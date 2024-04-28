BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Products So Effective Amazon Reviewers Have Literally Called Them "Unbelievable"

    Listen, they work, whether or not you believe it.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A bag of Death Wish coffee that will shockingly ween you from a whole pot of coffee to one or two cups with its high caffeine content (and fun-but-sinister branding).

    reviewer&#x27;s bag of Death Wish Coffee Co. dark roast ground coffee with skull logo
    amazon.com

    Folks who normally rely on constant refills of normal roasts find themselves only having a cup or two of this, with the same results. You've been warned. Death Wish coffee is fair-trade and organic.

    Promising review: "Unbelievable! This is the first time in a very long time that coffee has ACTUALLY given me a ‘pick-me-up.’ Recommend to all seeking something to wake you up." —Tara W.

    Price: $15.66

    Learn more about Death Wish coffee in "This Super Caffeinated Coffee Is About To Make Your Sluggish Mornings So Much Better."

    2. A pack of collagen eye masks to help de-puff your gorgeous peepers whenever you need a little pick-me-up. And with 30 sets included in this package for under $5, that can be whenever you darn well please.

    reviewer showing their eyes before, during, and after using the under-eye collage strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable results. When I received the product, I was bummed that it looked like a wet, very thin makeup remover pad. I thought, what the heck, I'll give it a try — WOW, I couldn't believe the results. I have bags under my eyes that just started about a year ago. I'm 54 years old and saw nice results with this product. Well, I'm so very glad I took a chance and bought them. In a few days, my bags are all but gone. I use it three times a week. However, after just the first try, I was amazed how it made my eyes look young again. I am now a life member of this product. 😘" —C.A. Barotti

    Price: $3.79

    3. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser so you can easily scrub away rust, scratches, burnt grease, and even Sharpie marks from all of your surfaces. Consider any "impossible" task complete.

    Split before-and-after photo of a white enamel sink showing silver stains and discoloration on the left side and the stains being gone on the right side.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sink was near uncleanable. Ajax, bleach, etc., would not take out the stains you see in the photo. We considered replacing the sink but wanted to google how to repair sinks, and stumbled on a YouTube review for this product. The change is unbelievable. The left is AFTER an hour of scrubbing with Ajax. The right is 30 minutes with Bar Keepers." —Eze

    Price: $12.22 for a two-pack

    For more about this, check out "You Can Use This All-Purpose Cleanser To Basically Clean Your Entire House".

    4. A pack of 42 flexible curling rods delivering picture-perfect, heatless curls overnight. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best curling rods I have found. The quality is unbelievable, and they are super easy to use. They stay put and don't slip out, even in thin, fine hair like mine. I can achieve so many different looks with this set — tight curls or loose beach waves (my favorite). All of the different sizes of curlers make my hairstyles look more natural. They come exactly as shown, and the storage case is a nice quality." —KateGray

    Price: $9.99

    5. A mold and mildew stain remover that will come in handy when it comes to getting your bathroom back in tip-top shape. Pro tip: It also works great on outdoor surfaces if you want to get your patio furniture nice and clean for summer.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Literally the fastest-working cleaner I have ever used. Hold your breath and shut the door after you spray. It works in about 60 seconds and completely erases any mold, mildew, stains, anything. It is honestly unbelievable how good this works! But don’t breathe it in. The smell is so strong for that minute. Then, if you go back in afterward, there is virtually NO smell. Like magic. Seriously!" —Erika Parrish

    Price: $16.99

    6. A Brown Sugar Bear to soften sugar that's become hard as a friggin' rock. Don't panic, sugar! A strong, helpful bear is on its way to help loosen you up.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "It's unbelievable. I had super-low expectations, but man, was I wrong. I followed the instructions and left the bear in ROCK-HARD brown sugar. As in rock hard, sitting in my pantry for months and months. I checked it four days after, and it's soft again. I mean, if that isn't 5/5 stars, I don't know what is." —Alla

    Price: $7.15 for a two-pack

    7. A can of Easy-Off Oven Cleaner because your roommates are going to cry if baked-on food sets off the fire alarm even one more time.

    amazon.com

    This product works in just *40 minutes*, but it's safe to leave overnight for maximum effectiveness (or if you're just feeling lazy).

