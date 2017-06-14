A Major Investigation Will Ask Why The Grenfell Blaze Started And Spread So Fast

A major investigation will take place to examine the cause of the Grenfell Tower blaze on Wednesday, in which at least six people died, and to determine how it spread with such speed and ferocity throughout the building.
Addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton said: "As you will appreciate, this is a completely unprecedented fire. In my 29 years in the London Fire Brigade, I have never seen a fire of this nature, and I have seen many high rise fires.
"This will of course be subject to a major investigation but at this moment in time, we do not wish to speculate further about the cause of the fire, or the fire’s spread. That is something that will be closely looked at in the very near future."
A resident who escaped the tower in the early stages of the blaze on has described seeing the entire side of the building “go like a matchstick” as the cladding caught fire.
The unnamed man, who left with nothing but his phone and the clothes he was wearing, told a reporter: "I had to really pull myself out to look from the window on the 17th floor, and I see this fire blazing and coming up really fast because of the cladding – the cladding was flammable, it was going up like a matchstick.
“As soon as we came outside, the whole building on side all the way to the top was on fire, as if the cladding caught fire and went straight to the top. How can you put this out when the length of the building is now on fire?"
It emerged on Wednesday that the tower had not received an official fire risk assessment (FRA) in the last 18 months, according to a document released by Kensington and Chelsea council, after an Freedom of Information Act request from Inside Housing. The document said that Grenfell's last FRA was in December 2015, after the building had received new aluminium cladding as part of a multimillion pound refurbishment project.
Of the 82 towers that Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation manage on behalf of the council, 23 have also not received a FRA for the last 18 months or longer.
Judith Blakeman, a local councillor, told the Today programme on Wednesday morning that the tower was visited by the fire brigade in June 2016 and declared safe.
The BBC reported that the tower received an FRA in June 2016, but this visit is not mentioned in the council's document.
Mark Coles, head of technical regulations at the Institution of Engineering and Technology, which sets helps standards for electrical installations in the UK, said that the investigation into the blaze would look at why it wasn't contained in individual flats and was instead able to spread across the entire building.
"In a multi-occupancy high-rise building such as this, any fire which starts should be sufficiently retained for a period of time within that residential dwelling," he said.
"The intent at the design stage of this building was such that the staircases were not intended to be used as a mass escape route. The advice given to residents was that, in the event of a fire, the occupants should remain in their properties. The speed at which this fire spread would suggest that there has been a serious failure in the design and installation techniques employed."
Residents’ groups have repeatedly raised questions about fire safety regulations and provisions in the building.
The company that carried out the major refurbishment of the tower, which was competed last summer, said it was shocked by the disaster and said that all the work carried out met fire and safety standards.
East Sussex-based contractor Rydon said in a statement on Wednesday morning: “We are shocked to hear of the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower and our immediate thoughts are with those that have been affected by the incident, their families, relatives and friends.
"Rydon completed a refurbishment of the building in the summer of 2016 for KCTMO (Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation) on behalf of the Council, which met all required building control, fire regulation and health & safety standards. We will cooperate with the relevant authorities and emergency services and fully support their enquiries into the causes of this fire at the appropriate time."
Kensington and Chelsea council had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
