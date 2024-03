The sequel picks up whereleft off, with Paul ( Timothée Chalamet ) and Lady Jessica ( Rebecca Ferguson ) learning to live among the Fremen. With Paul growing closer to Chani ( Zendaya ), and the Harkonnens continually fighting with the Fremen, Paul must decide if he's ready to accept a prophecy and become the person to destroy the Harkonnens and those who betrayed his family, once and for all.