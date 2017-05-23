A Manchester Arena Crew Member Has Described The Confusion And Terror Of The Manchester Attack

A crew member who was working at the Manchester concert where a suspected terrorist detonated an improvised explosive device on Monday, killing himself and at least 22 people while injuring 59 more, has spoken of the panic and confusion in the aftermath of the attack.

The bomb went off at 10.30pm, just as singer Ariana Grande was finishing her set in front of a packed audience, mostly young girls.

The crew member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told BuzzFeed News that he didn't hear the explosion, because he and his coworkers had already started dismantling the set.

"When all the crowd were running out all the crew was still in there," he said. "You see all this footage of everyone running, but we were still in there. It wasn’t until moments later we got the call [to evacuate].

"We were rushing trucks and flight cases up a ramp on to the stage to pack up to take down again, so that rumble on this metal ramp with plastic wheels is quite loud and you’ve got echoey 22,000-seat arena in front of you and people screaming to get out and the sound of a bomb, it all kind of ... I wouldn’t have known.

"And then everyone is rushing around, everyone is screaming 'get outside', blue flashing lights, riot police nearly knocking me down as I walk past. Moments before this, I’m walking out the door, Ariana is walking with her backing singers and dancers, they got into the tour bus and fired off straight away so they can get out the equation."

British staff and Grande's American crew were made to wait outside for 45 minutes before being told to go home – some had no chance to retrieve belongings, including keys, coats, and phones.