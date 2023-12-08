Skip To Content
"Hi, Barbie": Here Are Just 21 Times Margot Robbie Was Hilarious And Genuinely One Of The Best People Behind The Scenes In 2023

Margot Robbie writing a speech for her husband to read and it including professing his love for Dua Lipa — in front of Dua Lipa — is honestly hysterical.

Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, when Margot Robbie talked about how her initial pitch with Warner Bros. about Barbie included her predicting that the movie would make a billion dollars.

margot and ryan gosling sitting for an interview
Collider / Via youtu.be

2. When she revealed what she told an Oppenheimer producer, whom she's worked with in the past, when he suggested Barbie should move their release date so the films weren't competing against each other.

margot saying that if the guy was scared then they could move their movie date
Variety / Via youtube.com

3. When Margot, Greta Gerwig, and America Ferrera were on stage for an event celebrating Barbie and the audience said, "Hi Barbie!"

@allurequinn / @nayelychicass / X / Via x.com

4. When Margot's entire press tour for Barbie included outfits inspired by real Barbie dolls, like when she wore a black and white Hervé Léger dress inspired by the outfit the first Barbie wore when the toy was launched by Mattel in 1959.

Caroline McCredie Photography / Warner Bros, Chesnot / Getty Images

5. When she wore this outfit to the Barbie premiere in Mexico City, which was a reference to the Totally Hair 25th Anniversary Barbie doll.

Hector Vivas / Getty Images, Mattel / Via amazon.com

6. Also when Margot arrived at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress inspired by Barbie's Solo in the Spotlight dress from 1960.

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images, Mattel / Via ebay.com

7. When she told a story about how on the Barbie set she made everyone wear pink on Wednesdays and if they didn't, they paid a small fine, and she donated all the money to charity after filming wrapped.

margot sitting for an interview with cillian murphy
Variety / Via youtube.com

8. When Margot lost her voice before accepting an award, and she made her husband and producing partner, Tom Ackerly, and Josey McNamara read a speech she wrote, which included Tom confessing his love for Dua Lipa, who presented them the award.

the two laughing as they give the speech while margot stands next to them
Variety / Via youtube.com

Like, Margot, who wrote the speech, made Tom mention Dua Lipa a few times and could not stop laughing about it.

margot laughing beside the two men as her husband again says he has a crush on dua lipa
Variety / Via youtube.com

9. When Margot and Greta looked glamorous, but also kept making each other laugh, at the Barbie premiere in London.

closeup of the two holding hands and laughing
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

10. When Margot kept her cool through an entire interview with Cillian Murphy for Variety's Actors on Actors, and then fangirled over his work as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

margot telling him, can we please talk about tommy fucking shelby for just like one minute
Variety / Via youtu.be

11. When she revealed the name of her favorite type of shot, and well, you just have to see what she said.

her saying that her favorite shot from australia is called a wet pussy shot and it&#x27;s so delicious
LAD Bible / Via youtube.com

12. When Margot was adorably overwhelmed while playing with puppies and answering questions.

margot playing with puppies
BuzzFeed / Via youtu.be

13. When she could not get over Ryan Gosling starring in Young Hercules when he was younger, and it made her laugh every single time he brought it up.

margot laughing and ryan says he brought up young hercules for her
BuzzFeed / Via youtu.be

14. When Margot couldn't stop cackling after her husband Tom seemingly touched her butt to make her laugh at a red carpet and the reporters taking photos caught it.

@entertainmenttonight

Margot Robbie trying to keep her cool and pose on the red carpet while her unserious husband, Tom Ackerly, appears to pinch her bum is too funny. 😭🤣 #margotrobbie

♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight
Entertainment Tonight / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

15. When she attended the 2023 Met Gala wearing a recreation of a black one-shouldered gown from Chanel's spring 1993 Haute Couture collection. The gown was originally worn by Cindy Crawford.

her at the met in the long gown
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

16. When Margot wrote into LuckyChap's Power of Women acceptance speech how she was wearing a "hideous" wig when she met Tom, and she kept laughing as he told the story.

him on stage saying, yup that wig was awful she&#x27;s lucky i ended up marrying her
Variety / Via youtube.com

17. When Greta, America, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae tried to guess what Margot would teach a parrot to say and she jokingly told Issa exactly what not to say when they got to Australia on the Barbie press tour.

issa says good day mate and margot tells her to not say that when they go to australia
Vanity Fair / Via youtu.be

18. When Margot was distraught that a quiz told her she was most like Ken, and it reminded her of when she was sorted into Hufflepuff.

margot during the interview saying she can&#x27;t believe this is happening again
BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

19. When she looked back on The Wolf of Wall Street and revealed her hilarious, "Who? Who? What are you a fuckin' owl" line was improvised on set while filming.

margot sitting on a couch rewatching the scene
Vogue Australia / Via youtube.com

20. When Margot and Greta bought tickets to see Oppenheimer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in a show of support for movies coming out in theaters this past summer.

Barbie / Warner Bros / Via x.com

21. And finally, when this old clip of Margot using sign language with a fan at a red carpet premiere went viral after it was shared for the first time.

Pop Crave / @Tom123jr / X