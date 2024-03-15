27 Products With Before And After Images That'll Shock You Into Adding Them To Your Cart

1. A children's leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates for making detangling after bath time less stinky all around. Oh, how the brush will flow! Oh, how your little one's curls will shine!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
2. A pack of zombie face masks that are made with albumin and helps to tighten pores, hydrate, promote elasticity, remove dead skin, and balance pH. The afterlife never sounded so luxurious.
Promising reviews: "I like using this about once a week, when I feel tired or haven't gotten enough sleep, It makes me look a bit more energized and rejuvenated." —Amazon Customer
"I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $24.75.
3. Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer to easily cover anything you want with its round sponge applicator. Under-eye circles? Little breakouts? Consider them tackled.
Promising review: "I swear by this neutralizer! It covers my dark circles incredibly well (and instantly!), and the coverage is still light and never cakey. I love that it dries and sets very fast as well. This will not crease if you are applying it properly on the area. I have tried EVERY under eye-circle product that exists, and this is now my one and only. I can never find it anywhere except for Amazon, and I'm happy that they offer it." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $8.55 (available in various shades).
Want to know more? Check out our full Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer review (#4).
4. A mold and mildew removal gel so you can make your shower's grout appear brand new. *Wipes a single tear* — I'm so proud of you for actually deciding to take care of this.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it, it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. Light-dimming stickers if you regularly find yourself disproportionately annoyed by the Wi-Fi router's blinking blue light while you're trying to get some shuteye.
This game-changing pack comes in a variety of 100 peel-and-stick dimmers shaped to fit lights on most electrical appliances.
Promising review: "Ingenious little idea. I suffer from migraines, so I know how a little LED light can irritate you in an otherwise pitch-black room. This product does a great job of dimming those harsh LED indicators that EVERYTHING seems to have nowadays. They are neat, not unsightly." —Jarom A. Daszko
Get them from Amazon for $1.49.
6. A windshield cover if you'd like to skip the scraping your windshield altogether in favor of a quicker de-icing solution.
Promising review: "I decided I wanted a windshield cover this winter for my 2012 Dodge Journey — let me just tell you — best investment ever! I live in Lincoln, Nebraska and our winters tend to be pretty harsh. Right now our weather is mild, but I have saved minutes of scrapping in the morning when there was frost. Best thing about this product is it has elastic to go over mirrors and then flaps to go inside the car to prevent theft. It has worked fantastic. I put my windshield wipers over the material just to help it stay in place, especially when windy and that has worked great!!" —Katherine A. Medow
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
7. Some compression socks to keep swelling at bay during flights, road trips, long runs, pregnancy...anything!
Promising reviews: "With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10- to 15-hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" —J. Beaty
"Highly recommended. I am currently 8 months pregnant and wear these beauties every single day. I come home from work, take them off, wash them, and hang them to dry for the next day. I never knew how painful the swelling in my legs and feet could be until recently, and these socks were a complete game changer. I stand for over 9 hours a day at work, so I can't begin to explain how badly my legs and feet ached. I have a picture of what my feet looked like with (right) and without using the socks (left). The difference is tremendous!!" —OStocky
Get them from Amazon for $14.32+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors).
Check out our full review of these compression socks here.
8. The TikTok-famous Pink Stuff all-purpose paste that has reached cult status seeing as it can clean soooooo much stuff around your home. Stainless steel, glass, porcelain, and even your whitest shoes are about to sparkle.
Promising reviews: "Busy mom of three littles. I live to find the next best cleaning product that will make my life easier. This is it! Cleans marks off walls. Stains in sinks or tubs. Hard water spot on shower fixtures! Takes care of it all!!" —AmandaKelley06
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A reusable pet hair remover, because although pets are the greatest, they come with some hairy, hard-to-clean consequences. After just a few rolls with the chomster — voilà — you've reclaimed your spot on the couch.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
10. Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask formulated with shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid to support natural collagen production as well as smooth while you slumber. Sounds good to me!
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage. The mask is vegan and cruelty-free.
Former BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal loves this and says: "Team up harsh acne medication with fierce winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past few months. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!"
Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in four shades).
11. A no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner that requires so little effort from you, it's astonishing. Just spray, leave it be, and enjoy the fruits of its labor.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and multiple sizes).
12. A pup-approved ScratchPad for the pup who can't stand to get their nails done (can't relate). Now they can file and shorten their nails themselves, staying nice and comfortable while doing so.
ScratchPadforDogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.
Promising review: "My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down, and it’s made the process 100% easier. Fast shipping too." —Etsy Customer
Get it from ScratchPadforDogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).