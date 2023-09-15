    15 Actors Who Have Talked Candidly About Struggling To Find Success After Starring In Hit Shows And Movies As A Child

    Dakota Fanning, who earned a SAG Award nomination when she was only 8 years old, said it's been hard to break down the "preconceived notions" people have about her in order to find successful roles as an adult.

    1. First, Christina Ricci, who starred in movies like The Addams Family, Casper, and Now and Then as a child, turned to being a stay-at-home mom and making money from fan conventions after she hit a "dry [spell]" and found it hard to find work. Talking about her recent resurgence and newfound success on TV, she explained, "It's a little panic-inducing. You don't want it to be a fluke, for people to be like, 'Oh, actually, she’s lost it.'"

    Christina Ricci as Wednesday in The Addams Family in 1991 and as Misty on Yellowjackets since 2021
    While everyone has praised her current work on Yellowjackets and Wednesday, Christina said she has "this feeling of 'OK, we’ll just hold on tight, and this will be over soon.'"

    2. Dakota Fanning, who found success with roles in I Am Sam, Uptown Girls, and War of the Worlds all before the age of 10, said it has been hard to find the perfect roles as an adult: "It's definitely not as easy of a road when you start out younger because people do develop a lot of preconceived notions about who you are."

    Dakota in I Am Sam in 2001 and The Alienist from 2018 to 2020
    Like a lot of child actors, she explained that it has been hard to make people see her as an adult and not the child who starred in those movies.

    3. Ke Huy Quan, who starred in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies before he'd even turned 15 years old, could not find work despite appearing in these blockbuster films. With a lack of roles for Asian actors, Ke ultimately took jobs as a stunt coordinator when he couldn't find work as an actor.

    Ke Huy Quan in 1984&#x27;s Temple of Doom and 2022&#x27;s Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Speaking about his newfound success following his Academy Award–winning work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke said, "You have to believe in yourself even when nobody else does, and especially when those times get really tough, I think it's important to surround yourself with people who can cheer you on."

    4. Hilary Duff said that having trouble finding work was something she "definitely dealt with a lot" after Lizzie McGuire and her Disney Channel days. Even now, she said, she'll audition for movie roles and won't get a job because there is "a stereotype because of [her] past, starting so young and people growing up with [her]."

    Hilary in Lizzie McGuire from 2001–2004 and in Younger from 2015–2021
    When it came time to cast Younger, creator Darren Star said he was eager to give Hilary a more adult role.

    5. Jonathan Lipnicki, who famously starred in Jerry Maguire and other movies when he was a child, spoke candidly about how difficult it has been to find work as an adult, saying, "The transition, it's rough." Like other child stars, he's found that casting directors still only see him as a child, and taking any sort of break from acting while he was growing up didn't work in his favor.

    Jonathan in Jerry Maguire in 1996 and in 2019 at a media event
    “Most careers, you have 20 years of experience, and it’s a good thing," Jonathan explained. "With acting, the biggest career mistake I ever made is going to public school. I would never take that back, I loved it, but it’s been hard."

    6. Tyler James Williams, who starred in Everybody Hates Chris, said a producer on the hit TV show once told him, "I'll never see you as anything else, and you'll probably never work again," which he internalized, even though it may have been a joke. This caused Tyler to find a really good acting coach and "turn down every single thing" he was offered right after the series ended until he was ready to make the leap to being an adult actor.

    Tyler in Everybody Hates Chris from 2005–2009 and in Abbott Elementary since 2021
    Of course, Tyler has since found success as an adult and is now starring in the Emmy Award–winning series Abbott Elementary.

    7. After starring on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Devon Werkheiser took acting lessons to try to prepare to audition for more dramatic and adult roles. However, by age 25, his savings had run out and he still couldn't find a steady job as an actor, and was getting paid less and less for supporting roles.

    Devon in Ned&#x27;s Declassified School Survival Guide from 2004–2007 and speaking into a microphone in 2023
    Devon ended up finding a 9-to-5 job and largely stepped away from acting for a while. Now he's embraced his childhood stardom and hosts a podcast alongside his Ned's Declassified costars where they discuss the show and growing up in the spotlight.

    8. Christy Carlson Romano, who starred on Even Stevens and Kim Possible, revealed that she lost all of the savings she'd earned as a child actor because she was spending it on expensive purchases, and no one had prepared her for how hard it would be to find a job after her steady work as a Disney star stopped.

