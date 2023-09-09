2.In 1995, Lindsay Lohan appeared in two episodes of Sesame Street. Three years later, she landed dual starring roles as Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap.
3.Rosario Dawson's very first acting credit was for an episode of Sesame Street in 1993. Eight years later, she starred in Josie and the Pussycats, which many consider her breakout role.
4.Before landing her breakout roles on Disney Channel, Ashley Tisdale appeared on an episode of Sesame Street when she was a child in 1993. The role was so small that she isn't even credited.
5.Six years before her notable work as Rizzo in Grease, Stockard Channing starred in several episodes of Sesame Street as "Mad Painter's Victim" starting in 1972.
6.Kim Raver appeared as one of the kids on Sesame Street starting around 1973. She even said the show is where she learned how to count. Over 30 years later, she landed her most notable roles on 24 and Grey's Anatomy.
7.In 1978, Richard Belzer appeared in an episode of Sesame Street as "Man in Row Boat #1." Eighteen years later, he landed his most notable role as Det. John Munch in Law & Order: SVU.
8.Keshia Knight Pulliam's very first acting credit was when she appeared as a child in Sesame Street starting in 1983. The following year, she landed her breakout role as Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.
9.Three years before his breakout role in Clueless, Donald Faison's first TV credit was when he appeared as Duane in several episodes of Sesame Street starting in 1992.
10.Gina Torres appeared in a 1993 episode as an emergency room nurse. Nine years later, she landed the role of Zoë Washburne in Firefly.
11.Twenty years before landing her breakout role on Glee, Jenna Ushkowitz appeared as one of the children on Sesame Street starting in 1989.
12.Tatyana Ali's very first acting credit was when she began appearing on Sesame Street as one of the kids in 1984. Six years later, she started starring as Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
13.One of Raúl Juliá's first onscreen acting credits was in 1971 when he began starring as Rafael on Sesame Street. Eleven years later, he earned his first Golden Globe nomination for his work in Tempest.
14.Six months before Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, Kristin Chenoweth appeared as Ms. Noodle in an episode of Sesame Street. Since then, she's reprised the role several times.
15.In 1982, Giancarlo Esposito began appearing on Sesame Street as Mickey. Seven years later, he starred in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing.
16.At the same time Grey's Anatomy Season 3 premiered, T. R. Knight appeared as "Private I" in a 2006 episode of Sesame Street.
17.And finally, after earning an Academy Award nomination for his first film role in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Alan Arkin guest-starred as Larry, alongside his then-wife Barbara Dana, on a season of Sesame Street in 1970.