    Promising review: "Simply UNBELIEVABLE. Fume-free and no gloves needed, but dissolves ANYTHING cooked on! I had not cleaned my oven EVER. I simply sprayed it on, shut the door overnight, and wiped it off with paper towels. I don't have to dread cleaning the oven ever again! You can use it for everyday spot cleaning and only have to let it sit for a couple of hours for minor things. I used it on my broiler pan that would not scrub clean even with steel wool — no need to scrub ever again now! My slow cooker leaked over the bowl and burned on the inside of the heating chamber. I just sprayed, covered, and wiped in the morning. I plan on using it to clean the grill in the spring and am sure it will make it a breeze." —Andrew J.

    Price: $8.98

    8. A six-pack of Keurig cleaning pods for anyone who loves their machine but hasn't exactly been taking the best care of it. Giving your Keurig some TLC is good for both of you and is made super easy with these lil' pods.

    reviewer photo showing three jars, each with cleaner and cleaner water which has been run through their Keurig while using a cleaning pod
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I always have a difficult time cleaning the head section of my Keurig. First couple of times I used the pod, the amount of crud that came out was unbelievable — all leftover. Now it's just minimal, and it's not in my coffee. Use it once a week. Great product. Highly recommend." —PRODG

    Price: $9.95

    9. An ink remover that'll rescue hard surfaces and fabrics alike from the enemy to end all enemies: permanent marker.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My son wrote all over his brand-new Lego table with blue Sharpie marker. I tried everything to remove the stain. This product is EASY. Its consistency is like glue. I added one coat, let it soak in for an hour or two, scrubbed with a scrub pad, rinsed, added a second coat, scrubbed, and rinsed. It's all gone. It's magic. I am showing everyone the photos because it's unbelievable how this product worked." —Vicki

    Price: $19.99

    10. A pack of washing machine tablets because how is your machine supposed to get your clothes clean if it's grimy? Your washer needs to internalize the lesson that it needs to take care of itself before it can take care of others.

    amazon.com

    THAT came out of a washing machine?! Like, how? Please explain.

    Promising review: "Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner tabs — I had never cleaned my washer before after six years of ownership. OMG!! The funk that came out was unbelievable! I didn’t realize that I’d have to wipe away the gunk from the basin, so at first I thought I had ruined my washer. I wiped it out and ran on the cleaning cycle again, and more gunk came out! Had to do it three times and then do another rinse cycle. Unbelievable!" —Stacey

    Price: $10.98 for a pack of six

    11. A vitamin C serum that's the perfect catchall product for anyone trying to lessen dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts.

    A split photo of a face with some breakouts and the same face with the breakouts gone.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was originally spending a lot more for a Kiehl's pore-tightening and face-brightening serum. When I heard from a friend about this serum, I was doubtful it would be effective, but I WAS BLOWN AWAY by the results even within two weeks! I have been using this vitamin C serum, and I have seen unbelievable results! I really can't believe it! My pores are a lot tighter, and my major dark sunspot has faded. I will be reordering it, and I have recommended it to many friends." —Annalyssa Lee

    Price: $11.97

    Check out "This Vitamin C Face Serum May Give You The Best Dang Skin Of Your Life" for more info!

    12. A bottle of dandruff shampoo so you don't have to go about your day stressing about any flakes that may be visible in your hair. Even though everyone gets dandruff and it's no big deal, it can get stressful when it feels out of your control!

    Before and after photos of scalp treatment showing improvement in flakiness
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable! I've suffered from dandruff for years, and I had pretty much given up. I can't remember how I came across this product, but literally, it has solved the problem. Like, I have no idea what is going on, but (knock on wood) I haven't had any flakes since starting to use it every few days. Zero." —Randy

    Price: $14.28

    13. A foot file that's helped tons of people cheese-grate their way to beautiful feet. Yeah, I know how that sounds, but for baby-soft heels without getting a pedi? Arguably worth it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I have owned a few files that I got from the drugstore and felt they did nothing, which made me skeptical of this device. I saw some of the customer reviews with photos and decided to give it a try. It works so well that it’s kinda unbelievable. Even at the salon, when I pay for that callus liquid, it doesn’t do as good a job. Razors I have used worked but sometimes got too close, and also didn’t blend. I didn’t have hardcore calluses, just some thick skin on my heels. It comes off like snow. But, gross, now Parmesan cheese will never look the same to me." —Jannie Guns

