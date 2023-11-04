50 Small Products So Useful That They’ll Never End Up In Your Junk Drawer

1. A pack of box cutters because trying to open a package with your bare hands requires *way* too much work. This adorable little gadget has a retracting blade and a hole in case you want to keep one on your keychain!
Promising review: "These cutters are not only adorable but highly functional. The retractable blades are sharp and make quick work of opening packages and letters. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip.The pack of three is a great value for money, ensuring I have spares all the time." —Maria A
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A set of corner protectors so the next time you bump into the coffee table you can walk it off instead of falling to the floor in absolute agony. While they are made for baby-proofing homes, they'll benefit your knees just as much. They come with a strong adhesive and absorb shock so everyone stays boo-boo free!
Promising review: “Easy install, stay firmly attached! We got these for our coffee table in the living room. I was a little unsure that they might not stick firmly since the table has beveled edges (see photo). But they fit perfectly and have stayed stuck on even with my 10-month-old trying to pry them off. He's teething and has also tried biting them quite a bit, but so far, no dents in them! They have been very effective at covering the sharp corners and giving us peace of mind. Great purchase.” —Shawna
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.98+ (also available in packs of 18 or 24 protectors)
3. A desktop vacuum cleaner because there's no way you get through the 40 hour work week without snacking *at least* once or twice (if you do then ... 🏆). Stick this baby in your ~useful~ drawer and whenever you see a little mess on your desk, just turn it on a roll it around!
Add two AA batteries for a cord-free experience! BTW, batteries will last 90 minutes, but you can always just plug the vacuum in and use it like that.
Promising review: "Holy geez where was this all my life? This is the perfect crumb catcher/sweeper for your table. Have little ones who leave toast crumbs everywhere? Or a husband who drops little bits of stuff? This will vacuum it all up and voilà, clean table! It’s a nice compact size and can pick up sizable crumbs easily. I’m gifting these for Xmas!" —Kestrel
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two colors and three styles).
4. A wireless charger so you can charge all your gadgets in one place, all without a cord. Now you don't have to use your one charger after 10 minutes of charging your phone to juice up your AirPods — I know we're all guilty of that. Plus it folds up so you can take it with you on the go!
Promising review: “It was a painful and heavy to carry all individual chargers for my iphone, apple watch and airpods. Often times, hotel rooms don't have USB-C charging port or their USB-A port is broken. So I have to carry a heavy adapter too. After finding this product, those days are over. I could easily carry this one bad boy and don't have to worry about carrying a number of cords and adapter. This one solves all. Sturdy but elegant design. Can be placed in normal situations when I am not traveling. I use this even though I have Belkin 3-in-1 charger which is not easy to move around, but this one you can place anywhere. I am really satisfied with this product." —Chris BW Choi
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in nine colors)
5. A luggage scale because the struggle of trying to guess if your suitcase is under 50 pounds is all too real. Just hook it onto the handle of your luggage and lift it for an accurate reading.
Promising review: “Perfect! Easy to use, and very accurate. I used it to weigh suitcases before a trip, and I had no trouble checking them in afterwards! It is super portable and it was easy to use on my (very heavy) suitcase, it latches on well for weight measurement. Obviously, if you aren't able to lift the amount of weight you're trying to measure (and keep it off the floor for three to five seconds until it stabilizes), this product is not for you.” —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors)
6. A super popular (100,000+ 5-star ratings!) ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
See how much hair it picks up from a white couch on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is magical and I wish I had found it sooner. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time. Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." —Will
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
7. A magnetic purse hanger so you don't have to put your bag down on the grimy restroom floor when there's no hook. It sticks onto anything metal plus it looks adorbs!
Get it from our Goodful Shop for $14.99 (available in four colors).
8. Or a versatile bag clip that can hold up to 33 pounds. If the thought of putting your bag down on any public floor makes you cringe a little, then this is the perfect thing for you.
Promising review: "I have a very heavy, large purse that is a bottomless pit. One time I put my purse on the back of my chair at a cafe and the whole chair flipped over, that is how heavy my bag is. I was looking for something so that I could hook my purse on things so it wasn’t sitting on the floor and was more accessible. I love this little gadget. I have used it on everything from bathroom stalls to tables to grocery carts. This thing really grips. All of my girlfriends love it and have gotten it for themselves." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in eight styles).
9. Some retainer cleaner tablets because this is the last thing you'd think to clean, but it needs to be done. Just drop a tablet into a cup of water and let the retainer soak for about 15 minutes to remove all odor-causing bacteria and stains.
Promising review: “I wish I’d found this product months ago. I’m about midway through a treatment plan with Reveal, which is basically Invisalign but a different brand. I wear each tray for two weeks. My dentist told me just to brush them with my toothbrush to clean them off. Doing that, they became cloudy after a few days and I noticed a slight smell that I thought was unavoidable because it never went away. With this product, I soak my trays in the morning while I eat breakfast and they come out super clean. No cloudiness, no odor at all anymore. I wish I’d purchased this months ago because it makes wearing them so much more pleasant.” —Shelby81
Get it from Amazon for $22.41+ (available in packs of 120 or 240 tablets)
10. An adorably aggressive Angry Mama microwave cleaner so your mama doesn't get angry the next time she comes over and sees a dirty microwave. Just fill it up with vinegar and water, heat it up, and once all the steam runs out (around seven minutes), wipe down the inside. There's no need for cleaning products or intense scouring when you have this lil' mama!
See how easy it makes wiping down someone's microwave on TikTok!
Promising review: "I moved into this house over a year ago and haven't been able to get the gunk out of the top of the microwave, no matter what I've tried. Used this ONCE and it's more than halfway gone!! SOOOOOO HAPPY!! Didn't have to scrub very hard or anything, it just came right off. It'll need another time or two of use before it's all the way gone, but I can't tell you how impressed I am. It smells like vinegar when you're done, but not for very long. Super easy to use and definitely worth the money." —briona
Get it from Amazon for $6.89 (available in four colors).
11. A handy little cleaning ball that you can leave in your bag to capture up any dirt, dust, or crumbs that *dare* to enter. You can also take it out of the casing and roll it around to pick up whatever is left over! This won't end up in your junk drawer, it'll just live in your bag.
See how well it works at cleaning the bottom of a bag on TikTok!
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget from a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little micro-crumbs at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah Couv
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors, as well as a set of three).
12. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can bump to "Cruel Summer" because guess what, they're completely waterproof. They pair easily and when you put them in your ears, you'll get up to 10 hours of playtime (45 hours with the wireless charging case)!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $23.99+ (available in five colors).
13. And a headphone cleaning pen to finally understand every single lyric of "Cruel Summer" and maybe shed a few tears. It comes with a flocking sponge to clean the case, a brush to clean the dirt of the sound outlet, and a metal tip to scrape out what may or may not be your ear wax. You'll easily be able to clean everything out in minutes instead of taking a needle to it and trying to remove everything little by little.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).