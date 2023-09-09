    17 Celebs Who All Have One Thing In Common: They Appeared On "Sesame Street" Before They Became Famous

    Six years before starring as Rizzo in Grease, Stockard Channing appeared in several Sesame Street episodes as "Mad Painter's Victim."

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Five years before his breakout role in Everybody Hates Chris, Tyler James Williams appeared as a child on several episodes of Sesame Street starting in 2000.

    Tyler on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Tyler went on to star in Everybody Hates Chris for 88 episodes from 2005 to 2009. Currently, he stars on Abbott Elementary as Gregory. The role has earned him two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

    2. In 1995, Lindsay Lohan appeared in two episodes of Sesame Street. Three years later, she landed dual starring roles as Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap.

    Lindsay on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Of course, Lindsay went on to have a big career, especially in the 2000s, with starring roles in movies like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and more. Recently, she starred in the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas.

    3. Rosario Dawson's very first acting credit was for an episode of Sesame Street in 1993. Eight years later, she starred in Josie and the Pussycats, which many consider her breakout role.

    Rosario on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Rosario has gone on to have a notable career in both film and TV. Currently, she stars as Ahsoka Tano in several Star Wars TV shows, including Ahsoka.

    4. Before landing her breakout roles on Disney Channel, Ashley Tisdale appeared on an episode of Sesame Street when she was a child in 1993. The role was so small that she isn't even credited.

    Ashley on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via Facebook: watch

    Of course, Ashley went on to star in several big Disney projects including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, the High School Musical movies, and Phineas and Ferb.

    5. Six years before her notable work as Rizzo in Grease, Stockard Channing starred in several episodes of Sesame Street as "Mad Painter's Victim" starting in 1972.

    Stockard on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Of course, Stockard went on to have a wildly successful career in both film and TV. She's starred in movies and shows like Six Degrees of Separation, Practical Magic, The West Wing, and more.

    6. Kim Raver appeared as one of the kids on Sesame Street starting around 1973. She even said the show is where she learned how to count. Over 30 years later, she landed her most notable roles on 24 and Grey's Anatomy.

    Kim on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    After starting as a child actor on Sesame Street, Kim went on to star in TV shows like Third Watch, 24, Lipstick Jungle, and more. Since 2009, she's starred as Dr. Teddy Altman on Grey's Anatomy, appearing in 169 episodes and counting.

    7. In 1978, Richard Belzer appeared in an episode of Sesame Street as "Man in Row Boat #1." Eighteen years later, he landed his most notable role as Det. John Munch in Law & Order: SVU.

    Richard on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtube.com

    After appearing in an episode of Sesame Street and SNL around the same time, Richard went on to star in several TV shows before Law & Order: SVU. Richard played Det. Munch in 326 episodes of the series. Later in his career, he would return to Sesame Street and play his Law & Order: SVU character.

    8. Keshia Knight Pulliam's very first acting credit was when she appeared as a child in Sesame Street starting in 1983. The following year, she landed her breakout role as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

    Keshia on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS

    Keshia went on to star in 196 episodes of The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. She's starred in countless movies and shows since, most recently starring on Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

    9. Three years before his breakout role in Clueless, Donald Faison's first TV credit was when he appeared as Duane in several episodes of Sesame Street starting in 1992.

    Donald on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtube.com

    After starring in Clueless as Murray, Donald went on to appear in several TV shows and movies, most notably he starred as Dr. Turk in Scrubs from 2001 to 2010. 

    10. Gina Torres appeared in a 1993 episode as an emergency room nurse. Nine years later, she landed the role of Zoë Washburne in Firefly.

    Gina on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Gina has gone on to have a very notable career in both film and TV. She's starred in movies like The Matrix Reloaded as Cas, and in TV shows like Suits as Jessica Pearson. Currently, Gina stars on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

    11. Twenty years before landing her breakout role on Glee, Jenna Ushkowitz appeared as one of the children on Sesame Street starting in 1989.

    Jenna on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    After Glee premiered in 2009, Jenna went on to star in 113 episodes of the hit series. More recently, she's voiced Queen Ryung in Princess Power, and she has a Glee rewatch podcast alongside her costar Kevin McHale.

    12. Tatyana Ali's very first acting credit was when she began appearing on Sesame Street as one of the kids in 1984. Six years later, she started starring as Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

    Tatyana on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    After starring in 147 episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Tatyana has gone on to appear in numerous TV shows and movies. Most recently, she guest-starred as Mrs. Hughes in several episodes of Bel-Air, the dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

    13. One of Raúl Juliá's first onscreen acting credits was in 1971 when he began starring as Rafael on Sesame Street. Eleven years later, he earned his first Golden Globe nomination for his work in Tempest.

    Raul on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtube.com

    Raúl became a renowned stage and screen actor, appearing in musicals and plays like Two Gentlemen of Verona, Taming of the Shrew, and The Threepenny Opera, and movies like Kiss of the Spider Woman. He's probably most recognizable for playing Gomez Addams opposite Anjelica Huston in The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values.

    14. Six months before Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, Kristin Chenoweth appeared as Ms. Noodle in an episode of Sesame Street. Since then, she's reprised the role several times.

    Kristin on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Prior to Wicked, Kristin won a Tony Award for her work in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Then, she earned a Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Glinda in Wicked. Alongside a notable theater career, Kristin has also appeared in several TV shows like Pushing Daisies, which earned her an Emmy Award, The Good Wife, The West Wing, Glee, and more. Currently, she stars in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!

    15. In 1982, Giancarlo Esposito began appearing on Sesame Street as Mickey. Seven years later, he starred in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing.

    Giancarlo on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Giancarlo's gone on to have an incredible career in both film and TV. Notably he starred as Gus Fring in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. His work on both series earned him several Emmy Awards nominations. Recently, Giancarlo starred in the shows The Mandalorian and The Boys.

    16. At the same time Grey's Anatomy Season 3 premiered, T. R. Knight appeared as "Private I" in a 2006 episode of Sesame Street.

    T. R. Knight on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Grey's Anatomy debuted in 2005, with T. R. starring as George O'Malley. After five seasons on Grey's, T. R. departed the series and has gone on to appear in shows like The Good Wife and The Flight Attendant.

    17. And finally, after earning an Academy Award nomination for his first film role in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Alan Arkin guest-starred as Larry, alongside his then-wife Barbara Dana, on a season of Sesame Street in 1970.

    Alan on &quot;Sesame Street&quot;
    PBS / Via youtu.be

    Alan went on to have an illustrious career in both film and TV. Notably, he won an Academy Award in 2007 for his work in Little Miss Sunshine. He also starred in movies and shows like Edward Scissorhands, Argo, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Kominsky Method, and more.