    26 Under-$25 Items That'll Make You Think "Wow, That's Cool"

    Hard to resist products this rad when they're also a good deal.

    by
    Rachel Dunkel
    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    AnaMaria Glavan
    1. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a really, really old stove and it doesn’t strike on its own anymore. I have had to use grill lighters and matches for so long and they’re such a hassle! I bought this after watching a TikTok that my daughter showed me and I was so impressed. This is probably one of my favorite purchases ever from Amazon." —Brittany Brooks

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in nine colors and various two packs).

    2. Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick that's a handy-dandy way to get rid of oil and shine. It's also washable and reusable, which is excellent news for the planet, your wallet, and your skin. 

    Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Reviewer using Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball, never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt, only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $6.82.

    3. A beechwood gnocchi board for rolling out those delectable, homemade pillows of potato-pasta goodness. The ridges give them the grip they need to hold onto sauce with maximum efficiency.

    the gnocchi board
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The first time we tried making gnocchi was without a potato ricer or a gnocchi board. After discovering how easy and delicious homemade gnocchi is, I decided to purchase both. It is easy to hold and easy to clean (I was worried about that part). I used my kitchen brush and cleaned between the grooves. As for making gnocchi, I followed a simple ricotta gnocchi recipe. Once I mixed up the dough, cut it into pieces and rolled it into ropes, I cut the pieces to about 1 inch. I placed one on the board, pushed down with my thumb and rolled. I thought it would take a long time to roll all the gnocchi on the board, but it was simple and quick. From starting to sitting at the table, we had fresh gnocchi in less than an hour!" —Miss Carrie Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99

    4. A three-pack of color drip candles that reveal more and more hues the longer they're lit. What a delightful surprise!

    reviewers drip candles in antique candelabras
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these candles! Don't be deterred by the candles out the box, though they are mostly white on the outside there are lots of primary color pockets on the inside. They do take a while to burn (three to four hours by my count) but the results are by far worth being patient for. As the flame works through the candle, the primary color pockets blend with the white as well as with each other to create a wide range of colors... I've seen yellows, oranges, reds, pinks, greens, and blues on my finished bottles." —5ammosh

    Get six candles from Amazon for $13.80.

    5. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.

    top left to bottom right: dirty car break handle versus same area all clean from dirt and crumbs with an orange putty cleaner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders." —Loren

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    6. A car vent dip clip that attaches right to your car's air vent to hold takeout sauce containers so you can finally dip with ease during long road trips.

    the clip attached to a car vent and a reviewer dipping a waffle fry into sauce
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and in multipacks).

    7. An I Dew Care dry shampoo that leaves aerosol sprays in the past. Just *tap, tap, tap* the little powderpuff where you need some oil control, and you're ready to take on the day.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Pro tip: Apply just a bit of product, brush it out, and repeat. Putting too much product at once may lead to a sheen of white residue.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA, and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair, so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa

    Get it from Amazon for $18.

    8. A disco ball because... do I really need to explain why a disco ball will improve your life? I think the little dancing lights speak for themselves.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My apartment gets very little sunlight, but every single night, I look forward to when the sun sets so I can watch the light dance around the room. This simple little mirrored ball has brought me so much joy. Definitely recommend! Yes, there are areas where the mirror pieces are applied a little haphazardly, but it’s mostly at the bottom, and quite frankly, I don’t care considering how affordable this thing is." —Holly

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).

    9. An electric s'mores maker for enjoying one of the most fun and festive treats around without having to, ya know, go outside and sleep in a tent.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing s’mores! My fiancé loves s’mores so I thought this would be a great birthday gift. We plugged it in and it works perfectly. Heats up fast and makes a perfect marshmallow." —Dakota N.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99.

    10. An ornate switch plate cover to give your standard (aka boring, sad) covers a little more pizzazz. Literally the quickest and easiest project imaginable — just two screws, and you're off to the races.

    a before image of a plain light switch and an after image of the light switch with the plate cover
    Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful! If I ever move, I'm taking them with me. You may think they're a little pricey, but they're REALLY heavy and far nicer than the stuff you find at the local hardware store. I bought the switch plate, outlet plates, and even a blank plate to cover an old electrical box left behind by DIRECTV." —Karebow

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in seven finishes and in 12 styles). 

