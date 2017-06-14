A Residents' Group For Grenfell Tower Made Repeated Warnings About Fire Safety

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 27-storey Grenfell Tower in west London.

A residents' action group in the west London tower block which was engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning made repeated warnings about the standard of fire safety in the building and predicted that only a catastrophic event would expose how bad the problem had got.

The Grenfell Action Group used its blog on at least eight occasions in the last three years to say that fire safety standards were inadequate in the 24-story tower and that the building's landlord, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), needed to do more.

On 20 November last year it wrote:

It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the [Kensington and Chelsea Management Organisation] and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders...





The post went on to say that "only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterise the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation."

On Wednesday morning, the group posted another blog post which said:

Watching breaking news about the Grenfell Tower fire catastrophe. Too soon to even guess at numbers of casualties and fatalities. Regular readers of this blog will know that we have posted numerous warnings in recent years about the very poor fire safety standards at Grenfell Tower and elsewhere in RBKC.

That post noted that residents experienced a series of power surges in 2013 which was found to be the result of fault wiring.

The blog pointed out that KCTMO was handed two enforcement notices by the local council after a fire broke out in another building it manages in Kensington in October 2015, Adair Tower.

Minutes of a KCTMO board meeting on 20 July 2016 said that the company was told to install self-closing devices on all flat entrance doors and review ventilation in lifts and communal staircases.