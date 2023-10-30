BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Call Us Sir Galahad, Because We Found These 27 Holy Grail Beauty Products Just For You

    Look no further for your new favorite sunscreen, skincare, and makeup.

    Rachel Dunkel
    by Rachel Dunkel

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A gorgeous Juvia's Place Zulu Eyeshadow Palette that's super pigmented and will help you create the makeup look of your dreams. The veritable feast of vibrant colors will let you unleash your creativity and experiment with tons of new looks.

    Juvia's Place

    Juvia's Place is a Black woman-owned small business founded by Chichi Eburu.

    Promising review: "These colors are bold and beautiful. They blend well and feel lightweight on my eyes. The colors also last all day. I wear makeup to work, and it lasts through 12-hour shifts and still looks good by the time I get home. I definitely recommend this palette. Beautiful!" —Tamz

    Get it from Juvia's Place for $20 or Ulta for $12 (originally $20).

    2. A pack of Mighty Patches so you can take on breakouts by simply popping on the patch. WHAM! They'll go right to work on sucking all that gunk out of your pimples.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have issues with acne (especially those nasty whiteheads) but can't afford all the fancy step-by-step treatments out there, you at least need to buy these. This truly worked at minimizing my pimples, sucking up the wound, and keeping big pimples from getting worse. It really does draw up the pus to the patch! I leave one on overnight and just slowly peel off and then wipe away any remaining pus. I even let my mom who was visiting try it on her pimple and she loved them, so I had to order more!" —Megan Meehan

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.

    3. A Stila Stay All Day liquid eyeliner that keeps your cat eye on *point* and flawless all day every day. It goes on smooth and (most importantly) stays without flaking, smudging, or any other nonsense.

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Stila is the absolute best liquid eyeliner I have ever tried. It doesn't fade or crack and stays on through sleeping and tears. It's very smudge-proof and it does not flake AT ALL. It dries quickly and stays. It's also easy to clean off at the end of the day. No hard scrubbing to get it off — makeup wipes will take it off easily. It's amazing for creating perfect wings or drawing artfully for Halloween. It's perfect for everyday subtle looks and for getting more creative and wild. I can use this eyeliner for months at a time without having to repurchase." —Kyra

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in eight colors).

    Learn more in our full Stila eyeliner review.

    4. A bottle of my personal fave skincare product Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant, which gently exfoliates while tackling breakouts, fine lines, and pores. I can't get enough of this multitasking product — it's such a huge help with all my skincare chores and is one of the only things that's actually helped with my hormonal breakouts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    5. A pot of Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream whose leave-in formula is created especially to condition, define, and provide a soft hold for your gorgeous curls. 

    product user with curly hair before and after using the cream, the after with more defined curls
    Sephora

    Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman–owned small business that excels in creating haircare for curl types 3a to 4c.

    Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — it's so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer

    Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).

    6. A CeraVe moisturizer that's taken TikTok by storm. A big ol' tub like this is an investment worth making, since according to pretty much everyone, you'll want to stock up after it saves your dry skin.

    BuzzFeed writer holding the large tub of moisturizer
    Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed

    The moisturizer is fragrance- and oil-free. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

    Promising review: "Since the spring, I've been dealing with stress acne that I never had before in my life. I resorted to an acne cleanser and spot treatment but those products are typically drying (because they're literally meant to dry out the blemishes) SO this moisturizer has been super key for ensuring my skin doesn't dry out while I try to clear up the pimples. Aside from it living up to its 24-hour hydration promise (game-changer), it has also never broken out my sensitive skin and actually helps soothe the many skin irritations that I experience. In short, it's my holy grail, and CeraVe better not ever stop making it. 😊" —Marquaysa Battle, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Amazon for $17.78.

    7. A tube of Lanolips 101 Ointment Superbalm for preventing your lips from getting dry as can be, especially during the upcoming long winter months. Nobody should have to deal with chapped lips, and as long as Lanolips is on-hand, you probably don't have to.

    on top a buzzfeeder&#x27;s cracked lips before lanolips, on the bottom their hydrated lips after using lanolips
    Natalie Brown / Via BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I've had dry lips forever, and they tend to flake and crack. Any lip balm that I had used would work for maybe an hour before I need to reapply. This balm keeps my lips so hydrated and moisturized all day long! I even like to apply it at night as a 'lip mask' and I wake up with nicely hydrated lips. It's a little overpriced, but a little goes a long way. I'll never repurchase another brand of lip balm again." —ellen

    Get it from Ulta for $12.71 (originally $16.95) or Amazon for $16.95.

