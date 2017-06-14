A Major Investigation Will Ask Why The Grenfell Blaze Started And Spread So Fast

A major investigation will take place to examine the cause of the Grenfell Tower blaze on Wednesday, in which at least six people died, and to determine how it spread with such speed and ferocity throughout the building.

Addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton said: "As you will appreciate, this is a completely unprecedented fire. In my 29 years in the London Fire Brigade, I have never seen a fire of this nature, and I have seen many high rise fires.

"This will of course be subject to a major investigation but at this moment in time, we do not wish to speculate further about the cause of the fire, or the fire’s spread. That is something that will be closely looked at in the very near future."

A resident who escaped the tower in the early stages of the blaze on has described seeing the entire side of the building “go like a matchstick” as the cladding caught fire.

The unnamed man, who left with nothing but his phone and the clothes he was wearing, told a reporter: "I had to really pull myself out to look from the window on the 17th floor, and I see this fire blazing and coming up really fast because of the cladding – the cladding was flammable, it was going up like a matchstick.

“As soon as we came outside, the whole building on side all the way to the top was on fire, as if the cladding caught fire and went straight to the top. How can you put this out when the length of the building is now on fire?"