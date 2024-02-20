35 Inexpensive Problem-Solving Products That’ll Give You Some Bang For Your Buck

Promising review: "Great coverage on the first swipe! I have been searching for a good mascara for months and have had no luck. I saw this was on sale and had good reviews so figured I’d give it a try. I was really really surprised most mascaras are goopy the first time you try time and end up getting all over I didn’t have an issue with this one which was a pleasant surprise, the brush is fiber and not silicon another pulse for me, first swipe I was shocked, it covered well and made my lashes look thicker and longer, I waited a few seconds and applied one more coat and that was it! No need to keep going back over them, I haven’t tried to remove it yet but I’m very happy with it and I think my search for the perfect mascara might be over!" —Amber Borah



And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more info!

Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a pack of three).