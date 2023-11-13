These 30 TikTok Products Might Seem "Boring," But Their Results Will Blow Your Mind

1. A First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub that'll exfoliate dry and rough bumps for smoother skin. This scrub can also help decongest pores and remove dead flakes. It's vegan and cruelty-free and safe for all types of skin!
See why one reviewer loves it on TikTok!
BuzzFeed Shopping's Ciera Velarde says: "I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes).
2. A jar of internet-famous The Pink Stuff to remove grease and grime from quite literally any surface, from stoves to bathtubs to even jewelry! It works so well it'll be attached to your hip. For this price? You'll definitely get a bang for your buck.
Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok!
Brittany Ross says: "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN."
Promising review: "This is a MIRACLE worker! We’ve had a bath crayon stain on our tub for over two weeks and tried everything to remove it. Magic Eraser didn’t even do the job! I let this paste sit for about 15 minutes and with warm water and some scrubbing it’s GONE! HIGHLY recommend this product!" —M_H
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A downright magical veggie chopper so you can feel like the next Gordon Ramsay. It comes with four interchangeable blades, so this multi-functioning gadget can chop, spiralize, and slice veggies instantly so you don't have to. Plus it has a built-in storage container that'll leave your kitchen ~mess free~.
Watch someone effortlessly chop a bunch of vegetables with it on TikTok!
Promising review: "Best chopper I've used! It's super sturdy, cutting onions especially is super easy, even though they have a really hard and waxy skin. My Vidalia chopper failed in less than five uses. And it took so much strength and pressure from me to chop the onions. The blades were blunt. This chopper is the answer to my prayers. The blades are super sharp, and because of this, they have safety features too! Everything can come apart easily, and put back together. So putting it in the dishwasher takes no effort!" —SummerBreeze
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black, gray, or white).
4. And a time-saving Oxo Tot Grape Cutter because cutting grapes into bite-sized pieces for your tots with a knife is the last thing you want to be doing. Just place a grape in this and press down for four perfectly sliced quarters.
See why one parent on TikTok loves it!
Oh, and it's not just for grapes! It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, berries, olives, and many reviewers say it works on a variety of fruits!
Promising review: "When we went to search Amazon for 'grape cutters,' I was worried that we may have hit rock bottom. It doesn't get more simple than slicing a freaking grape. I mean it's not difficult, doesn't take an enormous amount of time, and isn't even really that inconvenient (at least no more than cutting any other toddler food)...yet, my wife and I found ourselves dreading the process every time our daughter wanted a handful of grapes. We bought this little gadget with low expectations and fully anticipated using it two times before throwing it in our kitchen drawer where it would inevitably sit for a year before we threw it away. Boy were we wrong. It only took one use before we realized that what we thought would be another useless novelty, was actually a parent's HOLY GRAIL of food preparation. No joke, I literally used it the other day to cut THREE grapes for MYSELF, just for the enjoyment. I only take time to write reviews on products that I feel are truly worth my time to endorse, and this little gadget was more than worthy. If your little one enjoys eating grapes, do yourself the unimaginable pleasure of buying this...you won't regret it." —Michael
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
5. A super popular (100,000+ 5-star ratings!) ChomChom pet hair remover that pet owners swear by. It's just like a lint roller but without the paper so it never runs out. It's designed to pick up pet hair efficiently and once it's locked in, it doesn't go anywhere until you throw it away.
See how much hair it picks up from a white couch on TikTok!
Promising review: "This thing is magical and I wish I had found it sooner. Even the most stubborn of dog hairs that have been seemingly woven into the fabric of your couch are no match for the ChomChom. The satisfying click of the roller will have you ChomChom-ing every surface you possibly can, while your dog looks at you in cold betrayal for removing his precious fur deposits. He plots revenge against this new nemesis, revenge that is doomed to fail from the start, because the ChomChom is far too powerful. Meanwhile, you are transfixed by the serotonin rush filling your brain as your ChomChom fills with more and more hair, leaving a path of de-furred sofa in its wake. The dog barks in disapproval. You smile, finally sitting on fur-free furniture for the first time in a long time. Maybe you’ll even have friends over now." —Will
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
6. And a rubber broom to remove fur from from carpets, rugs, hardwood — basically anywhere your lil' stinker decides to shed. The rubber acts as a magnet for pet hair and you can even use it to squeegee your windows, floors, and any hard surface!
