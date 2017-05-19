Sections

Can You Guess Which Party Came Up With Which Election Promise?

Find out how much you've been paying attention this election campaign.

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tim Lane / Getty / BuzzFeed News

  1. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Those earning more than £80,000 would pay a higher rate of 45p in income tax, while the 50p rate would be reintroduced for those earning more than £123,000.

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  2. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Lib Dem policy!

    And perhaps their most controversial. The Lib Dems think the final decision on whether the EU exit deal is a good one should be made by the electorate, not politicians.

    It's a Lib Dem policy! Via PA

  3. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said: "It’s time our banks recognise instead that they are a utility providing an essential public service."

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  4. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Conservative policy!

    The Tories want to allow councils to use compulsory purchase orders to buy disused land for "a new generation of social rent".

    It's a Conservative policy!

  5. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Labour wants to introduce a National Education Service that would provide free university places as well as reintroduce scrapped maintenance grants for higher education.

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  6. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Conservative policy

    The Tories promise to decrease migration from Europe and "bear down on immigration from outside the EU".

    It's a Conservative policy Via PA

  7. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Labour wants to bring railways and water companies into public ownership and run them on a not-for-profit basis to keep consumers' costs down.

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  8. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Lib Dem policy!

    This would essentially legalise the sale of cannabis in the UK and create a regulated drug market, a move that the Lib Dems say could raise £1 billion in tax revenue.

    It's a Lib Dem policy! Via PA

  9. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Conservative policy!

    Billed as a way to solve the ongoing crisis in funding adult social care, this means people can pledge the value of their home towards the cost of their care – but the payment can deferred until after death.

    It's a Conservative policy! Via PA

  10. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Labour wants workers to be guaranteed a minimum number of hours each week, to provide people on zero-hours contracts more certainty. The Lib Dems have pledged to give zero-hours workers the right to request a fixed contract.

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  11. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Conservative policy!

    "Our starting point is that online rules should reflect those that govern our lives offline," the Conservative manifesto says.

    It's a Conservative policy! Via PA

  12. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Labour policy!

    Labour unveiled a series of promises to pensioners and also rejected the government's plan to continue to increase the retirement age in future, after it reaches 66 in 2020. The Tories have pledged to scrap the triple lock after 2020.

    It's a Labour policy! Via PA

  13. Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a Lib Dem policy!

    The Lib Dems would also enforce housebuilding on public land and give local authorities the option to remove social housing tenants' ability to buy their own home through the Right to Buy scheme.

    It's a Lib Dem policy! Via PA

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

