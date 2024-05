7.

Millie Bobby Brown had her first kiss on the set ofSeason 1 when she had to kiss Finn Wolfhard in a scene. She said , "It was definitely strange. It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I'd done it, I thought, 'Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.'" Millie also recalled that she reacted quite badly after the kiss and said, "Kissing sucks."