    11. A plant-based powder that solidifies cooking oil and transforms it into organic waste that you can just toss in the trash. WAY easier than trying to put it in a jar to throw it out. What a mess.

    reviewer using the grease pan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used it after I deep-fried chicken. I sprinkled the flakes, stirred it to dissolve then waited. After a short while it was solidified and then I flipped it out into the trash can! PERFECT." —Mitzi A. Pitts-Burrous

    Promising review: "...the best part is that my apartment and kitchen didn't smell like cooked grease. That is what sold me!" —Turner H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99

    12. A universal StopShroom so water can't sneak away down the drain before you're ready to get out of the tub. Not sure how drain-stop technology hasn't stopped the "slow leak," but luckily, this gadget is here to help.

    reviewer photo of the blue tub stopper in bath full of water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live this drain topper! I have a Kohler tub with a center drain and the rubber ring on the stopper wasn’t holding a grip. This has solved everything! When finished just press against the inside of the tub and no one can see it. One of my best purchases and cost is so reasonable!" —Lori Ozrech

    Get it from Amazon for $9.43.

    13. A daisy egg yolk separator that makes intricate baking recipes all the easier. And it's just undeniably cute, so get ready to be greeted by an adorable flower whenever you open your baking drawer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hand down, but with a couple of shakes it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    14. A taiyaki double pan because you may not be able to afford that trip to Japan right now, but a chance to eat your favorite stuffed dessert is a step in the right direction. Reviewers recommend Morinaga hotcake mix for the batter!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great pan, very nonstick, and easy to clean! Made delicious taiyaki just like I had growing up in Japan!" —Shannon Y Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    15. A "magic mushroom" foldable funnel for getting spices, oils, and sauces into their new vessels mess-free. Magic, indeed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and a really great quality. I’m always hesitant buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any ‘cottage-core’ kitchen." —Abbey Klem

    Get it from Amazon for $13.95.

    16. An Anker wireless charger to pluck your charging routine out of the past and drop-kick it directly into the future. Your compatible phone, headphones, and smartwatches are gonna be stoked.

    the circular black Anker charger
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I leave this on my dresser and drop my AirPods on it or occasionally my phone. It’s compact, lightweight, gets the job done, and even charges my devices through their cases." —Mitch

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    17. A Mielle Organics scalp oil formulated with rosemary and mint to help stimulate new growth and get those tresses flowing. Scalp care is skincare, people.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Slowly but surely helps with hair growth! I've been noticing so many more baby hairs, and my wide hair part is looking so much better. I put it on my scalp right before I hit the gym so it’s in my hair longer before a shower, or I put it on for 15 minutes all over my scalp down to my ends before a shower." —Mimi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.24.

    18. An erase-a-hole putty that fills small imperfections in drywall, plaster, and wood with just a smush and a wipe. Crossing my fingers that this gets you your security deposit back.

    a guide on how to use the stick
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this stuff! It’s super easy to use and it flawlessly anything from nail holes to larger drywall anchor holes. Bonus that my walls are white and I can even get away with not repainting if I do a clean job! I hope they never stop making this stuff." —bookworm

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    19. A murder mystery book that's chock-full of cases (20 to be exact) to be solved by YOU. The game is afoot!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "The illustrations are very well done. Definitely have to say you need a logical mind to figure out these puzzles. You get a deep feeling of success when you figure out who dunnit." —Renee Goff

    Get it from Amazon for $12.59.

    20. An extremely portable flat iron so teeny-tiny, it's basically a marvel. You might not want to do your whole head with this thing, but for on-the-go touch-ups, it can't be beat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And you'll get a lil' heat-resistant pouch to carry it wherever you go!

    Promising review: "I got this nice little and compact hair straightener for my trip to the beach. It is small and lightweight. Perfect for a trip. It heats up really fast; within seconds it is very hot. It comes with a pouch to tuck it away. You do need to move slowly through your hair because the heated part is small, but it does a good job. Also I like the comfort of the design to hold it. Fits nicely in my hand. Not heavy like the bigger bulkier ones are. I took my time and shopped around for a travel one. I think this will be good to use every day. It doesn’t take up much space either." —Connie Cunningham

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).

    21. A clear, bitter nail polish to help dissuade you from biting your nails once and for all. I'm a former nail-biter and can say with confidence that it's better on the other side.

