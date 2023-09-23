    It's Been 20 Years Since "One Tree Hill" Premiered, So Here's The Cast In Their First Episodes Vs. Now

    The amount of One Tree Hill actors who are still friends and now work together on new TV shows, movies, music, and more is so wholesome.

    1. James Lafferty as Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill:

    James Lafferty on &quot;One Tree Hill&quot;
    James Lafferty now:

    2. Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott on One Tree Hill
    Bethany Joy Lenz now:

    3. Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill:

    Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill
    Sophia Bush now:

    4. Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill
    Chad Michael Murray now:

    5. Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill:

    Hilarie Burton as Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill
    Hilarie Burton now:

    6. Moira Kelly as Karen Roe on One Tree Hill:

    Moira Kelly as Karen Roe on One Tree Hill
    Moira Kelly now:

    Closeup of Moira
    After One Tree Hill, Moira appeared in a handful of shows like The Resident and Panic. Most recently, she starred in the Prime Video series Citadel. In 2021, she was a guest on the Drama Queens podcast.

    7. Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott on One Tree Hill
    Craig Sheffer now:

    Craig Sheffer now
    Following his time on One Tree Hill, Craig appeared in countless movies and shows like Psych, Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, and more. Most recently, he starred as Richard Nixon in American Horror Story: Double Feature. He also joined Hilarie, Joy, and Sophia on an episode of the Drama Queens podcast.

    8. Lee Norris as Mouth McFadden on One Tree Hill:

    Lee Norris as Mouth McFadden on One Tree Hill
    Lee Norris now:

    closeup of Lee
    After OTH, Lee notably reprised his Boy Meets World role of Stuart Minkus in a few episodes of Girl Meets World. He also appeared on The Walking Dead. Recently, Lee was a guest on the Drama Queens podcast as well as accompanied Hilarie, Joy, and Sophia for one of their shows on their podcast's live tour.

    9. Antwon Tanner as Antwon "Skills" Taylor on One Tree Hill:

    Antwon Tanner as Antwon &quot;Skills&quot; Taylor on One Tree Hill
    Antwon Tanner now:

    10. Paul Johansson as Dan Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Paul Johansson as Dan Scott on One Tree Hill
    Paul Johansson now:

    Closeup of Paul Johansson
    Following One Tree Hill, Paul guest-starred on shows like Bones, Mad Men, Criminal Minds, and more. He also starred on Van Helsing and directed a few episodes. Like other OTH alums, Paul has been a guest on the Drama Queens podcast multiple times.

    11. Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott on One Tree Hill
    Barbara Alyn Woods now:

    12. Barry Corbin as Whitey Durham on One Tree Hill:

    Barry Corbin as Whitey Durham on One Tree Hill
    Barry Corbin now:

    Closeup of Barry Corbin
    Following One Tree Hill, Barry has appeared in several iconic TV shows like Modern Family, Yellowstone, Better Call Saul, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and more. Recently, he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King, and he's set to appear in Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

    13. Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott on One Tree Hill:

    Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott on One Tree Hill
    Jackson Brundage now:

    Closeup of Jackson
    Following One Tree Hill, Jackson appeared in shows like See Dad Run, but largely, he stepped away from acting. He's remained close with several of the OTH cast members, including Michael May, who played Jamie's BFF Chuck on the show.

    14. Bryan Greenberg as Jake Jagielski on One Tree Hill:

    Bryan Greenberg as Jake Jagielski on One Tree Hill
    Bryan Greenberg now:

    15. Grace Holcomb as Jenny Jagielski on One Tree Hill:

    Grace Holcomb as Jenny Jagielski on One Tree Hill
    Grace Holcomb now:

    Holcolm with Bryan Greenberg
    Grace is currently in college at UNC Greensboro where she is a star golfer. Although she didn't act much after appearing in OTH as a child, Grace attends countless OTH conventions, and launched a candle company inspired by "Baby J," the show, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

    16. Danneel Ackles as Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill:

    Danneel Ackles as Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill
    Danneel Ackles now:

    17. Stephen Colletti as Chase Adams on One Tree Hill:

    Stephen Colletti as Chase Adams on One Tree Hill
    Stephen Colletti now:

    Closeup of Stephen
    Following One Tree Hill, Stephen appeared in the show Hit the Floor, and he co-created and stars in Everyone Is Doing Great alongside James Lafferty. 

    18. Tyler Hilton as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill:

    Tyler Hilton as Chris Keller on One Tree Hill
    Tyler Hilton now:

    19. Kate Voegele as Mia Catalano on One Tree Hill:

    Kate Voegele as Mia Catalano on One Tree Hill
    Kate Voegele now:

    20. Austin Nichols as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill:

    Austin Nichols as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill
    Austin Nichols now:

    Closeup of Austin
    Following One Tree Hill, Austin appeared in shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ray Donovan, and more before landing his notable role of Spencer on The Walking Dead. Most recently, he guest-starred on Bates Motel, Walker, and Minx.

    21. Shantel VanSanten as Quinn James on One Tree Hill:

    Shantel VanSanten as Quinn James on One Tree Hill
    Shantel VanSanten now:

    Closeup of Shantel
    After starring on One Tree Hill, Shantel went on to guest-star on The Flash and star in Shooter. Then, she landed notable roles on The Boys as Becca and For All Mankind as Karen. More recently, she starred on FBI and is set to voice a character in Invincible Season 2.

    22. Robert Buckley as Clay Evans on One Tree Hill:

    Robert Buckley as Clay Evans on One Tree Hill
    Robert Buckley now:

    23. And finally, Jana Kramer as Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill:

    Jana Kramer as Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill
    Jana Kramer now:

    If you want to keep up with the cast and crew of One Tree Hill even more, you can check out Sophia, Hilarie, and Joy's podcast Drama Queens, where they dive into each episode of the show and more. You can check it out here.