    8. A personal go-to product, Benefit's Love Tint cheek and lip stain which layers beautifully and really makes cheeks and lips pop. It's also one of the only pigmented lip products I've had success wearing under a mask without smudging or smearing.

    the writer wearing the tint which is bright on her lips and sheered out on her cheeks
    Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    This is just about the only pigmented lip product I've been wearing under a mask. It's a stain, so it really stays put but doesn't feel drying at all, especially over a thin layer of balm. It's also delish (and equally staying) on the cheeks, so if you're down to clown with a bold cheek look, this product is absolutely for you! I like to build it up with two layers on the lips and sheer it out on the face. You can expect a very small amount of it to rub off inside your mask when wearing as a lip product, but not once has it spread outside of my lips or smudged. A small miracle!

    Get it from Sephora for $18 (available in four shades).

    9. A tube of Black Girl Sunscreen so you can protect your gorgeous melanated skin without causing a white cast and ruining your glow. Remember, SPF is just as important in the winter as it is in the summer!

    buzzfeed editor holding a tube of black girl sunscreen
    Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed

    Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned brand. The sunscreen is SPF 30 and is paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

    Promising review: "Babyyy! This was the best beauty find of 2020 for me. The first body sunscreen I've found that does NOT leave me looking ashy. Wearing sunscreen regularly (yup, even in the fall) is one of my new self-care methods and I feel good putting this on knowing it a) doesn't look ghostly on me and b) was made by Black women just like me." —Marquaysa Battle, BuzzFeed Editor

    Get it from Target for $15.99.

    10. A Mario Badescu Gentle Foaming Cleanser with aloe vera and black tea that's tough enough to do some serious skin-clearing work, but still perfect for twice-a-day use without drying you out. Paired with Mario Badescu's Hydrating Glow Toner it's the cornerstone of my current skincare routine.

    bottle of the gentle cleanser
    Amazon

    I'd been loyal to another cleaner for years with more intense active ingredients, and while I'm grateful for the time that cleanser and I spent together, since switching to this gentle cleanser, my skin is smoother and happier than it has been in years. I use it at night paired with an equally gentle Maria Badescu toner and find them to be a lovely duo. I have combination skin that's not too fussy, so leaving more intense products for "special occasions" when my skin is really acting up makes sense for me. In the meantime, this cleanser and toner are my glorious new nighttime routine. 

    Promising review (cleanser): "Absolutely my favorite face wash. It lathers beautifully and has a rich feel to it. I love it. Takes off all your makeup and leaves skin silky smooth." —Michelle CW

    Get the cleanser from Amazon for $13.30 and the toner for $17.10

    11. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for lifting your lashes to the heavens with just a few swipes. Have fun batting your eyes all day like a dang Disney princess showing off your miraculous new beauty product!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This mascara is gluten-free and cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "This mascara is my holy grail mascara. I never knew a cheap mascara could be so good! Very decently priced. My eyelashes are barely existent without mascara. This darkens and thickens my eyelashes. I get so many compliments wearing this." —Emily

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    12. A Liquid Matte Lipstick that has taken the makeup industry by storm. Made by Detroit-based cosmetics company, The Lip Bar, their eye-catching, long-wearing lippies have rightfully achieved ~holy grail~ status.

    kayla in a pinkish purple matte lipstick
    Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed

    The Lip Bar is Black woman-owned and all of their products are vegan and cruelty-free. 

    Promising review: "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick." —Kayla Boyd, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from The Lip Bar for $14 (available in 20 shades) or Target for $16.99 (available in 15 shades).

    13. A pot of Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb that blows most other moisturizers out of the ~water~ with its refreshing gel formula, long-term effect, and all-around amazing feel. It's the skin equivalent of drinking a ton of H2O before bed to avoid feeling crappy after a night out — I recommend it to literally everyone I know, including you!

    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed, Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed

    The moisturizer works for all skin types and is oil-, phthalate-, paraben-, and sulfate-free.

    Aqua Bomb moisturizer is easily my desert island skincare product. Although I have dry-leaning combination skin, I hate most moisturizers because creamy formulas feel heavy and just yucky to me, especially under makeup. Aqua Bomb's gel-like consistency absorbs like a dream. It's soothing to stressed-out skin in the winter and cooling through the heat of summer. I recommend it to friends of all skin types because it gives your skin that bouncy hydration it craves without feeling oily in the slightest. I've put it on every night and most mornings for years and have no plans of stopping anytime soon!

    Get it from Sephora for $22+ (available in three sizes).

    14. A tube of Glossier Cloud Paint, which ~cirrus~ly brings out your cheeks with a gel-cream formula that's just so. dang. pretty. Applied with the fingers, it's sheer yet buildable and ultra-seamless, so you can make it look like you have a lovely natural flush *or* layer your way to a blush-forward look.

