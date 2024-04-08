1. The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
"This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean w minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand new" —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
2. Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream that helps renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
"I used it once a day and experienced visible results within the first week of using it. Three weeks later my nails are growing out past the cuticle and look so much better." —Lauri Bland
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
3. And a nail renewal formula so you can treat your poor, discolored toe that you stubbed on your bed (but obviously it was the bed's fault, not yours).
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve their appearance, anddddd reduce discoloration and thickness, leaving you with some dramatic results.
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $16.36+ (also available with a nail file).
4. A wire-free bra that has a lace in the middle that'll give your boobs a push and allows you to adjust the tightness. Can a regular push-up bra do that? I think NOT.
Promising review: "I usually go to Victoria's Secret for their bombshell bra, pay way too much and deal with being uncomfortable from having to layer a sports bra over it to keep my boobs in place. But this bra, I am a huge fan. The fit is great, comfy wide band and adjustable. I can wear it every day all day and I will forget it's there every time because of how soft it is and I don't have to keep fluffing it up." —Shadow witch
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 32A–40C and 11 colors).
5. A stain and odor eliminator because your poor carpet doesn't deserve to stink or stain. Instead of saying, "bad dog!" you'll be shouting, "amazing stain remover!" Spray and soak any mess your lil' stinker decides to make, and just like that, gone.
Check out why this TikToker loves this stuff here.
Promising review: "Initially, I bought this because I’m potty training a puppy and it’s not going great. This product really worked well on my carpets for the dog messes! However, I’m writing this review because my jerk cat decided one evening that my new comforter was a great potty spot. Thankfully I noticed the mess immediately so I was able to get this product on it immediately as well. I did let it sit overnight to really penetrate the stuffing even tho that isn't in the directions. I was certain the comforter was a goner. I tossed it in the wash the next morning and I am BLOWN AWAY by the lack of smell or stain. Cat urine is so stubborn and it can easily feel overwhelming when trying to eliminate the smell but this product 100% has my support. I’m buying more the second I’m done with this review. I love it." —lexi
Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
6. An impressive peanut butter knife that had to have been designed by a genius. It'll get out all the PB from the sides, bottom, and crevices so you can enjoy every. last. drop. #PBloversunite!
Promising review: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A stainless-steel tongue scraper so you can remove all the buildup and soft plaque that's been living on your tongue. It'll remove that weird taste from your mouth and odor causing bacteria, so the next time someone offers you a stick of gum, you'll know it's NOT because you have bad breath.
Dr.Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $7.68+ (also available in multipacks).
8. A carpet cleaner that'll remove everything from fabric surfaces, whether that be your tiny oopsies or your big *OOPS*. Now you'll be able to munch on your burrito without the fear of leaving a stain.
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and various packs).
9. And a bottle of Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle because your kids and pets have been dragging in dirt inside your home for way too long and it's finally time to clean it. This formula will tackle any messes and spills leaving your carpet good as new.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that specializes in biodegradable cleaning products.
Promising review: "Worth every penny. I’ve bought this product so many times now I have it on auto ship! Saw the reviews and figured I’d give it a try. My cat likes to pee over the litter box and stained the brand-new carpet. I used this in my Bissell and it took all the stain and smell out!!! I’ll never use another cleaner." —Wendy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and scents).
10. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 247,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a pack of three).
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
11. Painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens that can help remove years of staining and only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I have bought so many products to whiten my teeth and none of them worked as well nor were as reasonably priced as this pen. Two days into using this pen twice a day I could see a significant difference. This took out stains from coffee, tea, wine, and even removed the discoloration from previously smoking. I wish I found this product sooner! One thing I noticed was that this doesn’t cause any teeth sensitivity. I am super impressed and will continue to use this for years to come." —Alicia
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.