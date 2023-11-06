If You’re A Broke Pet Owner, These 32 Top-Rated Products Are All Under $25

1. An Aspen self-warming bed just perfect for pets who love to cozy up in your blankets with (or without) you. This bed is designed with a mylar layer to help reflect body heat back into the faux wool for an ultra-comfy and warm place for your furbaby to snooze.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes swears by it: "This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
"Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is 'Chonky'), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!"
Get it from Amazon for $19.74.
2. An all-natural dog paw wax, so you can keep your adventurous pooch protected from the elements and things like hot sidewalks or salted streets. This balm was literally designed for sled dogs, and it has earned over 23,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how well it works! Remember, if it feels hot to you, it's even hotter for them!
This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes to help protect and heal dry and cracked paws, which means it's also fine for your pup to lick and ingest! BTW, lots of reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing *and* moisturizing.
Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." —Ashely H.
"I love Mushers! I always have Mushers in my medicine cabinet for my 2 labrador retrievers. One of them gets very cracked paws even with minimal activity. I use this to moisturize and to protect against the elements. We hike and camp many miles, and this serves as protection and also provides him relief/recovery. It's a little oily, so be careful when on clothing, but it doesn't stain or smell. So far it's the best product I've found for him. I usually order the large size if I want it to last." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Musher's Secret is a Canada-based family-owned small business. Their wax balm recipe was originally intended for Canadian sled dogs and now they're sharing it for pets all over the world.
3. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
4. An odor-eliminating spray that works like literal magic, releasing enzymes to tackle stubborn pet messes. This is my favorite spray to use for cleaning up my Chow Chow Tormund’s pee, poop, vomit…literally everything.
Check out our in-depth review of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done its job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." —Anita McCarty
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owner's needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
5. Orrr a citrus pet odor eliminator to use on *any* surface that your pet might consider a great potty spot, including tile, carpet, non-leather furniture, and more. It's designed to make sure your pet doesn't find their go-to spot after cleaning, and you can keep working on successfully potty training them.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
6. And don't forget a UV black-light flashlight so you can find out exactly where your pet has been marking their territory or having accidents, rather than constantly thinking you smell pee without knowing where it actually is... 😭
Promising reviews: "I should have had this years ago. It is a flashlight so it does not clean. I did not even know that the male dog had done a sprinkle in the living room. This flashlight lit it right up! You will be able to see the pet stains immediately. Absolute must-have! My daughter got one after I told her about it. Same thing! Surprise areas that the dogs had stained." —Boomer
"OMG, this is disgusting!!! I hope this isn't all just cat pee that shows up cause there is a lot! I bought this because I thought my cat was peeing in one room and couldn't find the exact spot so I bought this. Found the spot and more. Would recommend." —Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
7. A top-rated healing balm to help tend to your pooch's skincare concerns, including itchy skin, bug bites, cuts, rashes, burns, and even hot spots. Over 8,000 customers have rated this soothing balm 5 stars for how well it works for their furbabies!
Promising review: "I have been buying this product including their soothing wipes and dog soap for five years! This helps my pit bull with her heat rash due to allergies and is the only product that works quickly and she enjoys it! When she sees me getting the tin she runs to her bed and lays on her back! Love this product!" —Stephanie Gamboa
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (also available in 2- and 4-oz. tins).
8. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that might end up replacing your vacuum (just kidding, you'll still want to vacuum because of dirt, dust, and surface pet hair), but its rubber bristles will remove all the embedded pet hair your vacuum misses. Just look at those pet-sized piles of hair in the photos! 😭
If you want even more before and after photos to blow your mind, check out BuzzFeed Shopping writer (and my fabulous colleague) Emma Lord's Evrilholder FURemover broom review.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this thing!! Total life saver! My dog leaves literal tumbleweeds of wooly hair around the carpet, this really gets in there and makes it so easy to pick up." —j
"Where has this been all my life?? A statement my teenager said when she put this together and started to use it. With three dogs and living in Arizona (where it is always dusty) this works SO WELL. Maybe too well, because it got stuff up off the floor that I didn't even realize was dirty. This would be wonderful for anyone that has tile or wood floors — even if you do not have four legged family members. I especially love it because it is not heavy, and with my arthritis in my hands I can use this comfortably." —Linda D
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
9. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads for any cat whose favorite hobby is scratching up furniture and bodies — this simple form of entertainment will keep them busy and satisfied, and both of you will be oh, so grateful for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Courtney Lynch (that's her kitty in the photos) has this product, and here's what she has to say: "Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!"
Promising review: "I have a cat that only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically, it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
10. A liquid tartar remover in case brushing your dog’s teeth ends up way more of a hassle than any other part of grooming, IMO. Simply add it to their water bowl and revel in fresh(er) breath during your next round of puppy kisses. Plus, your vet will be hella proud of their pearly whites.
Promising review: "I’ve tried other product for my dogs that never worked. After only a few days of adding this to their water, and that awful bad breath is so much better. This is the first additive I’ve ever claimed it works, but it really does. My girls had awful breath but this makes that better and I can even see a difference in their teeth. It appears it is taking the tartar off of their teeth and I may be able to cancel their dental appointment. Love the clean breath and the teeth appearing to be cleaner. Worth every penny!" —NG
Get it from Amazon for $10.12+ (available in three sizes and two flavors).
11. A mounted brush for the cat that's obsessed with rubbing up on furniture or receiving those good scratches that only you can deliver. Now, you can give your hand a break without leaving them begging for more pets.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me nuts! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 minutes at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.50.
12. A set of mini combs in case you're bringing home a puppy that tends to have tear staining or eye crust that wiping away with a wet cloth just isn't a good enough solution. The combs will detangle fur around the eyes for effortless cleanup.
Promising review: "Love these little tear combs. My dog has really bad tear stains. I bought Angel Tears pet tear stain remover, which removes the reddish rust stain, but not completely. I get the eye really wet with it on a cotton disk then comb the hair under and around the eye with this little magical comb. You get all the yuk out of their hair." —Debbie Darling
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
13. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at how much hair that comes off my cat with this glove! My cat loves it and I love the fact that there are far less hairballs and cat hair flying around my home!" —Stephanie E. Hinkel
"I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to it’s larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in four colors).
14. A simple stuffed duck that proves looks can be deceiving because reviewers swear this plush dog toy holds up to even the fiercest of puppy teeth, so much so, that your pup may even go from tough love to building a fur-ever friendship with it.
If you need even more convincing, here's a review by my colleague AnaMaria Glavan on why the Multipet yellow duck toy is the best $8 she's ever spent (plus, cute photos of her pup!)
Promising review: "My dog Hazel LOVES this duck! She has had it for nine months now, and it’s still intact! It somehow made it through her teething as a puppy. She rips and tears apart all of her toys, but this one still looks decent!" —Emily Ann
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
15. A top-rated interactive flier toy because it has over 28,000 5-star ratings from customers whose cats are anything but grumpy when playing with this under-$5 gem of a toy.
Promising review: "Simply the best cat toy you can buy. My cats go wild as soon as I pull this out. Nothing else gets them up and moving like this toy now that they’re getting older. Seems silly that they love a simple wire with a cardboard tip, but there’s something about it that’s irresistible. Buy it. Your cats will love it." —A customerrr
Get it from Amazon for $2.65.