I had stopped wearing earrings because they were uncomfortable to sleep in. I was tired of taking them out half asleep at night and losing one. I came across these online and was skeptical but am so happy I purchased them! I forget they are even in my ears! I have super sensitive skin and most earrings irritate my skin. These haven’t caused any trouble in the past few weeks I’ve had them. Highly recommend for anyone on the fence!" —Alyssa
Get them from Maison Miru for $75 (available in gold or silver).
Psst...check out their other styles here.
5. A monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder so you can have a brand-new planner for each month. They come with guided prompts, wellness trackers, and calendars — plus they're drop dead gorgeous. Not only are they designed to keep you organized, but also keep your creative juices flowing and help manage stress levels!
Silk + Sonder is a small business founded by Meha Agrawal, a former software engineer who developed the planners as a way for people to stay emotionally and mentally connected with themselves through self-guided structure and creativity.
Promising review: "I started S+S to try and get my anxiety and depression better managed. I was struggling with a pretty bad depression period and wanted to be more proactive. It has kept me accountable and given me a mindfulness outlet which was much needed. I noticed a big change even just in the first week of having my first journal. Now, I am going to stick with it for a while longer! LOVE my Silk + Sonder Journals!" —Lindsey S.
Get a three-month subscription from Silk + Sonder for $19.95/month (also available for one month or a year).
6. A light-up rain cloud diffuser that'll do anything but rain on your parade. You can drop in your fave essential oils for aromatherapy and it comes with seven different light colors so you can choose one to set the mood! Plus the sound of the water flowing is just so darn relaxing.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils. And if you have pets, check out what the ASPCA has to say about using diffusers around them.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.80.
7. A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker if plain ol' instant coffee just doesn't do it for ya anymore. It'll brew both coffee or espresso depending on which pod you put in for an oh-so-delicious morning pick me up.
It comes with a 40-oz. removable water tank!
I have a Nespresso Vertuo and it has probably been the greatest investment I have ever made. Granted it may be a tad bit expensive, but in the long run you may just be saving money (if you NEED an iced latte every day). Plus it definitely beats having to leaving my apartment way too early to get my morning fix when all I have to do is put in a new pod, press the brew button, and wait around a minute for it to brew!
Personally, I'm a latte girlie so I usually use espresso pods (these are my faves btw), but you can put also put in a coffee pod. Based on the size of the pod, it'll know how much to brew automatically. P.S. there are three different sizes for coffee and four different sizes for espresso.
Promising review: "I like iced coffee with high caffeine. This fits the bill perfectly and is a joy to use and drink. My Starbucks monthly bill has come down considerably after buying this unit, and I'm ready to hit the ground running that much sooner in the morning. I especially enjoy the self cleaning feature and the ability to run it for smaller or larger cup sizes. Truly a premium product." —David T.
Get it from Amazon for $199.86+ (available in three colors, plus in bundle options with the Aeroccino milk frother).
8. And a rapid cold brew maker for the "iced coffee only" drinker who needs *a lot* of it. It makes 40 ounces of joe in under NINE minutes and you'll be able to choose from three different strength settings depending on how late you stayed up the night before bingeing your fave TV show.
Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold brew maker in action.
Promising review: "I like cold brew year-round and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried. It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
9. The famous nonstick ceramic Always Pan (the 2.0 version!) that's made with nontoxic ceramic materials. You'll be able to replace up to 10 pieces of boring ol' cookware because this bad boy can do it all! The best part? The ~eye-catching~ colors they come in.
It comes with a steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a rest. You can even put it in the oven — talk about versatility! What makes the 2.0 version different? They've upgraded the nonstick to last 50% longer and it's oven-safe to 450°!
Our Place is a POC-owned business based in Los Angeles. All of their boxes are packaged with biodegradable and recyclable materials, and the Always Pan is made in a woman-owned factory in China.
Promising review: "My always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.
Get it from Our Place for $150 (available in 11 colors and also in mini and large).
Check out our Always Pan review (number 4 in the post) from one of my BuzzFeed colleagues to learn more!
10. A leave-in conditioning spray to fight frizz and static during this dreadful winter. It's perfect for all hair types and only takes seconds to apply. Just spritz it everywhere after washing and your hair will be shiny and revived in no time.
This antioxidant-rich formula contains rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract to restore essential moisture and hydration. The model shown in the photo also used Briogeo's Smoothing Shampoo, Smoothing Conditioner, and Rosehip, Argan, and Coconut Oil Blend.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Melissa C
Get it from Amazon for $25.
11. A three-tiered ring floor lamp that's like a ring toss but ~adult~. It's the perfect mood lighting — not too harsh but also not too dark. Each ring should last up to 20,000 hours so you'll NEVER have to replace them!
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A JW Pei scrunched baguette bag because there is no other purse worthy of holding your phone, wallet, and keys when you're out and about. This will *for sure* elevate your 'fit to a new level.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
Buzzfeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 31 styles).
13. A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle so you can finally throw away your 10-year-old kettle and replace it with this sleek, gooseneck one. With this, you can set your exact temperature *and* leave it on for an hour, aka no! more! lukewarm! drinks! "Hey Alexa, cue 'Fancy' by Iggy."
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
Get it from Fellow for $195 (available in 11 colors and styles) or from Amazon for $165+ (available in six styles).
14. A Sol De Janeiro hair and body mist that smells absolutely divine. When you walk into a room, you're seriously going to be turning heads because of the vanilla, salted caramel, and pistachio scent trail you leave behind.
Promising review: "I have smelled this on other women in public and have been too scared to ask what it was they were wearing. I bought this on a whim on the Prime Day sale and was FLOORED. It’s equal parts summer/beachy with an almost coconut vanilla essence but also gives cozy fall vibes as well. I can’t stop smelling my own hair, this stuff is amazing." —Caralina Casperson
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in five scents).
15. Some ridiculously beautiful Porter Seal-Tight Glass Containers because you deserve to eat your leftovers from a pretty container. Since they're leakproof, you'll be able to tote around your favorite foods without the fear of spilling everywhere!
The jars are BPA-free, as well as microwave and dishwasher safe.
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shredded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
Get them from Amazon for $24.49+ each (available in three sizes and seven colors).
16. A "dog bed for humans" so you can take a break from spoiling your pup and splurge on yourself instead! It's so cushy and soft, you'll end up spending the whole day/night in this thing, literally, since you can even sleep in here.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
17. A yummy-smelling tube of Glossier's Balm Dotcom because Baby Lips was our go-to back in the day, but this is the new hype. This'll help moisturize and heal your chapped lips during the winter season with its castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin formula. Plus, it'll leave a nice tint *and* shine!
Promising review: "Amazing! I got it for myself for Christmas. It smells wonderful! It feels so nice in my lips and it gives the perfect golden and subtle tint. It was so good that when my friends tried it, they immediately went to buy it. Would 100% rebuy." —Maia
Get it from Glossier for $14 (available in nine scents/shades).