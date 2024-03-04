Skip To Content
    Here Are Just 25 Tweets That Prove Rebecca Ferguson In "Dune: Part Two" Is One Of The Best Performances Of The Year

    I'm glad we're all in agreement that Rebecca Ferguson just makes every movie that she's in better.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨 There are obviously BIG spoilers ahead for Dune: Part Two! 🚨

    This past weekend, Dune: Part Two hit theaters, and it has already become the movie of the year. In a single weekend, the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's Dune had the biggest opening weekend of the year, making $81.5 million at the US domestic box office.

    Paul and Feyd-Rautha are in combat stance with knives, onlookers in the background
    Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

    The incredible response to people going to movie theaters to see Dune: Part Two is already being compared to the viral "Barbenheimer" event from last summer.

    The sequel picks up where Dune left off, with Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) learning to live among the Fremen. With Paul growing closer to Chani (Zendaya), and the Harkonnens continually fighting with the Fremen, Paul must decide if he's ready to accept a prophecy and become the person to destroy the Harkonnens and those who betrayed his family, once and for all.

    Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in &quot;Dune,&quot; wearing a stillsuit, with a somber expression, in a desert setting at night
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    Since reviews for Dune: Part Two started hitting the internet, it's being praised as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. With the film currently holding a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 95%, it also has an average score of 4.6 stars on Letterboxd.

    Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve on the set of &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot;
    Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

    There's literally nothing I can write here that accurately depicts how visually stunning and incredible Dune: Part Two is. As a fan of Frank Herbert's books, I was blown away.

    Paul and Chani kissing amidst desert dunes
    Warner Bros

    The whole movie is so great that it feels like it's already okay to predict this movie will be nominated for several Oscars in 2025.

    I love how distinct and exceptional the performances are, including Timothée's commanding presence as Paul, Zendaya's masterful work as Chani, and Austin Butler's ruthless and chilling villain performance as Feyd-Rautha — truly everyone is exceptional.

    Feyd-Rautha sticks his tongue out as he stares intensely at another person
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    But in particular, Rebecca Ferguson seems to be (FINALLY) having a moment on the internet. From her viral interviews on the Dune: Part Two press tour to her absolutely entrancing and award-worthy performance as Lady Jessica, people cannot get enough.

    Rebecca Ferguson in character as Jessica with ceremonial facial markings, draped in a textured shawl, with extras in the background
    Warner Bros

    Like, Rebecca gave my favorite performance in Dune, but she somehow ups it and gives an even more exceptional, jaw-dropping, and, frankly, menacing performance in Dune: Part Two.

    Rebecca as Lady Jessica in an ornate costume with facial tattoos, draped in a hooded cloak, from the TV show
    Warner Bros / Everett Collection

    So, people, like me, began to take to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to Rebecca and her work as Lady Jessica in the Dune franchise. So, here are some of the best tweets ranging from "we need to engrave her Oscar now" to just some hilarious jokes:

    Nora Dominick / Warner Bros / Via x.com
    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow to make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    @skinstrash / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @skinstrash

    2.

    @fergusnparrilla / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @fergusnparrilla

    3.

    @TheBlackStubs / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @TheBlackStubs

    4.

    @burritoprophet / Warner Bros / Via youtu.be

    5.

    @burritoprophet / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @burritoprophet

    6.

    @rebccafergusons / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @rebccafergusons

    7.

    @BlackLanterrn / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @BlackLanterrn

    8.

    @rebeccarchive / Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @rebeccarchive

    9.

    @rodeoman / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    10.

    @Mutant_Menace / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @Mutant_Menace

    11.

    @TheBigLukee / Via Twitter: @TheBigLukee

    12.

    @julietsavvyer / Via Twitter: @julietsavvyer

    13.

    @up2anth / Via Twitter: @up2anth

    14.

    @rebccafergusons / CBS / Via youtube.com

    15.

    @JustFilmz / Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @JustFilmz

    16.

    @GIOOCVMPO / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @GIOOCVMPO

    17.

    @DenisDayaFilms / Warner Bros / Via youtube.com

    18.

    @philandmomo / Warner Bros / Via Twitter: @philandmomo

    19.

    @laurenlamango / Warner Bros / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @laurenlamango