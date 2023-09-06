    Miley Cyrus Eloquently Discussed Her Decision To Divorce Liam Hemsworth, And You Can Tell She's Done Some Incredible Self-Reflection Since

    "[It] really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years."

    For the last week or so, Miley Cyrus has been revisiting key moments in her life through her TikTok series titled "Used to Be Young."

    Inspired by her new single titled "Used to Be Young," the video series has featured Miley sharing behind-the-scenes memories about some of the most important moments in her life, starting with the day she was born and going all the way up to present day.

    She's talked very openly about why touring isn't healthy for her, her grueling schedule while she starred on Hannah Montana, her 2008 Vanity Fair cover shoot, a hilarious paparazzi pic that became a meme, and so much more.

    As someone who has been a fan of Miley since the Hannah Montana premiere way back in 2006, I've been loving this nostalgic look back, and I think it's so great to hear what she was thinking during certain moments, but also see the growth she's undergone over the last few years.

    Of course, one of the biggest moments in her personal life was her relationship and marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The duo met while filming The Last Song in 2010, and Miley even said she felt herself falling in love with him while filming.

    The couple notably got married in 2018, before splitting in 2019, following less than a year of marriage.

    In 2020, when Miley and Liam's divorce was officially finalized, she notably called out how it "fucking sucked" going through it in the public eye, adding, "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

    More recently, fans theorized that her hit single "Flowers" was about Liam because the song was released on his birthday, and there were certain lyrics and wardrobe choices for the music video that hinted at their relationship.

    In an interview with British Vogue, Miley denied it being directly about Liam, but she did say she approached writing her album Endless Summer Vacation like a novelist, who takes inspiration from real life.

    That brings us to the newest video in her "Used to Be Young" series, where Miley slowed down and talked about the decision to end their 10-year relationship.

    Miley explained that June 2019 is when "the decision had been made that [her] and Liam's commitment to being married" would come to an end.

    "[It] really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," she continued.

    Miley's decision to end their relationship came on the same day she performed a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

    Miley said, "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

    She added that performing at Glastonbury felt like she was creating a character, and she tried to put her work first and place what was happening in her personal life to the side.

    Speaking about what she's learned now and how she's approaching consciously separating her work and personal life, Miley added, "I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first."

    Miley's divorce from Liam was the second example Miley's shared in her video series about how she put her work above all else. In the previous video, she talked about filming her memorable Black Mirror episode at the same time she learned her house in Malibu burned down during the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

    You can watch the full video of Miley talking about Liam below, and more videos in her "Used to Be Young" series can be found on her TikTok, too.

