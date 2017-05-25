Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

The Queen Just Called The Manchester Attack "Wicked" And "Dreadful" And Met Some Victims

The monarch also said she thought Ariana Grande was a "very good singer".

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Queen made a surprise visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday, to visit young people injured in the arena bomb attack on Monday night.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

She met 15-year-old Millie Robson, from County Durham, who was wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Amy Barlow, 12, from Rawtenstall in Lancashire, and her mum Kathy.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

And Evie Mills, 14, from Harrogate, and her parents, Karen and Craig.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Speaking to the patients, the Queen said the attack was "Dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing." She added: "It's very interesting how everybody has united."

The Queen speaks to people injured in the #ManchesterAttack - calling the attack
Sky News @SkyNews

The Queen speaks to people injured in the #ManchesterAttack - calling the attack "very wicked"

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Queen also took some time to meet and thank hospital staff.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

Some 12 children under 16 were taken to the hospital after the attack, which killed 22 people. Prime minister Theresa May visited the same hospital on Tuesday.

Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

And Queen Elizabeth also reportedly told the girls that she was an admirer of Grande.

The Queen on Ariana Grande: 'She sounds very, very good. A very good singer.' #Manchester #manchesterattack
Olly Barratt @ollybarratt

The Queen on Ariana Grande: 'She sounds very, very good. A very good singer.' #Manchester #manchesterattack

Reply Retweet Favorite

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews