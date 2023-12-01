As 2023 comes to a close, it's time to look back at all of the incredible TV shows we all watched this year.
And listen, while I love happy moments on TV as much as anyone, what always leaves an impression on me are the sad, heartbreaking scenes that make me sob while watching.
So, I want to know which devastating and emotional TV moments from 2023 you're still thinking about, like this memorable The Last of Us moment between Bill and Frank.
Maybe you often find yourself thinking about how emotional the final moments between Charlotte and George were in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story because it encompasses their entire heartbreaking story so beautifully.
Perhaps nothing has affected you quite like watching Maya and Carina fight on Station 19, especially when Carina requested that Maya stay at Grey Sloan after her injury because she couldn't help her alone anymore.
Maybe the final season of Sex Education was a little all over the place for you, but that didn't stop you from sobbing over all of Maeve's friends supporting her at her mom's funeral and Mr. Hendricks singing "With or Without You" by U2.
Heck, perhaps you're like me and you've been thinking about the sunken tomb moment from The Legend of Vox Machina for almost a year now because Laura Bailey and Liam O'Brien are always just THAT good.
So, tell us which 2023 TV moments were the most heartbreaking — no scene is too big or too small — and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!
🚨 And just be aware there will be MASSIVE spoilers in the comments! 🚨