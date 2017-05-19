Can You Guess Which Party Came Up With Which Election Promise?

-
It's a Labour policy!
Those earning more than £80,000 would pay a higher rate of 45p in income tax, while the 50p rate would be reintroduced for those earning more than £123,000.Via PA
It's a Lib Dem policy!
And perhaps their most controversial. The Lib Dems think the final decision on whether the EU exit deal is a good one should be made by the electorate, not politicians.Via PA
It's a Labour policy!
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said: "It’s time our banks recognise instead that they are a utility providing an essential public service."Via PA
It's a Conservative policy!
The Tories want to allow councils to use compulsory purchase orders to buy disused land for "a new generation of social rent".
It's a Labour policy!
Labour wants to introduce a National Education Service that would provide free university places as well as reintroduce scrapped maintenance grants for higher education.Via PA
It's a Conservative policy
The Tories promise to decrease migration from Europe and "bear down on immigration from outside the EU".Via PA
It's a Labour policy!
Labour wants to bring railways and water companies into public ownership and run them on a not-for-profit basis to keep consumers' costs down.Via PA
It's a Lib Dem policy!
This would essentially legalise the sale of cannabis in the UK and create a regulated drug market, a move that the Lib Dems say could raise £1 billion in tax revenue.Via PA
It's a Conservative policy!
Billed as a way to solve the ongoing crisis in funding adult social care, this means people can pledge the value of their home towards the cost of their care – but the payment can deferred until after death.Via PA
It's a Labour policy!
Labour wants workers to be guaranteed a minimum number of hours each week, to provide people on zero-hours contracts more certainty. The Lib Dems have pledged to give zero-hours workers the right to request a fixed contract.Via PA
It's a Conservative policy!
"Our starting point is that online rules should reflect those that govern our lives offline," the Conservative manifesto says.Via PA
It's a Labour policy!
Labour unveiled a series of promises to pensioners and also rejected the government's plan to continue to increase the retirement age in future, after it reaches 66 in 2020. The Tories have pledged to scrap the triple lock after 2020.Via PA
It's a Lib Dem policy!
The Lib Dems would also enforce housebuilding on public land and give local authorities the option to remove social housing tenants' ability to buy their own home through the Right to Buy scheme.Via PA
Can You Guess Which Party Came Up With Which Election Promise?
