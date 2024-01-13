27 Beauty Products You Won't Regret Buying

1. A L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment whose titular eight second working time gets your tresses moisturized and shining bright. That's basically the blink of an eye! OK, eight blinks of the eye.
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Effort required = practically zero. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, 2–3 doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
2. A Levoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp because even if you think you don't need this it can probably help you out. Pride won't make your wings any sharper, but this stamp sure will!
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
3. A Youthforia BYO Blush Oil that reacts to your pH level and creates a hue that's unique to you. And with a super light liquid formula packed with hydrating oils, reviewers report it gives you a dewy look that really stays put.
It's also made with skincare ingredients so just in case you *gasp* sleep in it, you'll still wake up with good skin! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small biz that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally-friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.
Promising review: "I don’t wear makeup to work but I still wanted something that made me look alive in the morning and this is it!! I just apply this oil blush with my fingers or a brush and it’s blended within seconds! This gives me a natural flush that lasts a full work day and it’s become my favorite for a natural, everyday look. I have been taking this with me everywhere and has replaced all my powder and cream blushes. I know I will keep repurchasing this product for years. Highly recommend!" —Elena P.
4. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer because makeup is your art and you deserve a finely prepped canvas. This beloved primer, which boasts over 29,000 5-star ratings, ensures your skin is ready to go.
Promising reviews: "Trust me, believe the hype with this primer! I have used a lot of different brands of primers, especially the higher end ones, and this one seems to take the cake over all of them. It goes on smooth, and it's easy to apply. It covers your pores and makes your face matte for really easy foundation application." —Courtney
5. Freck's Beauty Slimelight for the makeup-lover who simply loves to stand out. Dab a bit of this on your cheekbones, and BAM! It's giving Most Beautiful Alien In The Universe.
Remi Brixton is the founder of OG faux freckle cosmetic company, Freck Beauty. Her brand is a clean, vegan makeup line based in Los Angeles. Remi, along with her team behind Freck Beauty, is known for creating an attitude, in which she prides herself on creating holy grail products that are made for anyone who: "Cares about ingredients, respects the process, but doesn’t care about the rules."
Jasmin Sandal: I consider myself *blessed* to have been able to try out this powerful, feels-so-good-on-the-skin beauty product. It comes in three highly pigmented shades that complement different skin tones. And depending on the occasion, all three really do work for my darker complexion. Big Bang features a green/gold shimmer, Beam Machine a bronze/pink, and Space Face has a violet/purple hue. I like to think Beam Machine is perfect for an everyday glow, Big Bang is for a fancy dinner party, and Space Face for when I know I'm going out out.
Promising review: "Okay, so I bought this because I love a good highlighter. I mean, I want to GLOW. I want to SPARKLE. I want the sun to catch my cheekbone and BLIND people. This does that. Fine glitter is placed into this easy applicable and buildable highlighter. I usually try not to wear foundation and just some highlighter and blush and it plays very nicely with blush too. I apply it with my fingers and it goes on great it probably works well with a brush or sponge too! I love this." —Sephora Customer
6. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to wake up the skin under those peepers so you look bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and ready to take on the day.
Check out this TikToker's review after a year of using this magic sauce!
Promising reviews: "I just started to notice fine lines appearing under my eyes, so I ordered this eye cream on a whim and it is SO WORTH IT! Major game changer. I noticed a huge difference not only in fine lines but also in under-eye darkness and puffiness in only one week! Highly recommend this product to anyone and everyone, I have extremely oily skin and I put this all the way around my eye and haven't had any breakouts, not to mention my skin is super smooth, which makes makeup application a dream. 10/10 product, will purchase again!" —Katherine E Brings
"I’m OBSESSED! I always have trouble with eye creams because my skin in general is very sensitive and dry. Usually I get a bad rash or my eyes tear up when using eye creams so I just stopped using them. I decided to give this one a try with all the great reviews and I’m so glad I did! Super hydrating, doesn’t make me tear up, and sits well under makeup! It did instantly hydrate my under eyes with no reaction and had a brightening effect that made me look less tired! Can’t beat the price of this either, definitely worth a try!" —D
7. Korean skincare exfoliating mittens that is the pièce de résistance of ~everything~ showers, removing dead cells and giving your skin a clean, smooth finish. Ahhhh, that's gonna feel good.
Jasmin Sandal: I can attest, this thing is like witchcraft in a mitt. I use this weekly to rid my skin of dullness and dryness. And I'm not joking, my arms, legs, tummy, bum, literally everywhere this thing graces becomes 10x smoother. It's now part of my routine before I shave — and if you think a razor can give you slick skin...paired with THIS, oh boy, you haven't seen (or felt) anything yet. Is it gross to see a week of skin trickle off your body and into the tub with you? Yes. But is it oh-so satisfying to get a closer shave? You betcha. Oh, and for me, I feel like this has stopped ingrowns in their tracks, too, because it lifts layers of skin before they harden and become more of an ish'. Basically, if you're looking to up your shower time routine, give this a go. Being gentle for the first couple of uses is key, and then once your skin becomes more tolerant you can increase the pressure you apply. I can't wait for you to see how you and your skin like it!
Promising review: "I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high-friction areas. These changed my life! Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver. Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." —Rachel Anschuetz
8. An eyebrow soap kit to keep your brow hairs right where you want 'em all day long with little to no effort. Just fluff and go. Aren't you so happy the natural brow look is back?
And if you're looking for more definition, this goes on *before* your go-to pigmented pencil or gel for a sleek and fuller look! This kit comes with a pack of soap and two wands.
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon
9. Zombie face masks that aren't just for the undead. In fact, it's for people who want to look more fresh and alive than ever! Made with albumin, it claims to help tighten pores, hydrate, promote elasticity, remove dead skin, and balance pH. The afterlife never sounded so luxurious.
Promising reviews: "I like using this about once a week, when I feel tired or haven't gotten enough sleep. It makes me look a bit more energized and rejuvenated." —Amazon Customer
"I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is smoother compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted LOL. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
10. A bottle of OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream so keep your beloved curls looking as shiny, bouncy, and smooth as they deserve (and for under $10 no less).
A bonus? This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system. Translation: This is gentle for use on all curl types and textures to help bump up your hair's natural strength.
Jasmin Sandal: My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy, and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly hair over the years and have loved this on all hairstyles." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
"I ended up using this product as more of a daily hair 'moisturizer' because it leaves it so wonderfully hydrated and soft. This product has made my natural, 4c hair so much easier to style. I really can't say enough good things about it. It's a great product that I will definitely purchase again. I hope they never stop making this stuff! It's as if it was made just for me!!" —razgirl67
11. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for lifting your lashes to the heavens with just a few swipes. Have fun batting your eyes all day like a dang Disney princess showing off your miraculous new beauty product!
And this is cruelty-free!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them), this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
12. Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer to easily cover anything you want with its round sponge applicator. Under-eye circles? Little breakouts? Consider them tackled.
Promising review: "I swear by this neutralizer! It covers my dark circles incredibly well (and instantly!), and the coverage is still light and never cakey. I love that it dries and sets very fast as well. This will not crease if you are applying it properly on the area. I have tried EVERY under eye-circle product that exists, and this is now my one and only. I can never find it anywhere except for Amazon, and I'm happy that they offer it." —Jasmine
13. SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates for making detangling after bath time less stinky all around for your little one *and* you. Oh, how the brush will flow! Oh, how both of your curls will shine!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
