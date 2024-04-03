26 Under-$25 Items That'll Make You Think "Wow, That's Cool"

1. A rechargeable lighter to make lighting that favorite scented candle an even greater joy. Zapping a wick > struggling with matches.
2. A Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick that's a handy-dandy way to get rid of oil and shine. It's also washable and reusable, which is excellent news for the planet, your wallet, and your skin.
Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball, never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt, only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $6.82.
3. A beechwood gnocchi board for rolling out those delectable, homemade pillows of potato-pasta goodness. The ridges give them the grip they need to hold onto sauce with maximum efficiency.
4. A three-pack of color drip candles that reveal more and more hues the longer they're lit. What a delightful surprise!
5. A cleaning putty so you can *smoosh* your way to a clean car in no time flat. Much easier than dragging a vacuum out to the driveway.
6. A car vent dip clip that attaches right to your car's air vent to hold takeout sauce containers so you can finally dip with ease during long road trips.
Promising review: "Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." —catherine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and in multipacks).
7. An I Dew Care dry shampoo that leaves aerosol sprays in the past. Just *tap, tap, tap* the little powderpuff where you need some oil control, and you're ready to take on the day.
8. A disco ball because... do I really need to explain why a disco ball will improve your life? I think the little dancing lights speak for themselves.
9. An electric s'mores maker for enjoying one of the most fun and festive treats around without having to, ya know, go outside and sleep in a tent.
10. An ornate switch plate cover to give your standard (aka boring, sad) covers a little more pizzazz. Literally the quickest and easiest project imaginable — just two screws, and you're off to the races.
11. A plant-based powder that solidifies cooking oil and transforms it into organic waste that you can just toss in the trash. WAY easier than trying to put it in a jar to throw it out. What a mess.
12. A universal StopShroom so water can't sneak away down the drain before you're ready to get out of the tub. Not sure how drain-stop technology hasn't stopped the "slow leak," but luckily, this gadget is here to help.
13. A daisy egg yolk separator that makes intricate baking recipes all the easier. And it's just undeniably cute, so get ready to be greeted by an adorable flower whenever you open your baking drawer.
14. A taiyaki double pan because you may not be able to afford that trip to Japan right now, but a chance to eat your favorite stuffed dessert is a step in the right direction. Reviewers recommend Morinaga hotcake mix for the batter!
15. A "magic mushroom" foldable funnel for getting spices, oils, and sauces into their new vessels mess-free. Magic, indeed.
16. An Anker wireless charger to pluck your charging routine out of the past and drop-kick it directly into the future. Your compatible phone, headphones, and smartwatches are gonna be stoked.
17. A Mielle Organics scalp oil formulated with rosemary and mint to help stimulate new growth and get those tresses flowing. Scalp care is skincare, people.
18. An erase-a-hole putty that fills small imperfections in drywall, plaster, and wood with just a smush and a wipe. Crossing my fingers that this gets you your security deposit back.
19. A murder mystery book that's chock-full of cases (20 to be exact) to be solved by YOU. The game is afoot!
20. An extremely portable flat iron so teeny-tiny, it's basically a marvel. You might not want to do your whole head with this thing, but for on-the-go touch-ups, it can't be beat.
21. A clear, bitter nail polish to help dissuade you from biting your nails once and for all. I'm a former nail-biter and can say with confidence that it's better on the other side.
22. A wheat-free peanut butter cake mix crafted specifically for dogs (!!!) so you can shower them with love and baked goods on their special day like you would any other bestie. I simply can't imagine anything cuter.
23. A sushi kit that comes with a rice spoon, rice spreader, reusable chopsticks, and two bamboo rolling mats so you can craft your own rolls to your exact liking. Mmmm, extra avocado in mine, please.
24. A moon lamp so you can read by the light of the silvery moon from the comfort of your very own bed. The best of both worlds.
25. A DIY organic mushroom-growing kit if you're a foodie star sign with a DIY moon. Both of those tendencies will be satiated with this fun and easy kit whose results are oh-so satisfying (and delicious).
26. A deck of vibrantly colorful playing cards by Brooklyn-based design duo Fredericks & Mae to jazz up your weekly games of spades, rummy, cribbage, or whatever your household card game is.
