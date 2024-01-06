50 Problem-Solving Products Reviewers Can’t Stop Gushing About

1. A cold brew coffee maker that's perfect for the "iced coffee only" drinker who's in a time crunch in the morning. With this, all you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and leave it in the fridge overnight. It'll be ready to drink the next day!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning. Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment three-quarters full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
2. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to enhance your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 240,000 5-star ratings!
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
3. A "flossing toothbrush" that'll clean those hard-to-reach areas that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
4. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover for those stains you forgot were there, or remembered but just couldn't be bothered to scrub out. That's totally okay, because you can just spray this on an old or new stain and toss it into any load of laundry.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, hypoallergenic home products.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about it: "Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods)."
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
5. A set of exfoliating gloves that'll help scrub away all your dead, dry skin with their viscose fiber material, leaving you smooth like butter. Just put the mitt on your hand and rub away! Depending on how sensitive your skin is, you can choose from heavy, medium, or light texture.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
6. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to remove years of staining and that only take 30 seconds to apply! Your teeth will be so white that you'll never want to stop smiling. C'mon, show off those all-natural veneers.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
7. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. This compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all ~oopsies~ from mud, food, pets, you name it. Reviewers love this product so much that they said they can't live without it.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "My couch was a disaster! I have three children, a baby, three dogs, and two cats and my couch was in rough shape. From spills to dirty shoes, our couch had seen the worst. Every time it was dirty I spot cleaned it with something from Walmart but the stains never seemed to come out. I’ve had the couch for almost two years and am still paying it off so I needed something to clean it that would work. I finally gave in and ordered this and it worked so well. Not only was it getting the stains out it was also getting all the built-up dirt underneath the cushions up. I used The Bissell OxiClean formula with it and it did a really good job. These stains are not new I also want to add. It was easy to use and lightweight." —Mrs B
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment to treat dry and damaged hair from high heats and sun. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
9. A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets with over 254,000 5-star ratings so you KNOW they're worth it. With so many different colors to choose from, you'll definitely find one to match your room's vibe. The best part? They don't collect heat so you won't wake up sweating in the middle of the night.
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (or only one pillowcase included for the twin size).
Promising review: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
10. A soda can organizer and dispenser because having a sparkling bev everyday is not a choice, it's a lifestyle. You'll be able to organize your fave drinks neatly and when you take one out, another one will take its place!
Each set comes with two organizers, each of which can hold 12 cans.
Promising review: "Fits great in my standard fridge! These keep soda organized and well placed, and I love not having to keep the boxes in the fridge to keep them up and organized! I would 100% recommend these for families that keep more than one type of soda in at once. ❤️" —Andrea Anderson
11. Vacuum-free space-saving compression bags so you can make better use of your carry-on suitcase and fit more outfits because you can never have too many. Just place your clothes in and roll the bag to release all the excess air!
Promising review: "These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip. I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling." —Sarbello
