25 Jokes And Tweets About Josh Hutcherson As Peeta In "The Hunger Games" Movies That Are, Honestly, Just So Perfect

Josh Hutcherson's delivery of, "If it weren't for the baby" in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire lives in my mind rent free.

Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed Staff

If you've been on the internet over the past few weeks, then chances are you've noticed that we've all re-entered our The Hunger Games era thanks, in part, to the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Screenshot from &quot;The Ballad of Songbirds &amp;amp; Snakes&quot;
Lionsgate / Via youtu.be

The new movie starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Josh Andrés Rivera, Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, and more has already crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest movies of 2023.

While the newest installment in The Hunger Games franchise is set 64 years before the events of the first movie, that hasn't stopped everyone from remembering how iconic the original movies and books by Suzanne Collins are.

Screenshots from &quot;The Hunger Games&quot;
Lionsgate

Namely, Josh Hutcherson and Peeta Mellark are everywhere — like, I cannot escape the Josh "Whistle" edit video — and rightly so because he's one of the best characters ever, IMO.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Need I remind everyone he gifted us with THE most iconic moment in Catching Fire.

&quot;If it weren&#x27;t for the baby.&quot;
Lionsgate

Anyway, while I never left my Hunger Games and Josh era, I'm loving the resurgence of everyone's love, so here are just 25 of the funniest and best tweets about Josh and Peeta:

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

1.

@ANTH0NYJCROWLEY / Via Twitter: @ANTH0NYJCROWLEY

2.

@bewitchedwanda / Spotify / Via x.com

3.

@getawayeverlark / Via Twitter: @getawayeverlark

4.

@persabth / Via Twitter: @persabth

5.

@burkhydcs / FX / Hulu / Via Twitter: @burkhydcs

6.

@kimichkis / Lionsgate / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

7.

@fiendformojitos / Lionsgate / Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @fiendformojitos

8.

@simplytomh / TBS / Via youtu.be

9.

@criminalplaza / Via Twitter: @criminalplaza

10.

@takenbytherain / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @takenbytherain

11.

@itszaeok / Via Twitter: @itszaeok

12.

@iemcarstairs / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @iemcarstairs

13.

@glitterjuj / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @glitterjuj

14.

@getawayeverlark / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @getawayeverlark

15.

@balladofsongs / Via Twitter: @balladofsongs

16.

@jmasonsgf / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @jmasonsgf

17.

@emilyuribe / NBC / Via Twitter: @emilyuribe

18.

@hearteyespeeta / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @hearteyespeeta

19.

@redtvslut / Via Twitter: @redtvslut

20.

@televanglsm / Josh Hutcherson / X / Via Twitter: @televanglsm

21.

@mockingjvys / Via Twitter: @mockingjvys

22.

@kimichkis / Via Twitter: @kimichkis

23.

@bklynb4by / Via Twitter: @bklynb4by

24.

@whyrev / Lionsgate / Via Twitter: @whyrev

25. And finally:

@girlonprior / Lionsgate / Summit Entertainment / Via Twitter: @girlonprior