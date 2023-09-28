If you're up-to-date on celebrity news, or just happened to be anywhere on the internet this week, then chances are you know all about Taylor Swift and her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.
Rumors of the romance started a few weeks ago, and then suddenly Taylor was spotted in the Kelce family's box watching the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.
Taylor's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium led to a flurry of people freaking out about this potential romance. People could not get enough of everything she did. From chatting with Travis' mom, Donna, to eating chicken tenders with "seemingly ranch," all eyes were on Taylor at this Chiefs game.
But, Taylor's influence didn't stop there. The Chiefs vs. Bears game reportedly brought in 24.32 million viewers and scored the highest among the female demographics across ages 12–17 and 18–49.
And, the NFL sportswear company, Fanatics, reported that there was nearly a "400% spike" in sales for Travis' #87 Chiefs jersey, making him one of the top five selling NFL players on Sunday.
Once news spread of Taylor boosting jersey sales, people naturally made it a meme and started asking Taylor to be spotted doing other things. Here are some of the best ones:
