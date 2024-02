7.

Chandra Wilson's Miranda Bailey has become one of the most belovedcharacters, however the role was initially described as being a "short, blonde, white female." Speaking about breaking barriers and the importance of her casting, Chandra said , "I was short and Black, so I was never gonna be in the chorus all the way, because I didn't fit in the chorus line. And I wasn't gonna be the ingénue, so I was the thing they always called 'non-traditional' casting. So I would just go in for anything and just say, 'I know that the role says this, but let me show you how I would do this.'"