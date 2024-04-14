25 Makeup Products That Reviewers Said Actually Did What They Advertised

1. A cruelty-free lengthening mascara that enhances your beautiful lashes with its cone-shaped fiber brush — so you don't need extensions or falsies. The best part, the formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 247,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I make a lot of purchases, but I don't usually write a review; this is the exception. This mascara is AWSOME, and I love it. The product performs exactly as advertised, if not better. I have very sparse eyelashes and actually contemplated using fake lashes, but with this mascara, I don't have to. It is wonderful!" —Jane Dove
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A lightweight oily skin primer so you can prep the canvas that is your face. It'll hydrate your skin with its green tea extract and collagen formula *and* also helps to minimize the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles (not that you need it, 'cuz ya perfect).
Promising review: "I feel compelled to review this item. I have tried Smashbox, Laura Mercier, Hourglass, E.l.f., and another few primers over the years, but I really think this one is superior and does what it’s advertised for. It goes on smoothly and smells good, blurs pores and fine lines, and grips my It Cosmetics CC cream nicely. Stays on all day and doesn’t make me shiny/greasy, which tends to happen especially in warm weather. I am so satisfied that I’m thinking of trying out the foundation of this same brand. So far it’s my holy grail primer!" —catherine
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in two colors and multipacks).
3. Or the TikTok-famous Poreless Putty primer that glides onto your skin and blurs your pores, giving you the perfect base layer for your makeup to grip onto. Its squalane formula keeps your skin hydrated while looking matte. It's *quite* similar to Tatcha's Silk Canvas primer and other big name brands — without the $$$.
Promising review: "I bought this to blur some of the large pores and textured areas on my face. Basically, my nose and chin and a few other spots. It's silky and spreads easily. Mainly just dab it on after the mineral sunscreen sets, and it does what it says. It's also invisible under my foundation. Nice product. I've tried a dozen other primers, but this is the only one I like enough to actually use because it's so simple." —PatriciaD2284
Get it from Amazon for $10.
4. A Nyx liquid eyeliner for drawing on a precise, sharp wing because it glides on ~effortlessly~. Plus it's waterproof so it'll last for a while, and you'll look glammed up even when you cry!
Promising review: "I put this eyeliner on around noon, went on several walks, got very sweaty throughout the day, and even took a shower, and the only reason it smudged was because I was rubbing my eyes. The shower water itself did nothing to this eyeliner. I'd say it does what's advertised, and I highly recommend it and would buy it again." —Zoe Stigon
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in black and brown).
5. Or an eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and usually have to redo your eyeliner a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this, you won't waste any eyeliner; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising review: "Does exactly what it says it does, and I've shaved probably 30 minutes of time daily trying to free hand symmetrical wings, not to mention savings in therapy lol." —Angela S.
Get two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
6. A Dr. Jart color-correcting treatment to help neutralize redness, even skin tone, *and* moisturize skin. Plus it'll give your face mineral SPF 30 protection — talk about benefits on top of benefits!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this cream:
"I use this every single day, and to demonstrate just how well it works, I put it on half of my face in the pic. Seriously, the color-canceling prowess is impressive. Also, it took me nearly a year to go through the full-size jar. So, if the price has you feeling iffy, you can try out a travel version. I'm forever indebted to this stuff."
Promising review: "I purchased this after having a lot of redness from allergy season, and I have very sensitive skin. I do not like a lot of makeup as a result of such skin sensitivity. I actually just use a little bit of this to even out my skin tone and provide more sunscreen protection. I do not wear a foundation — just this stuff and a light concealer. It really helps me have a natural look rather than perhaps big pink allergy eyes." —MsMandyK
Get it from Sephora for $54.
7. An extreme hold eyebrow gel that'll sculpt your arches to give you your desired shape, volume, and texture. From natural to feathered brows, you can achieve anything with this baby.
Promising reviews: "It works as advertised. This is the first product that I’ve found, other than a wax, that holds my eyebrows in place. I will definitely buy again. It’s a bit pricey, but it works for me." —Maybe-yes
"I would use hairspray to hold my eyebrows, and throughout the day, I would sweat through it, and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great, and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift, and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder, and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in five shades).
8. Or a soap brows kit to add thickness, volume, and texture to your natural hairs. Just dip the spoolie into the soap and start brushing to make your eyebrows as nice as Cara Delevingne's — #onfleek.
Promising review: "Great product! Just as advertised." —Rabbits And Rainbows
"I was looking for a good soap for soap brows for so long! I have super dark brow hair, and the problem I have with most bar soap is it will get each throughout the day or super sudsy and white. This product did not! It was amazing and left my brows in whatever direction I wanted!!!" —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multi-stick for on-the-go touchups because this lil thing *triples* as blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow. (Say what!?) It's perfect to get that natural glow but you can also layer it on for a more ~dramatic~ look.
Promising review: "I love the color; it’s very sheer and has a silky texture which goes on easily with no harsh lines. A blush of color or more depending on how much you put on. Just as advertised, pretty on cheeks, lips, or a touch on the eyelids. Lightweight. I’m going to buy more." —Sky
Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in seven shades).
10. A hydrating lip balm because all the other products you've tried just end up drying your pout out. If you feel like your lips are permanently chapped (same bestie), this bb will do the trick. This magical solution combines all the best ingredients — beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil, and 1% hydrocortisone — to heal and nourish extremely dry and cracked lips.
Promising reviews: "Works as advertised. Better than the prescription my dermatologist gave me. She recommended this as a long-term solution, and she is absolutely correct. Used twice a day, it keeps my lips free from eczema and cold sores." —Amazon Customer
"As advertised. Great lip balm. I've been using it since I was on medication that dried my lips out badly. Works very well. Used about 4x a day while on the medication. Since off the medication, I use after I wash my face in am and pm, and I have soft lips. My old lip balm required me to use MANY times a day to keep lips soft." —paco
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A Maybelline concealer that provides medium coverage and lasts for up to 12 hours (and keeps your skin moisturized!). It's perfect for when you "accidentally" stayed up until 6 a.m. watching Succession but you can't have your boss knowing.
Promising review: "This product does what it advertises. It is nearly full coverage, though I sometimes have to reapply on really red areas. I would not call it a moisturizer, but it does not dry out my skin as much as some other cosmetics. The way the applicator is designed makes it easy to apply without having to use my fingers or a sponge." —Maria Coker
Get it from Amazon for $7.72+ (available in several shades).
Check out my colleague's Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer review and learn why it's her favorite.