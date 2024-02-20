35 Inexpensive Problem-Solving Products That’ll Give You Some Bang For Your Buck

1. The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Promising review: "I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." —Hailey Peters
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence that soothes dehydrated skin and reduces dullness. It's a cult-favorite for a reason — it's perfect for ALL skin types, even if you have oily skin!
Promising review: "I’m in my 40s and have spent SO much money on skincare in the past few years and have finally found my holy grail. I’m not really sure what this product is supposed to do but for me it felt moisturizing (I live in a hot tropical climate and most true moisturizers leave my face looking oily), cleared up nose breakout, evened out texture, kept oil under control, and even made my blackheads WAY less prominent. It’s got a gooey almost sticky consistency that spreads very smoothly over the face and dries to nothing, I use it before applying my retinoid at night and add a layer after. In the morning I use it before sunscreen (Australian Gold) and don’t need to wear makeup anymore! Believe the hype!" —kaya
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner because even though you can't see your week-old pasta, doesn't mean that it's not still down there. Just toss this in the sink and let the water run — it'll clean itself so you don't have to reach down there and do it, *ick*. Once you see the bath bomb-like blue fizz, the job is done and your sink is free from the backed-up gunk.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that enhances your beautiful lashes thanks to its cone-shaped fiber brush. The best part: The formula is clump-free! Reviewers say it has the same (if not better) results as name-brand mascaras for less than $5 AND it has over 240,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "Great coverage on the first swipe! I have been searching for a good mascara for months and have had no luck. I saw this was on sale and had good reviews so figured I’d give it a try. I was really really surprised most mascaras are goopy the first time you try time and end up getting all over I didn’t have an issue with this one which was a pleasant surprise, the brush is fiber and not silicon another pulse for me, first swipe I was shocked, it covered well and made my lashes look thicker and longer, I waited a few seconds and applied one more coat and that was it! No need to keep going back over them, I haven’t tried to remove it yet but I’m very happy with it and I think my search for the perfect mascara might be over!" —Amber Borah
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more info!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a pack of three).
5. A "flossing toothbrush" to clean those hard-to-reach areas that most toothbrushes don't. The bristles are extra long and as thin as a strand of human hair, which makes it easy to reach in between teeth, under the gum line, and especially in crevices where cavities form. Plus, the brush is so soft — perfect for people with sensitive gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about them: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
6. A Saem hydrating eye stick that helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide — all without oils. For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
7. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets because even though that savior of a machine cleans your bowls, plates, and pretty much everything, it doesn't clean itself. All you have to do is pop in a tablet (with or without dishes) to remove limescale and mineral buildup from the pump and valve, hose, and tub. Pamper your dishwasher and think of it as a thank you for all the hard work it has done for you.
Promising reviews: "Convenient, easy, and quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak." —Amazon Customer
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.49.
8. A Hard As Hoof nail-strengthening cream that helps renew your fingernails after years of nail-biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, this calcium, vitamin, and hydrogenated jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
"I used it once a day and experienced visible results within the first week of using it. Three weeks later my nails are growing out past the cuticle and look so much better." —Lauri Bland
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.
9. A box of cleaning K-Cups to finally rid your coffee machine of old grinds and residue. Just pop one in like you would with a K-Cup and let the machine run instead of trying to clean by hand. These can help extend your Keurig's lifespan and make your coffee taste super-duper fresh — especially when you just *need* a fresh cup o' joe to function.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
Get six pods from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll remove everything from fabric surfaces, whether that be your tiny oopsies to your big *OOPS*. Now you'll be able to munch on your burrito without the fear of leaving a stain.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
11. A set of Bottle Bright tablets because shoving your hand inside a coffee tumbler to clean it just won't do the job. Just plop a tablet in, let it dissolve, and there you have it, a ✨sparkly✨ clean bottle.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug; I tried everything — bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING — and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER Hydro Flask to replace it. Eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much that I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING, AMAZING, AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $8.
12. Tonymoly's octopus-shaped blackhead remover that helps remove whiteheads, blackheads, and other impurities *and* exfoliates your skin. You can just rinse it off with warm water when you're done so you don't have to constantly buy one-time-use pore strips.
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flakey skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth. I was really amazed that this could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
13. A beeswax wood polisher to get your wooden furniture and floors looking back to mint condition. It'll have everything looking *SO* brand new that your guests will be wondering if you just remodeled your home.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
14. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner that'll give you the fun of having a fish without needing to take care of it. Plus, it’s more useful than actually having a fish — it keeps your humidifier cleaner longer and kills odor-causing bacteria so you don't have to constantly wash it out.
15. A collagen-coating hair treatment to treat dryness and damage. You can apply it on any type of hair — after shampooing, massage it in, and rinse after 5–20 minutes to see some luxurious locks.
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair, which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking, but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
16. A Flick Stick, aka a waterproof eyeliner stamp that creates a perfect wing — because if you're like me and usually have to redo your eyeliner a bajillion times, this is SO worth it. With this, you won't waste any time; all it takes is one stamp and DONE!
One side is the curved wing stamp, and the other is a regular fine tip liner for defining the rest of the eye. It comes in a pack of two, one for each eye.
The Flick Stick comes from New Zealand-based brand and small biz Lovoir Beauty.
Promising reviews: "I do a thousand things a day, at a thousand miles per hour and I wanted to keep my love for makeup alive without it feeling like a burden or taking too much time in the morning and this helped me so much. I've always struggled to get even wings with my liner and I'm really glad I got these because now they're pretty spot-on, every time!!" —Sunny315
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
17. An anti-soggy cereal bowl because no one should have to eat Cinnamon Toast *Crunch*less. It separates solids and liquids and can also be used for chips and dips, curry and rice, and anything else you despise eating soggy.
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of two or three).