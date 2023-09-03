Miley Cyrus Explained How She Fell In Love With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth, And It's Pretty Fascinating

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 3, 2023Miley Cyrus Explained How She Fell In Love With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth, And It's Pretty Fascinating“We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three. Liam was a part of the final three."by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink In case you forgot, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were an on-and-off couple throughout the entirety of the 2010s. Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images Quick recap: They started dating in 2010 after working together on the movie The Last Song, then they got engaged before breaking it off in 2013. Michael Buckner / Penske Media via Getty Images Then! Miley and Liam got engaged again in 2016 before tying the knot in 2018 — and then they closed out the decade when Liam filed for divorce in 2019. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images OK, back to the present. So, if you've been following celebrity news the last few weeks, you know Miley's been doing a thing where she's been reflecting on her extremely extensive career. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row Thus far, she's reflected on the open letter Sinéad O'Connor wrote to her after the "Wrecking Ball" video, her insane schedule when she was just 13 years old, her infamous Vanity Fair cover, why touring isn't "healthy" for her, and much more. Arturo Holmes / Getty Images In one of Miley's more recent videos, she dug into the origins of her relationship with Liam. @mileycyrus Used To Be Young (Series) - PART 20 ♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus @mileycyrus / Via tiktok.com Miley explained that The Last Song came to be because she had to fulfill her Disney contract by filming another feature-length movie. "I didn't want it to be a part of Hannah Montana," she said. Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection "Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie." Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection "We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three," she explained, "and Liam was a part of those three." Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection Of course, after Liam was cast and they started shooting, his and Miley's years-long relationship began — and Miley says their IRL chemistry ultimately contributed to the film's success. Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special," she reflected, "was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and real life." Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection "So the chemistry was undeniable, and that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship." Walt Disney Co. / Sam Emerson / courtesy Everett Collection So there you have it!