    Price: $9.95

    14. A 10-foot-long set of under-cabinet lights to create some chic mood lighting in your kitchen. Your commitment to getting cool secondary lighting for every other room is something to be admired — the kitchen is your final boss.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable. This was for about 8 feet of undercounted space in my office. This product is amazing. Other lights go for so much more, yet this took less than 10 minutes to install, and the light it gives off is more uniform than if I had put strip lights. The touch on/off works really well too. I opted for the warm white lights." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $19.80 (available in two colors)

    15. A set of two reusable mop pads that'll fit on your Swiffer so you get all the benefits of the easily maneuverable wet and dry mop with a more eco-friendly twist.

    reviewer photo showing the reusable pads being used with a Swiffer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve been using the disposable pads and had just mopped the floor the day before these arrived. So we mopped again. Unbelievable how much dirt these new pads picked up that was left behind. And you can launder them!" —Wayne Ward

    Price: $14.49

    16. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so you can rescue all the tumblers you've let sit for waaayyy too long. Don't toss them! Just give 'em the old Bottle Bright treatment, and they'll be back in service in no time.

    a stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    amazon.com

    These tablets put in all the elbow grease so you don't have to. No scrubbing, stirring, or washing; simply drop them in your bottle with some water, and *poof* — all the bacteria and grime are gone. They're also biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe.

    Promising review: "This stuff is unbelievable! I’ve used my coffee thermos just about every weekday for around a year now, drinking black coffee, so my thermos was basically black. I figured this stuff would make it, like, a thinner black, maybe cut it to brown, but after soaking for just a couple of hours, my thermos was shiny and silver again, like brand new. I am still in awe at how well it worked. Cheap, too, especially assuming that I’ll only have to use it maybe once a month to keep it clean. I will be recommending it to everyone at the office." —Brandon Bogert

    Price: $7.99 for a pack of 12 

    17. A rust-stain remover that'll return any stubborn, rusted surface in your home to its former glory. In Cher's voice: "If I could turn back tiiiime!"

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is magic in a bottle. I had a bad rust stain. My sister suggested this, since CLR didn’t even touch the stains. I added a ½ cup, scrubbed with a brush, and let sit for 12 hours. It was sooo much better!! Did the same thing again except waited 24 hours, and it’s almost perfect now!! Saved me from buying a new toilet bowl. The smell is strong, so I used a mask, but the results are unbelievable!! I did order a pumice stick, as there is one 3-inch rust stain just above the waterline that I am going to try to remove with that, but Iron Out is a miracle!!" —Lizzz

    Price: $19.78

    18. A bottle of red wine stain remover that proves there's no use crying over spilled merlot (that's a phrase, right?). Just spritz, wipe, and pour yourself a new glass.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable. Spilled half a glass of red wine at my bedside. Two deep stains and splatters. Used this product twice per instructions and pat, pat, pat. Went to pink. Poured hydrogen peroxide at the end. Today, you CANNOT see any stains on the beige carpet. I’m blown away. Not sure peroxide was needed. I’d suggest waiting for hours and let it do its work!" —gjasmine

    Price: $12.22

    19. A portable Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs, stairs, and floors!

    reviewer showing their rug with one half cleaned with the machine and the other still dirty
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little green guy is incredible! I don't usually write reviews, but I was so impressed with this product that I just had to. I was skeptical when it arrived because it was so small. But don't be fooled. This thing has tremendous suction power. I bought my car brand new four years ago, when my two kids were pretty little. So, needless to say, they destroyed the backseat. So much so that I was afraid to let anyone but the kids sit back there. Well, my kids are now old enough not to make a mess, so I thought it was time to clean up back there. The Bissell did an incredible job, and my seats now look brand new! I only wish I had taken before-and-after pictures because it's pretty unbelievable how well it worked. I would recommend this product to anyone a thousand times over! I can't wait to try it on my furniture and rugs!" —Hollie S

    Price: $123.59

    20. A handy clothes folding board that, if you work in retail, may be your archnemesis, but if you're in the comfort of your own home and treating yourself to a neat, organized drawer, this is the key to laundry day bliss.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "OMG, I cannot express in words how incredible this product is. I did my closet and my husband’s in just a few hours. My husband has an endless collection of motorcycle rally T-shirts. I cannot believe I didn’t find this item 30 years ago!!!!" —Claudia

