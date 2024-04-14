25 Makeup Products That Reviewers Said Actually Did What They Advertised

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this cream:

"I use this every single day, and to demonstrate just how well it works, I put it on half of my face in the pic. Seriously, the color-canceling prowess is impressive. Also, it took me nearly a year to go through the full-size jar. So, if the price has you feeling iffy, you can try out a travel version. I'm forever indebted to this stuff."

Promising review: "I purchased this after having a lot of redness from allergy season, and I have very sensitive skin. I do not like a lot of makeup as a result of such skin sensitivity. I actually just use a little bit of this to even out my skin tone and provide more sunscreen protection. I do not wear a foundation — just this stuff and a light concealer. It really helps me have a natural look rather than perhaps big pink allergy eyes." —MsMandyK

Get it from Sephora for $54.