Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I'm glad we're all in agreement that Rebecca Ferguson just makes every movie that she's in better.
it’s been 24 hours and i’m still thinking about how in dune part two there are several scenes where zendaya and rebecca ferguson don’t even say words but the performance they give are so captivating. these two stole the movie for me, in a movie jam packed with TALENT #dune2 pic.twitter.com/KAXK6NYOT6— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 2, 2024
thankful every single day for denis villeneuve doing whatever he could to convince rebecca ferguson to take the role as lady jessica after turning it down at first. i cannot picture anyone else embodying this role the way she does. pic.twitter.com/Ly5pmxWVh6— tori (@skinstrash) March 2, 2024
will never recover the lady jessica’s development, the little rebecca’s micro expressions SO BLESSED pic.twitter.com/LRtEKl2jPd— coco 🥃🐺💜 (@fergusnparrilla) March 2, 2024
Rebecca Ferguson is already one of the best thespians working today but there’s something different about her work in #DunePart2. She’s mesmerizing. Alluring. Her facial expressions alone tell the story. She is so attuned with herself and you can see it in her performance. pic.twitter.com/zLgZmLBSQ6— The Black Stubs (@TheBlackStubs) March 2, 2024
my favorite part of this was Paul realizing it was his mother in his vision 💀 like Paul I could have told you that, I can recognize those legs anywhere https://t.co/IStzDaRW51— sam (@burritoprophet) March 2, 2024
Would convert to whatever religion this woman was a reverend of pic.twitter.com/ceD4jmkmxl— sam (@burritoprophet) March 1, 2024
well yes! https://t.co/B82qHQwcJq pic.twitter.com/8aAVEyKtA5— alyssa (@rebccafergusons) March 4, 2024
She was gagging me the whole movie like that’s Reverend MOTHERRR pic.twitter.com/Qm2x8sPn2Q— Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) March 1, 2024
(reverend) mother pic.twitter.com/C1Onb4FmtQ— best of rebecca ferguson (@rebeccarchive) March 2, 2024
me and the boys on our way to find out who disrespected rebecca ferguson pic.twitter.com/dECDwCKO8C— campbell g (@rodeoman) February 28, 2024
Rebecca Ferguson deserves Best Supporting actress for her role in Dune 2, she was ruthless! pic.twitter.com/FI5DxTEIi4— ☄️ (@Mutant_Menace) March 1, 2024
Lady Jessica: “Oh man this planet fucking sucks”— Big Luke🦎 (@TheBigLukee) March 3, 2024
Paul: pic.twitter.com/RTL9TMnNva
Lady Jessica pic.twitter.com/hflgQYlecL— rebecca ferguson's pr manager 🇵🇸 (@julietsavvyer) March 3, 2024
lady jessica in the first movie: i will do anything to keep paul safe— twltter user (@up2anth) March 4, 2024
lady jessica in dune 2: pic.twitter.com/WE7Scz9v3J
PLS THIS PART SENT ME 😭 she’s never finishing that damn book 🤣 pic.twitter.com/G6DTiR8ue6— alyssa (@rebccafergusons) March 1, 2024
I don't think many people are talking about Rebecca Ferguson cos DAMN. She is menacing, cruel. She's everything she needs to be for the role she plays in Paul's evolution pic.twitter.com/q85aPEcALg— JoshFilmz (@JustFilmz) March 1, 2024
Rebecca Ferguson has always been that girl. But her performance in this one was off the fucking charts. Underrated actress and the best casting choice in Dune in my opinion. https://t.co/pTWLu321MV— . (@GIOOCVMPO) March 3, 2024
Yes the Harkonnens were scary but the movie gave center stage to the true evil bitches of the Imperium. Their quiet ruthlessness and plans within plans dictating everything. Lady Jessica terrified me pic.twitter.com/F9pO0690p7— Sihaya (⊃∪∩⪽ Nation) (@DenisDayaFilms) February 29, 2024
Jessica doesn't get enough credit for defying the most powerful women in the universe because she loved Leto and wanted to give him a son, and as a result killing billions of people and changing the course of history across all of humanity. Rebecca Ferguson could also do that btw https://t.co/82oZi9pTkA— Phil!! (@philandmomo) March 3, 2024
“We could not let you live. You inherit too much power.”— Lauren (@laurenlamango) March 1, 2024
“Why? Because I’m a Duke’s son?”
“Because you are JESSICA’S son.” #DunePart2 pic.twitter.com/J2RZKU1pGl