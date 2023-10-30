Call Us Sir Galahad, Because We Found These 27 Holy Grail Beauty Products Just For You

1. A gorgeous Juvia's Place Zulu Eyeshadow Palette that's super pigmented and will help you create the makeup look of your dreams. The veritable feast of vibrant colors will let you unleash your creativity and experiment with tons of new looks.
2. A pack of Mighty Patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.
3. A Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner that keeps your cat eye on *point* and flawless all day every day. It goes on smooth and (most importantly) stays without flaking, smudging, or any other nonsense.
4. A bottle of my personal fave skincare product Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant, which gently exfoliates while tackling breakouts, fine lines, and pores. I can't get enough of this multitasking product — it's such a huge help with all my skincare chores and is one of the only things that's actually helped with my hormonal breakouts.
5. A pot of Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream whose leave-in formula is created especially to condition, define, and provide a soft hold for your gorgeous curls.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman–owned small business that excels in creating haircare for curl types 3a to 4c.
Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — it's so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer
Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
6. A CeraVe moisturizer that's taken TikTok by storm. A big ol' tub like this is an investment worth making, since according to pretty much everyone, you'll want to stock up after it saves your dry skin.
7. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment Superbalm for preventing your lips from getting dry as can be, especially during the upcoming long winter months. Nobody should have to deal with chapped lips, and as long as Lanolips is on-hand, you probably don't have to.
8. A personal go-to product, Benefit's Love Tint cheek and lip stain which layers beautifully and really makes cheeks and lips pop. It's also one of the only pigmented lip products I've had success wearing under a mask without smudging or smearing.
9. A tube of Black Girl Sunscreen so you can protect your gorgeous melanated skin without causing a white cast and ruining your glow. Remember, SPF is just as important in the winter as it is in the summer!
10. A Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser with aloe vera and black tea that's tough enough to do some serious skin-clearing work, but still perfect for twice-a-day use without drying you out. Paired with Mario Badescu's Hydrating Glow Toner it's the cornerstone of my current skincare routine.
11. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for lifting your lashes to the heavens with just a few swipes. Have fun batting your eyes all day like a dang Disney princess showing off your miraculous new beauty product!
12. A Liquid Matte Lipstick that has taken the makeup industry by storm. Made by Detroit-based cosmetics company, The Lip Bar, their eye-catching, long-wearing lippies have rightfully achieved ~holy grail~ status.
13. A pot of Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb that blows most other moisturizers out of the ~water~ with its refreshing gel formula, long-term effect, and all-around amazing feel. It's the skin equivalent of drinking a ton of H2O before bed to avoid feeling crappy after a night out — I recommend it to literally everyone I know, including you!
14. A tube of Glossier Cloud Paint, which ~cirrus~ly brings out your cheeks with a gel-cream formula that's just so. dang. pretty. Applied with the fingers, it's sheer yet buildable and ultra-seamless, so you can make it look like you have a lovely natural flush *or* layer your way to a blush-forward look.
15. An NYX setting spray that comes in several finishes including matte and dewy and locks in the completed makeup look you worked so hard on. You'll be happy you added an extra step to your routine when the compliments roll in for a full 12 hours.
16. A nude eyeshadow palette for serving incredible eye looks without spending your entire life savings. Whether you're creating a day look or a going-out look, you have just the shades you need.
17. A Fenty Beauty soft matte, long-wear foundation that reviewers love for its full yet breathable coverage, pore-blurring effect, shine-reducing power, and range of over 50 shades. Also, it gets you one degree closer to Rihanna, which is honestly priceless.
18. A tube of the cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow to thicken and fluff your brows to perfection with just a swipe or two. If you've ever seen someone's brows and thought "I wonder how they get them so naturally flawless," there's a 99% chance Boy Brow is the culprit.
19. A liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty it feels like the internet won't stop yelling about. This super pigmented formula is beloved for major color payoff over foundation or for a subtler glow layered under foundation.
Promising review: "This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." —minnimalist
Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant finishes and four matte finishes).
20. A bottle of Fanola No Yellow Shampoo for preventing all the platinum QTs of the world from getting brassy. Fanola users not only love their icy look, but are stoked to rarely have to return to the salon for expensive toning sessions.
21. A winged eyeliner stamp, because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!
22. A Youthforia BYO color-changing blush that reacts to your pH level and creates a hue that's unique to you. And with a super light liquid formula packed with hydrating oils, reviewers report it gives you a dewy look that really stays put.
23. A bottle of Hyper's skin-brightening and dark spot-reducing vitamin C serum that's packed full of 15% vitamin C and vitamin E and will work tirelessly to renew your skin's rough texture, lessen hyperpigmentation, and give you a fabulous overall glow.
24. A set of gold collagen masks to plump and brighten your under-eyes if you, say, stayed up until 1 a.m. playing the latest Zelda last night, which you've had since it came out and have barely made a dent in. OK, that got a little too personal, sorry, I'm tired.
25. A bottle of Biossance 100% Squalane Oil which hydrates your skin so well, it's incredible you haven't been a raisin without it. Its plant-based formula locks in the moisture your skin craves and also helps reduce redness. I have a bottle of this myself and notice my skin feels a bit ~bouncier~ in the morning after I use it.
26. A Watermelon Sleeping Mask by Glow Recipe that works all night long to hydrate your skin with juicy watermelon extract. It also gently resurfaces and removes dead skin cells using AHA to reveal all that bright, glowing skin you've been hiding.
27. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep your skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great buy any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen and I know I'll be rebuying it from now until forever.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.