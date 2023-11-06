If You’re A Broke Pet Owner, These 32 Top-Rated Products Are All Under $25

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes swears by it: "This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!

"Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is 'Chonky'), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!"

Get it from Amazon for $19.74.