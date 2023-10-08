These 30 TikTok Products Might Seem "Boring," But Their Results Will Blow Your Mind

See why one reviewer loves it on TikTok!

BuzzFeed Shopping's Ciera Velarde says: "I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of products to treat it with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-ups and I get have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use this twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then actually let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notorious sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with this before. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers out there!"

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa

Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).