    People Are Obsessed With Rebecca Ferguson's Hilarious Press Tour For "Dune: Part Two" After Her Interviews Keep Going Viral

    Every time a clip of a new Rebecca Ferguson interview comes across my timeline, I have to stop to watch.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's no secret that Dune: Part Two is the biggest movie of 2024 so far. The movie has already hit $200 million in the global box office in just a week since its release, with Denis Villeneuve's sequel being hailed as one of the best sci-fi films ever.

    Paul Atreides in a textured coverall with a cloak stands center in a dramatic scene from the film &quot;Dune&quot;
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    Of course, aside from the stunning visual work and the monumental achievement of adapting Frank Herbert's novel, the actors who make up the incredible cast is something everyone loves.

    Zendaya in &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    Led by Timothée Chalamet, the Dune: Part Two cast is, frankly, stacked with Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and more playing pivotal roles in the franchise.

    Cast of &quot;Dune&quot; posing at premiere, in formal attire, with logo backdrop
    Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

    With so many amazing actors in one movie, it's no wonder that the press tour for Dune: Part Two was all anyone could talk about. From Zendaya's stunning red carpet looks to interviews with the cast, people could not get enough.

    Zendaya on the red carpet in futuristic bot suit
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

    And lately, there's one cast member in particular who is praised for their "hilarious and charming" press tour moments, and that would be Rebecca Ferguson.

    Closeup of Rebecca Ferguson on the red carpet
    Joe Maher / Getty Images

    No stranger to having fun on press tours, every interview Rebecca has done for Dune: Part Two the internet loves, with every sound bite seemingly funnier and more honest than the last.

    A side profile of Rebecca on the red carpet turning her head, wearing sheer lace outfit with long sleeves
    Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    First, it all started when Rebecca candidly called out a previous "absolute idiot of a costar" who screamed at her while they were filming a movie.

    Closeup of Rebecca Ferguson
    Reign with Josh Smith / YouTube / Via youtu.be

    She recalled, "This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set."

    Josh Smith / X / Via x.com
    Rebecca said the moment really taught her to stand up for herself on set.

    As soon as the clip surfaced online, everyone — and I mean, everyone — was trying to figure out which of her possible previous costars could've been the one to treat her badly because, honestly, we were all ready to go to war for this absolute ray of sunshine.

    @rodeoman / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com
    Like, the internet was in such an uproar over who could've possibly hurt Rebecca that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt spoke out assuring everyone that it was not them.

    There was her iconic appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she revealed that no, she still has not read Dune.

    @rebccafergusons / CBS / Via youtu.be

    @chstainferguson / Rebecca Ferguson / Instagram / Via youtu.be

    Or how she said she likes a bit of awkwardness, and recalled a moment when she was asked by a male interviewer what it's like working with all of these legendary male actors, and she said something along the lines of, "I don't care that you have a dick."

    @wndanct / X / CBS / Via youtu.be

    Zoë Rose Bryant / CBS / Via youtu.be

    And overall, people were just obsessed with how she turned an appearance on a late night talk show into something resembling a brilliant and smooth stand-up comedy routine.

    @burritoprophet / CBS / Via youtu.be

    Then, in another interview, Rebecca told this hilarious story about how her daughter once thought a photo of Timothée Chalamet on a, well, kind of dirty Willy Wonka-themed Valentine's Day card was her dad because he looks like Rebecca's husband.

    FilmUpdates / X / U105 Radio / Via x.com
    Someone even found the card she was talking about.

    @jefepena / X / Via Twitter: @jefepena

    Here's a photo of Rebecca and her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer, so like, I get it. Someone on Twitter said it best, "I googled her husband after seeing this and they might be the hottest couple ever."

    Rory St. Clair Gainer and Rebecca Ferguson exiting a building
    Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

    And I was also just loving on the Dune: Part Two press tour how Florence was adorably babysitting Rebecca, like in this clip where she made sure Rebecca was heading to do a cast photo at the NYC premiere, and reminded her that she is, you know, a lead in the movie.

    @ilsafaaust / X / Variety / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Or, even funnier, when Rebecca wanted to do the infamous sandwalk when she and Flo entered for an interview, and Flo was like, "Maybe we don't?" LOL.

    @bbc

    That time Rebecca Ferguson tried to convince Florence Pugh to sandwalk onto #TheOneShow 😂 #DunePartTwo #iPlayer

    ♬ original sound - BBC - BBC
    BBC / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

    Rebecca also revealed in another red carpet interview that she asked Austin Butler if that's his real voice.

    Hits Radio UK / Instagram / Via tiktok.com

    And it's not just the Dune: Part Two press tour, Rebecca has always been the best part of interviews for years.

    @danversguardian / X / Via Twitter: @danversguardian

    Even this incredible compilation video of some things Rebecca has said over the years has over 1.5 million views and counting:

    @creztalis / X / Via Twitter: @creztalis

    Anyway, now it's my duty to tell you to go watch Rebecca in The White Queen and Silo because they are two of my favorite shows and some of my favorite performances from her. Okay, bye.