Check it out on TikTok!
Reviewers say using short, quick strokes is the most effective way of extracting the most pet hair from your rug.
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (also available in several other styles and bundle sets).
7. A bottle of cuticle repair oil that'll help renew your fingernails after years of nail biting or peeling off acrylics. If your nails are prone to cracking or peeling, the vitamin E and jojoba oil formula will help keep them hydrated and strong.
See someone apply it on TikTok!
Promising review: "This product literally changed my life!! Not only does it smell AMAZING (vanilla-y?) but it also WORKS! I never leave reviews but this worked so well for my brittle nails I just had to! After destroying them from lifelong nail biting and fake nails, my nails used to be so brittle and hardly grew. After using this (even semi-inconsistently) for less than a month my nails are stronger than ever and even have grown past my finger tips, which has NEVER happened without fake nails or gel on top. My cuticles are softer and healthier and break apart less, making me bite/pick at them less. I also read reviews about people complaining about the small size. How much product do you need for NAILS!? The .25 ml is larger than some nail polishes I own and after using it for a while I’ve barely made a dent. Cannot recommend more!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three sizes).
8. A TikTok-famous Diamond Dazzle jewelry-cleaning stick for restoring your old rings so they'll stay true to the lyrics, ~shine bright like a diamond~. Your jewelry will be the epitome of the song. Save yourself a trip to the cleaners, because all you have to do is twist the bottom of the pen, brush, and lo and behold, your gem is as shiny as new!
Watch someone demonstrate how they use it on TikTok!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.38 (also available in packs of two or three, and with jewelry wipes).
9. A highly-sought-after Bissell Little Green cleaner that looks like Mike Wazowski but is no monster — it'll be your bestie. This compact cleaner uses warm water and a specialized liquid cleaner to remove all ~oopsies~ from mud, food, pets, you name it. Reviewers love this product so much that they said they can't live without it.
Check out the amount of nastiness it was able to extract out of someone's couch on TikTok!
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising reviews: "We've used this countless times on our couch for baby stains, and we always end up with the couch looking like new. Yesterday the dog had diarrhea throughout the living room, and it worked magic to get the stains out of the rug. I am so glad we have this!" —Victoria Grogan
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing, but considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. I posted photos for reference of how dirty my cushions were before the cleaning and after the cleaning! Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
10. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt to scrub away all your dead, dried skin with its viscose fiber material. Just put the mitt on your hand and scrub away for silky, smooth skin!
Watch someone use it to remove their self-tanner buildup on TikTok!
Promising review: "These mitts are magic! I was skeptical at first because I've tried so many things to get rid of dead skin, and nothing really worked. (And if it did, my skin turned really red!) I used one of these after soaking in the bath a while and it just sloughed away all the dead skin without feeling like I sandpapered my skin. It was gentle but powerful. I'm 100% happy with this purchase!" —Keely
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a pair).
11. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets that'll remove grime and odor-causing residue after placing one tablet in and running a cycle. You won't have to keep putting your laundry back in because after one wash, it'll smell like detergent, and detergent *only*.
See it in action on TikTok!
The tablets are safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Simply place one tablet in your empty washing machine and run a normal wash cycle, then wipe away the residue — easy breezy!
Promising review: "These are like magic! We all know that front load washers can get a distinct smell to them after a while. Every once in a while I pop one of these babies in, run it on self clean, and let it go. As soon as it’s done, it’s like I have a brand-new machine. The scent isn’t strong, no more than your average detergent. I swear by these. I highly recommend them to friends and I highly recommend them to you, too!" —Alyssat17
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95 (also available in packs of three or five).
12. A hairbrush cleaning brush to remove hair that's been stuck in there for who knows how long. It'll also remove fluff from the bristles because somehow there ALWAYS seems to be a dust buildup in your brushes.
Watch someone use it to clean their Revlon Hot Air Brush on TikTok!
Reviewers recommend giving your brush a good soak in warm water after using this tool to make it shine!
Promising review: "It seemed ridiculous to buy a brush for my hairbrush, but this really works! I had recently bought a new hairbrush and I was shocked by the amount of fuzzies and dust that it accumulated so quickly — it looked dirty! I found this and scrubbed my regular hairbrush and all the lint/fuzzies came out. The bristles are very stiff so I was worried about damaging the boar bristles in my hairbrush but it didn’t at all. I feel like my hairbrush is a lot cleaner now!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.