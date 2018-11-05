 back to top

This Statue Of Liverpool Footballer Mo Salah Looks Like A Lot Of Other Things

Is that...is it Leo Sayer?

Patrick Smith
This is Mo Salah, the Liverpool and Egypt footballer who gained cult status on Merseyside after scoring a record 32 league goals last season and being voted player of the year. Basically, he's very good.

What's not quite as good is this new statue of him, which has been unveiled in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the World Youth Forum. People have a lot of ideas about what it actually looks like.

Mo Salah immortalised 😬 What is the best football statue ever made? 🤔
COPA90 @COPA90

1. The sculpture from the Lionel Ritchie “Hello” video.

That new #MoSalah statue....
Scottish Footy Cards @ScotsFootyCards

2. Dobby the House Elf.

After seeing Mo Salah's statue, starting to think they weren't trying to make Salah. They were thinking what if Dobby had an afro? https://t.co/CV34t0nilo
K8.com @K8_Team

3. This meme.

the new mo salah statue #mosalah
Z🌊 @zadddylonglegs

4. Marv from Home Alone.

Once you've seen it you can't unsee it. Mo Salah's statue is a dead ringer for Marv.
Jack @cr0ssland

5. Art Garfunkel.

Why does the statue of @MoSalah look more like #ArtGarfunkel?
Америко (Américo) @Americo_Martinx

6.

that #MoSalah statue's a real winner
kiefer hoverhand @fivedollardare

7. Leo Sayer.

Not sure about that new Mo Salah statue
Grïm Dugäld 🦗 @itchingseason

8. Jonah Hill.

This new @MoSalah statue looks very familiar.... @LFC #salah #Liverpool
ֆȶօɦ @yaboystoh

9. Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Mohamed Salah's new statue #salah #statue
Football Facts @footballfactuk

10. Jeremy Jamm from Parks and Recreation.

Good to see Councilman Jamm finally getting the statue he so richly believes he deserves. #Salah #LFC
Tippers @talktotippers

11. Phil Spector.

That new statue of mohammed salah in sharmel shake.....#egypt #Mohamed_Salah #bust
mr robb @foodnwine1

12. Mick Hucknall.

Is it Mo or is it Mick? #SalahStatue #LFC
Tom Dunn @tomdunn26

13. Richard Simmons.

That statue of mo salah looks more like Richard Simmons than mo salah lmao
Sagheer Osman @sagheerosman

14. A dinosaur.

The Mo Salah statue has got me going #mosalah
Jill @coffeecup73

15. Margaret Thatcher.

@talkSPORT @MoSalah Thatcher #Salahstatue
PaulMc @paulmc107

Still, it could be worse.

#Salah-Statue.
SPOX Redaktion @spox