    Glossier

    Promising review: "I'm SO OBSESSED with these blushes! I use the colors 'Dusk' and 'Beam'. I love using 'Dusk' on an everyday basis. It compliments my warm, light to medium skin tone really well and makes my cheeks look so fresh and glowy. I like using 'Beam' when I want a more bright cheek look. I like to apply the blush using my fingers. It gives my cheeks the perfect amount of color. GET THIS BLUSH! You won't regret it." —bittersweetmich

    Get it from Glossier for $20 (available in 10 shades).

    15. An NYX setting spray that comes in several finishes including matte and dewy and locks in the completed makeup look you worked so hard on. You'll be happy you added an extra step to your routine when the compliments roll in for a full 12 hours.

    amazon.com

    This spray is vegan and cruelty-free.

    Promising review: "Having been a 'tomboy' the majority of my life, learning to apply makeup without looking like a clown was my first hurdle. Thankfully, after a few years of practice and numerous YouTube tutorials later I'm halfway decent at my makeup. Well, I'm only as decent as long as my makeup lasts. With just a few sprays of this, my makeup stays exactly as it was applied and my face doesn't even get oily anymore. I haven't tested it but I'm pretty sure I could sleep in my makeup and wake up with it looking just as good. I definitely recommend this finishing spray and will be buying it again when I'm out. (You'll see a day and night comparison in my photos.)" —FlamePrincess

    Get it from Amazon for $7.84+ (available in four finishes, as well as multiple sizes and packs).

    16. A nude eyeshadow palette for serving incredible eye looks without spending your entire life savings. Whether you're creating a day look or a going-out look, you have just the shades you need.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shadow is way more pigmented than I had expected. It's very easy to pick up color and it slides on effortlessly! I've tried the Naked palette and this compares almost the same! I'd say if you are on a budget and need a good shadow with multiple colors, LA Girl Nudes is your holy grail! It will be my go-to from here on out!" —Rachelle Mattei

    Get it from Amazon for $6.94.

    17. A Fenty Beauty soft matte, long-wear foundation that reviewers love for its full yet breathable coverage, pore-blurring effect, shine-reducing power, and range of over 50 shades. Also, it gets you one degree closer to Rihanna, which is honestly priceless.

    instagram.com, Sephora

    Promising review: "I was definitely hesitant to buy this foundation at first because of all of the hype and because I had never bought a 'luxury' foundation before. But this exceeded all of my expectations! This is a nice medium-coverage foundation, which means if you don’t want to look too heavy, you can just apply one layer and be good. But if you need to, you can build it up in areas you need more coverage and it doesn’t look cakey. At first, I was afraid this would be too matte and cling onto my dry patches. It doesn’t do that at all. It’s a nice soft matte and honestly feels like I’m wearing nothing. Plus, the shade range is perfect. I’ve never had a foundation that matches my skin as well as this one. I’ll definitely be repurchasing this as it is my new go-to foundation. It's for sure worth it. Thanks, Rihanna!" —NicComputer

    Get it from Sephora for $40 (available in 52 shades; also available in a mini size).

    Learn more in our full review of Fenty foundation.

    18. A tube of the cult-favorite Glossier Boy Brow to thicken and fluff your brows to perfection with just a swipe or two. If you've ever seen someone's brows and thought "I wonder how they get them so naturally flawless," there's a 99% chance Boy Brow is the culprit.

    Glossier

    Promising review: "I didn't know I could love my brows this much. With two swipes, Boy Brow makes magic. It puffs them up and fills them out in the best way. The brown shade matched perfectly. This will be my forever product, and my top Glossier recommendation." —madeline

    Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in seven shades).

    19. liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty it feels like the internet won't stop yelling about. This super pigmented formula is beloved for major color payoff over foundation or for a subtler glow layered under foundation. 

    Selena Gomez wearing Rare Beauty liquid blush
    Tube of Rare Beauty Liquid Blush
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." —minnimalist

    Get it from Sephora for $23 (available in nine radiant finishes and four matte finishes).

    20. A bottle of Fanola No Yellow Shampoo for preventing all the platinum QTs of the world from getting brassy. Fanola users not only love their icy look, but are stoked to rarely have to return to the salon for expensive toning sessions.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product I cancelled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all and just after two washes I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" —Rachael B.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.90.

    21. A winged eyeliner stamp, because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The set comes with a double-ended pen for each eye — one side with the wing stamp, and the other with a traditional liquid eyeliner tip.

    Promising review: "Actual holy grail! This eyeliner has changed my life. I know that sounds suuuper dramatic (and it is), but it’s true! I have been doing cat eyeliner for the past six years and I’m somehow STILL horrible at it. I also recently had a baby, so my daily 10–20 minutes of attempting a passable cat eye was chucked out the window and replaced with a sad, under-five-minute routine. I ordered this on a whim thinking it might help and after the first application, I knew I had found my answer! This stuff is SO easy to apply and actually looks really good. Now I get to feel a little more like myself even if all I’m doing that day is changing diapers." —Katelyn

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).