    Christy on Even Stevens from 2000–2003 and speaking into a microphone in 2023
    "My biggest thing about child actors, you aren't told that the work is going to slow down," she revealed. "In fact, I was told the opposite, specifically by my mom, some of my team, even my money manager at the time."

    9. Following the success of Hocus Pocus, American Beauty, and more, Thora Birch said she never "stepped back" from acting but, rather, "no one was paying attention." In 2001, she was nominated for a Golden Globe, but in 2014 she revealed that she was "currently looking for an agent."

    Thora in 1993&#x27;s Hocus Pocus and in The Walking Dead from 2019–2020
    Since 2014, she's appeared in several movies and had a recurring role on The Walking Dead during Season 10.

    10. Following the success of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, and other Disney projects, Brenda Song explained that she wanted to audition for Crazy Rich Asians but was told that her "image was basically not Asian enough," with the casting department still seeing her only in relation to her roles as a teen on Disney Channel.

    Brenda in The Suite Life of Zack &amp;amp; Cody from 2005–2008 ad in Dollface from 2019–2022
    "It broke my heart," Brenda continued. "I said, 'This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, 'Where do I fit?'" Brenda went on to star in the sadly short-lived (but great) Hulu series Dollface.

    11. Following That's So Raven and several Broadway roles, Anneliese van der Pol found herself working in restaurants in New York City because finding work after her initial Disney success was hard. She explained, "The disappointment, the look, the drop of faces when [people] recognized me, was truly gut wrenching. It's almost like I had to say, 'I'm okay. I'm actually really happy that I don’t have to audition and am doing something I know I’m good at.'"

    Anneliese in That&#x27;s So Raven from 2003–2007 and being interviewed in 2023
    Anneliese continued, telling a story about when she had to serve Ashley Tisdale, saying, "I wanna say she was lovely, but... She didn't do anything, but she was uncomfortable for me. She was so uncomfortable. It was like I had to [be like], 'I'm fine, girl!'"

    12. Jaleel White, who is best known for playing Steve Urkel in Family Matters, struggled to shed the character that made him famous, with none of his post–Family Matters projects taking off. He recalled, "In my 20s, that was tough to deal with, because I had people asking me, 'Well, what are you up to these days?'"

    Jaleel in Family Matters from 1989–1998 and at a media event in 2023
    He said it was hard to get people to see him as an adult who liked more mature roles and entertainment. When he got to college, he had to actively try to get people to realize he liked things like Boyz n the Hood and Quentin Tarantino movies. When Jaleel eventually returned to comedy, he found it easiest to poke fun at his child star days, like when he briefly appeared in an episode of Atlanta.

    13. Alyson Stoner, who is known for their work in Cheaper by the Dozen and Camp Rock and starring in Missy Elliott's "Work It" music video, has discussed how hard the transition from child star to adult working actor is, writing in an op-ed, "Unless I have elite representation, millions of dollars and major networks pouring into a strategic debut into adulthood, my younger work will not amount to much in the eyes of 'serious' film and television casting directors."

    Alyson in Cheaper by the Dozen in 2003 and in 2023
    They continued, writing, "After 200+ movies, shows, videos and tours, I'll need to start over, re-train, re-introduce myself. Culturally, I will be reduced to my past characters and expected to fade into a nostalgic memory or a 'has-been,' even though I haven't had a chance to learn who I am in the first place."

    14. Daniel Benson, who played Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place, said that after the series ended in 2012, he found it hard to find another job. He said that after nude photos of himself that he'd sent to women leaked online, he "ended up almost losing [his] job later in life because of that, after [he] kind of retired from acting." Recently, Daniel has opened up on TikTok about joining OnlyFans and starting a new career in adult entertainment.

    Daniel in The Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007–2012 and in 2023
    "I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it and build out a page instead of letting these people sell my privacy," he revealed when discussing his transition from Disney Channel star to adult entertainer.

    15. And finally, Ron Howard, whose first role was Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, said that trying to make the transition from child star to director was challenging because no one was taking him seriously. He explained, "I was getting an awful lot of patronizing kind of pats on the head and 'Hey, hang in there.' And, you know, 'In another 10 or 15 years, I’m sure somebody will give you a chance to direct.' And that’s not what I wanted to hear at all."

    Ron in The Andy Griffith Show from 1960–1968 and directing Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018
    Ron continued: "I had a lot of frustration about that, and I earned my way out by making student films myself, by writing, and by getting myself into a position with some leverage by being one of the lead actors on Happy Days." In 2002, he won an Academy Award for Best Director for A Beautiful Mind.