    Left: A reviewer&#x27;s hand with bitten-down short nails on 8/20/2017; right: the same hand with slightly grown-out nails on 10/16/2017
    amazon.com

    It's totally harmless *and* shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails. It's also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

    Promising review: "Best purchase I’ve ever made. I’ve been biting my nails for 34 years. NOTHING has stopped me. I’ve tried other flavored polishes, fake nails, manicures, etc. I was embarrassed for people to see my hands as a professional person.This polish is so bitter, it works. I’ve worn it alone and over regular nail polish. Has a tiny bit of sheen. It tastes so bad you could almost use it as a weight loss aid. All seriousness, don’t get it on your lips or your food because it tastes gross (rubbing your fingers against something else can accidentally transfer the bitterness if it’s too close to when you applied). I’m so happy I found this." —Jaclyna

    Get it from Amazon for $15.25.

    Learn more about this miracle polish that helps stop nail biting. 

    22. A wheat-free peanut butter cake mix crafted specifically for dogs (!!!) so you can shower them with love and baked goods on their special day like you would any other bestie. I simply can't imagine anything cuter.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a huge hit, both of our chocolate labs LIVE for peanut butter. Instead of the yogurt icing, I melted some actual peanut butter in the microwave and used that as icing instead. Chuckie could barely wait for it to bake!" —aim1030

    Get it from Amazon for $10.87.

    23. A sushi kit that comes with a rice spoon, rice spreader, reusable chopsticks, and two bamboo rolling mats so you can craft your own rolls to your exact liking. Mmmm, extra avocado in mine, please.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this kit on a whim, basically I just wanted to try to make sushi for the first time. For the price you can't really go wrong! The mats were great and the everything else included was helpful. It comes with an online guide which is nice, but you can also go online and find a ton of videos on how to roll sushi." —J. Leaver

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    24. A moon lamp so you can read by the light of the silvery moon from the comfort of your very own bed. The best of both worlds.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I originally bought the 7-inch moon for my husband as a gift of 'I love you to the moon and back' for our anniversary... Well, I loved his moon so much that I kept stealing it from our bedroom and taking it to the living room. So I bought myself the 5.9-inch moon to compare sizes and have one to call my own. As it turns out, the slightly smaller 5.9-inch one is just as amazing as the seven-inch.

    These moons charge up fast with a cord (with a cool 'blue moon' color when charging) and then once charged, they are completely free from cords or any connection dependence. They light up with a very detailed real moon surface design in white or yellow, and it will totally mesmerize you. You can literally 'hold the whole moon in your hand' and use it as a cordless and battery-free lamp, a nightlight, a lantern, or a quasi-candle in the dark. The wood stand is sleek, super easy to assemble, and a perfect accent to any room décor. These moons are the best gift for friends, family, co-workers, kids, pets, and spouses." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes and three styles).

    25. A DIY organic mushroom-growing kit if you're a foodie star sign with a DIY moon. Both of those tendencies will be satiated with this fun and easy kit whose results are oh-so satisfying (and delicious).

    mushrooms growing out of the mini farm
    Amazon

    Back to the Roots is a small business based in California that was founded by two college friends. They specialize in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.

    Promising review: "This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within three to four days. I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow, and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink, so I clipped them to cook with, and they were DELICIOUS! This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box — fingers crossed!" —Steph Card

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99

    26. A deck of vibrantly colorful playing cards by Brooklyn-based design duo Fredericks & Mae to jazz up your weekly games of spades, rummy, cribbage, or whatever your household card game is.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Fredericks and Mae is a queer-owned business that's been offering a variety of visually stunning pieces since 2007. These cards include a sturdy keepsake box with foil stamping and a mini-booklet with interesting history and lore of card decks, game instructions, and information about the artists.

    Promising review: "I'm really happy with my purchase. I originally saw this product at the MoMA Design Store in NYC, but I didn't buy it. However, I changed my mind a couple of days later and was glad to discover they were available here. The packaging is a little bit bigger than that of your average deck. However, it's quite sturdy, and the entire deck is well-protected inside. The cards are pure eye-candy! They come in a rainbow color scheme, with some interesting symbol arrangements starting at the four of each suit. Also, the joker cards contrast nicely with the rest of the deck because they're black and white, respectively. Inside the box, there's a small booklet that offers some interesting information about the origin of playing cards, as well as the rules for several card games. If you want a deck of cards that will spark up a conversation, this is, without a doubt, an excellent choice!" —Thredith

    Get it from Amazon for $13.31.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.