People Are Obsessed With Rebecca Ferguson's Hilarious Press Tour For "Dune: Part Two" After Her Interviews Keep Going Viral

Every time a clip of a new Rebecca Ferguson interview comes across my timeline, I have to stop to watch.
Dune's Rebecca Ferguson reveals she refused to work with former co-star after being 'screamed at' on set. This is reminder to *ALWAYS* stand up for yourself! Listen to the full interview on my podcast, Reign here: https://t.co/aHUegXotEi #DunePartTwo #Dune2 #RebeccaFerguson pic.twitter.com/7mRv1jNoBu— Josh Smith (@joshsmithhosts) February 27, 2024
me and the boys on our way to find out who disrespected rebecca ferguson pic.twitter.com/dECDwCKO8C— campbell g (@rodeoman) February 28, 2024
PLS THIS PART SENT ME 😭 she’s never finishing that damn book 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G6DTiR8ue6— alysan al gaib (@rebccafergusons) March 1, 2024
REBECCA HELP???@.&'?!?&!!???????? https://t.co/P34fKlPZ3B pic.twitter.com/qFUkKk6xjV— ilsa faust's eye patch (@chstainferguson) March 2, 2024
SHES SO ICONIC FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/pUR3Bea2mP— jay (@wndanct) March 1, 2024
if rebecca ferguson murdered someone i would hide the body https://t.co/2rhqxUcTcq— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 1, 2024
In the span of a couple of minutes Rebecca Ferguson manages to take this discussion from her being Swedish to her and Colbert being naked (?) to pitching herself for co-host for Late Night (??) pic.twitter.com/pnlZd5opIL— sam (@burritoprophet) March 1, 2024
Rebecca Ferguson says her daughter once thought Timothée Chalamet was her dad because he looks like her husband.— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 7, 2024
(via: @U105radio)
pic.twitter.com/2YszmV2CI4
Rebecca Ferguson should be on every single movie interview even if she wasn’t in the movie. Her interviews are 10/10 every single time. https://t.co/ww7daR9pDl— Jeff Pena (@jefepena) March 7, 2024
”you’re the lead, babe”— v. (@ilsafaaust) March 2, 2024
”we are the cast”
”am i still part of it? because you told me jokes aren’t funny”
help pic.twitter.com/RupsfVYYhB
@bbc
That time Rebecca Ferguson tried to convince Florence Pugh to sandwalk onto #TheOneShow 😂 #DunePartTwo #iPlayer♬ original sound - BBC - BBC
@hitsradiouk
MOTHER #rebeccaferguson #dune2 #dune2premiere #ladyjessica #interview♬ original sound - Hits Radio UK
rebecca’s chaotic interviews with simon will always be in my head pic.twitter.com/eVFXUfTwzm— delaney (@danversguardian) March 4, 2024
Rebecca Ferguson once said... pic.twitter.com/WiEW9cqXwU— triz (@creztalis) March 5, 2024