    "Unbelievable space saver! T-shirts and boxers look neat and more fit in a drawer than before." —RUSTY

    Price: $14.49 (available in five colors)

    21. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches and add some natural luster back to any pieces that look dull. It'll be a real treat for your beloved antiques.

    reviewer photo showing half of their floor looking completely new after applying the Feed-N-Wax to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My backdoor gets a lot of sun and has faded quite a bit. I talked to a painter about refinishing the door, and then COVID hit. I decided to try to 'repair' it myself but am not patient enough to sand it down and re-varnish. So I decided to try this. I washed all the dirt off the door first and let it dry. Then I rubbed this product on the door. UNBELIEVABLE! I waited a day and gave it a second coat. The door looks 75% better! I may eventually still have to have the door refinished by a professional, but the protection this product provided will get me through another year until I can have it done properly. I highly recommend this, AND it was SO EASY to apply!!! Now I can’t wait to use it on all the furniture and bedroom doors in my house so that I can bring out the luster!!!" —Santa Cruz Mountains

    Price: $9.63

    22. A box of Glisten garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink. Chances are your sink is MUCH smellier than it needs to be.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a believer. My sink has had a funky smell since we moved in two months ago. I tried everything on my own to fix the smell. If there was a YouTube fix, I tried it. Then I saw these in a BuzzFeed article and decided to give them a try. The instructions were easy to follow, and it worked like a charm. The smell was gone instantly after I finished, and now, two days later, it's still gone. I definitely am a believer now." —Juji

    Price: $7.77

    23. A roll of glossy marble contact paper to chic-ify your bathroom or kitchen counters in a way that's simple to remove once that lease is up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This looks fantastic! I decided to cover my white subway tile with this marble paper. I took my time with this project so that it came out as nice as possible. I measured and cut the paper for each tile. It took two weeks of doing it a little at a time, but it looks unbelievable. No one can tell it isn’t actually marble tile. I highly recommend!" —SP

    Price: $3.99+ (available in six sizes)

    24. A bottle of cult-favorite CeraVe Moisturizing Cream that's lauded by reviewers with even the most sensitive skin, thanks to its fragrance-free and mega-gentle formula. If your skin is generally picky, this may be your holy grail.

    amazon.com

    ^^This reviewer's eczema drastically improved after they used the cream; they noted that the cream made their skin "less patchy and dry."

    Promising review: "I have had the worst dry skin of my life this year. Eczema on my arms, legs, stomach, and hips. I got this lotion, and within two days, there is an unbelievable difference in my skin, and the ITCHING has stopped." —Amy Mitchell

    Price: $17.78

    25. A pack of sheet suspender straps for anyone who is somehow ALWAYS entwined with their fitted sheets when they wake up. And there's the bonus laugh after you dress up your mattress to cosplay as an old man.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is wonderful. I have an extremely tough time with my son's hyperactivity. He jumps on his bed, and I was constantly having to remake it. This product is amazing. It keeps my son's sheets on his bed!!! I could not be happier, and this company backs their product with excellent customer service, not to mention the unbelievable price." —Lisa Heres

    Price: $9.99

    26. A jar of SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care to get those claws conditioned, strong, and ready to get painted if you so choose.

    reviewer showing their nails before and after using the cuticle oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this as a gift from my nail tech, and this is the ONLY OIL that has helped my brittle nails. I had a hard time kicking my biting/picking anxious habit because of this oil. It has made my nails so strong, it’s unbelievable. Totally transformed my nail bed. I cannot stress how much I love this product. Oh, and it smells pretty good too. :)" —Bethany H. 

    Price: $9.41+ (available in three sizes)

    27. A bottle of Leather Honey Leather Cleaner that, when paired with a simple scrubbing brush, helps you maintain your — *Donna Meagle voice* — fine leather goods. From purses to couches to car interiors, this spray will help you avoid having to replace a historically difficult-to-clean surface.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is fantastic. I used the cleaner on my approximately 20-year-old purse, which has sustained tremendous abuse while being used on and off over the years. One cleaning with the Leather Honey Leather Cleaner brought back the beautiful original color and supple leather feel. I used the Leather Honey Leather Conditioner the following day. The outcome was unbelievable. It is amazing what a beautiful job this conditioner has done. The purse looks almost new. That is truly amazing, considering its age. The leather is beautiful again." —Cindy

    Price: $18.95

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 