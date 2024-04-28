27 Products So Effective Amazon Reviewers Have Literally Called Them "Unbelievable"

1. A bag of Death Wish coffee that will shockingly ween you from a whole pot of coffee to one or two cups with its high caffeine content (and fun-but-sinister branding).
2. A pack of collagen eye masks to help de-puff your gorgeous peepers whenever you need a little pick-me-up. And with 30 sets included in this package for under $5, that can be whenever you darn well please.
3. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser so you can easily scrub away rust, scratches, burnt grease, and even Sharpie marks from all of your surfaces. Consider any "impossible" task complete.
4. A pack of 42 flexible curling rods delivering picture-perfect, heatless curls overnight. Waking up with your hair already done? Amazing.
5. A mold and mildew stain remover that will come in handy when it comes to getting your bathroom back in tip-top shape. Pro tip: It also works great on outdoor surfaces if you want to get your patio furniture nice and clean for summer.
6. A Brown Sugar Bear to soften sugar that's become hard as a friggin' rock. Don't panic, sugar! A strong, helpful bear is on its way to help loosen you up.
7. A can of Easy-Off Oven Cleaner because your roommates are going to cry if baked-on food sets off the fire alarm even one more time.
8. A six-pack of Keurig cleaning pods for anyone who loves their machine but hasn't exactly been taking the best care of it. Giving your Keurig some TLC is good for both of you and is made super easy with these lil' pods.
9. An ink remover that'll rescue hard surfaces and fabrics alike from the enemy to end all enemies: permanent marker.
10. A pack of washing machine tablets because how is your machine supposed to get your clothes clean if it's grimy? Your washer needs to internalize the lesson that it needs to take care of itself before it can take care of others.
11. A vitamin C serum that's the perfect catchall product for anyone trying to lessen dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts.
12. A bottle of dandruff shampoo so you don't have to go about your day stressing about any flakes that may be visible in your hair. Even though everyone gets dandruff and it's no big deal, it can get stressful when it feels out of your control!
13. A foot file that's helped tons of people cheese-grate their way to beautiful feet. Yeah, I know how that sounds, but for baby-soft heels without getting a pedi? Arguably worth it.
14. A 10-foot-long set of under-cabinet lights to create some chic mood lighting in your kitchen. Your commitment to getting cool secondary lighting for every other room is something to be admired — the kitchen is your final boss.
15. A set of two reusable mop pads that'll fit on your Swiffer so you get all the benefits of the easily maneuverable wet and dry mop with a more eco-friendly twist.
16. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets so you can rescue all the tumblers you've let sit for waaayyy too long. Don't toss them! Just give 'em the old Bottle Bright treatment, and they'll be back in service in no time.
17. A rust-stain remover that'll return any stubborn, rusted surface in your home to its former glory. In Cher's voice: "If I could turn back tiiiime!"
18. A bottle of red wine stain remover that proves there's no use crying over spilled merlot (that's a phrase, right?). Just spritz, wipe, and pour yourself a new glass.
19. A portable Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner whose handheld nozzle makes intricate jobs and getting into all those hard-to-reach spots way more doable. Say hello to your new chairs, stairs, and floors!
20. A handy clothes folding board that, if you work in retail, may be your archnemesis, but if you're in the comfort of your own home and treating yourself to a neat, organized drawer, this is the key to laundry day bliss.
21. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner with beeswax and orange oil to hide dings and scratches and add some natural luster back to any pieces that look dull. It'll be a real treat for your beloved antiques.
22. A box of Glisten garbage disposal cleaner so you can blast through any unseen backups lurking in your sink. Chances are your sink is MUCH smellier than it needs to be.
23. A roll of glossy marble contact paper to chic-ify your bathroom or kitchen counters in a way that's simple to remove once that lease is up.
24. A bottle of cult-favorite CeraVe Moisturizing Cream that's lauded by reviewers with even the most sensitive skin, thanks to its fragrance-free and mega-gentle formula. If your skin is generally picky, this may be your holy grail.
25. A pack of sheet suspender straps for anyone who is somehow ALWAYS entwined with their fitted sheets when they wake up. And there's the bonus laugh after you dress up your mattress to cosplay as an old man.
26. A jar of SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care to get those claws conditioned, strong, and ready to get painted if you so choose.
27. A bottle of Leather Honey Leather Cleaner that, when paired with a simple scrubbing brush, helps you maintain your — *Donna Meagle voice* — fine leather goods. From purses to couches to car interiors, this spray will help you avoid having to replace a historically difficult-to-clean surface.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.