Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters



"This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean w minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand new" —Kim Montero

Get it from Amazon for $5.29.