    22. A Youthforia BYO color-changing blush that reacts to your pH level and creates a hue that's unique to you. And with a super light liquid formula packed with hydrating oils, reviewers report it gives you a dewy look that really stays put.

    model wearing the blush and holding a tube of it
    Youthforia

    Youthforia was founded by Fiona Co Chan, who wanted to create makeup so good for your skin, you could sleep in it. The blush is fragrance-free, silicone-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. 

    Promising review: "I am not the kind of person who'd spend this much on makeup, let alone blush: I like the effect it does on people's faces but it just looked so hard, even just to find the right match, not to mention the application. I had seen a BuzzFeed video where they were testing this product and I was struck with their result. Best blush ever! I've solved all my problems: it takes me maybe 5 seconds to apply and the color is always nice and matching. Also, it takes a few drops, so I think that even applying it every day, this will last me a couple of months. Will definitely buy it again!" —Merry

    Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.

    23. A bottle of Hyper's skin-brightening and dark spot-reducing vitamin C serum that's packed full of 15% vitamin C and vitamin E and will work tirelessly to renew your skin's rough texture, lessen hyperpigmentation, and give you a fabulous overall glow.

    on the left a product user with breakouts captioned day 1, on the left the same user with clearer skin captioned day 30
    Serphora

    Hyper Skin is a Black-owned brand, and this serum is paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and scent-free.

    I love a good vitamin C serum and this is hands-down the best I've tried. It doesn't have the off-putting smell that some serums have and it doesn't feel tacky when it dries. It layers flawlessly under any moisturizer I've used and my complexion is nice and smooth whenever I splurge on a bottle. 

    Promising review: "This is a great vitamin C serum for fading dark marks and giving skin a glow. My skin looks so healthy and has started to glow since using this serum! I apply it once daily in the a.m. before I put on sunscreen and I’m already noticing some dark marks looking lighter since using this the past month. It’s also helping my skin stay clear and reducing the pesky mask-acne I’ve been dealing with. I think with continued use my skin is just going to keep getting better!" —michellekim578

    Get it from Sephora for $36 (only available in a mini size) or Hyper for $36+ (available in two sizes).

    24. A set of gold collagen masks to plump and brighten your under-eyes if you, say, stayed up until 1 a.m. playing the latest Zelda last night, which you've had since it came out and have barely made a dent in. OK, that got a little too personal, sorry, I'm tired.

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purple-y, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup." —Jasmin Sandal, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Amazon for $17.47.

    25. A bottle of Biossance 100% Squalane Oil which hydrates your skin so well, it's incredible you haven't been a raisin without it. Its plant-based formula locks in the moisture your skin craves and also helps reduce redness. I have a bottle of this myself and notice my skin feels a bit ~bouncier~ in the morning after I use it.

    hand holding product bottle with pump top
    instagram.com

    The oil is paraben-free, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and vegan.

    Promising review: "This is the stuff of dreams, people! I put it on my face at night after serum and before my night cream, and wake up with bouncy, bright skin. The first time I used it, I had overnight results. I am constantly yelling about this product to everyone who will listen; I even convinced my dermatologist to try it." —Rebecca O'Connell, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get it from Biossance for $34+ (available in two sizes).

    26. A Watermelon Sleeping Mask by Glow Recipe that works all night long to hydrate your skin with juicy watermelon extract. It also gently resurfaces and removes dead skin cells using AHA to reveal all that bright, glowing skin you've been hiding.

    model dipping a tiny spoon into the thick pink mask in a glass pot
    Sephora

    The mask is phthalate-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, as well as cruelty-free and vegan.

    This mask is super-hyped, but even though my expectations were very high, it exceeded them. The morning after using this, my skin feels plumped, refreshed, and — not to brag, but — I simply glow. It's cooling and refreshing going on and after washing it off in the morning, I'm ready to take on the day fresh-faced.

    Get it from Sephora for $21+ (available in two sizes).

    27. An Innisfree daily SPF 36 sunscreen to keep your skin safe from the sun's evil rays. Reviewers with all skin tones report that it leaves no white cast, so it's a great buy any and everyone. It's become my daily sunscreen and I know I'll be rebuying it from now until forever.

    model holding and applying the sunscreen
    Amazon

    I looooove the way this sunscreen feels. So light and...not sunscreen-y. I don't feel like it makes me shiny or clogs my pores or causes any of my usual sunscreen annoyance. That, and the price is right, especially compared to other trendy SPF brands. 

    Promising review: "I put this sunscreen over my moisturizer, and it leaves no white cast or heavy feeling on my face! There’s no smell, and it works great for the girls and boys with melanin!" —May Lewis

    Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16. 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.