Here Are 26 Highly-Rated BDSM Products To Bring You And Your Lover (Even) Closer

1. A chic velvet collar that comes in an assortment of styles, one of which is sure to match your vibe whether you want a simple bow, bells, or a padlock. Truly, whatever makes your kitty purr.
This collar is adjustable and 19.5 inches long.
Promising reviews: "This collar is my go to accessory. I wear it whenever I get girlie. It is made out of a super soft material and the best thing is it is plus size friendly. I weigh 260 and it fits comfortably with plenty of room to spare. It is heavy duty and won't break or rip easily for you more adventurous couples. I took the bell off because it is super noisy so maybe not suitable for daily wear in public unless you take the bell off. Quality product right here." —Juniper Thompson
"If I could, [I'd] give this a 100 stars. I got the black one with the red bell. The quality is perfect. If you want something that look fabulous, your significant other is going to love it so much. My husband was so turned on by this collar. It will spice up your bedroom. Please get this collar. I am going to get different colors." —Lee Jones
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 43 styles).
2. A simple ball gag that gets the job done while providing a soft silicone material for you or your partner to sink your teeth in.
Promising reviews: "I’m currently wearing this thing. I always want to try things out before sharing. I can’t say a word. Can’t scream. Nothing! I do seem to be drooling a lot though." —Bob
"I love this gag! It's not hard like other gags but still firm enough. I like that the silicone extends to the sides of the mouth/connect to the straps, as ones I've had prior have the straps continue through a slit in the ball and skin often gets pinched by those designs...This one, however is phenomenal! Super comfy, the straps are good, quality, leather and strong buckles. The only con I have when cleaning it is trying not to get the soft suede on the interior of the straps wet, as it starts to damage them if not dried quickly." —Keg
Get it from Amazon for $10.89+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
3. A vibrant gag bar from Unbound just begging to be drooled on by anyone curious enough to dip their toes into restraint play. Gag bits or bars are less restrictive than ball gags and allow for easier breathing and speech, making them a great alternative for just getting started.
Promising reviews: "I got this with the matching handcuffs and I'm a fan! The silicone part is great given what it's used for, the velvet ties are nice and strong quality. The blue pops and looks just as good in person as it does online." —Bree
"This is amazing! Ball gags are always too big for me and metal ring gags hurt my teeth, this is perfect! I was afraid the silicone would be a thin layer over a metal bar but its not! The whole gag is silicone making it so soft and comfy. <3" —M
4. A satin blindfold to elevate your solo or partnered sesh by heightening and relying on your other senses for some semi-mysterious sensation play.
Promising reviews: "Surprised my OH with this one date night. Haven't really tried bondage and stuff like that so this and some nipple clamps we got were a good start. Made the sensations more intense and the fact she didn't know what I was going to do drove her crazy. Fun, easy way to spice it up some!" —Colorado C.
"I love a blindfold so much but some let you down if they are uncomfortable. This one is so comfy to wear and when positioned right neither me or my husband could see a thing when wearing it. We both love to be blindfolded because it heightens the pleasure, I would always recommend using one." —TheaD
Get it from Lovehoney for $7.99 (available in three colors).
5. A pitcher of UV / blacklight reactive wax in rainbow colors that warms to the touch for a sensual and visually exciting massage or foreplay addition.
The wax in the pitcher melts at 124–126 degrees F, so it's recommended to increase or decrease the distance you pour from. A pour spout offers easy application, and pro-tip: let the wax melt and pool before blowing the candle out and then drip.
Get them from Agreeable Agony for $32.95 (available in standard and UV).
Agreeable Agony is queer-owned and run by a group of kinksters and artisans who create handcrafted bondage gear and accessories, including floggers, sex toys, rope, wax candles, and more. Their mission is to further educate customers on kink and its communities.
6. A flexible vibrating butt plug that'll sync to the beat of your favorite songs, mimic your own custom patterns, or buzz along to user-created vibration modes already on the app.
Supple, body-safe silicone offers a waterproof exterior and a flared base helps the plug stay put.
Promising reviews: "Exactly as described, and exceeded expectations. This is a great buy for individual’s who seek self satisfaction. This (Multi Pattern Vibrating) plug is also a fantastic idea of fun for couples who look to spice things up a bit. Personal Care Products couldn’t get any better. Extremely happy with this purchase, and look forward to purchasing more products by this brand." —William Gardener
"We have had a great time with this. I bought the largest and it took a bit to get used to it. We are a couple of states away from each other and he has had a great time setting me off while I’m at work or doing things around home. The vibration is very intense at the highest setting and at the lowest just keeps you on edge. Being made of the material that it is, you have to keep it clean and let it air out, so it doesn’t smell if you get any fecal matter on it. Definitely recommend!" —JayyDee
Get it from Amazon for $89+ (available in four sizes).
7. A 75-foot roll of bondage tape to help you immobilize or restrain your lover — and the best part is that it only sticks to itself.
Promising reviews: "Only have used it once but was very fun when I did. I like that it only sticks to itself, so no pain if it touches hair. The bright color makes for nice photos if that's something you are interested in." —Stephanie
"This tape is a lot of fun. It adheres to itself but not to skin so you don't have to worry about having a bunch of tape residue stuck to your skin. Since you have to make sure the tape comes in contact with itself to stick, taping sometimes requires a few wraps. It could easily be used in place of a blindfold for example or to tie hands." —Sky Etkin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A reversible satin blindfold you can neatly tie into a bow whenever you want to enjoy a little kinky sensory deprivation.
The tie is 59 inches long and 2.8 inches wide, allowing versatility as a blindfold or restraint.
Promising reviews: "Looking to spice things up a little bit? This will work: it's soft, easy to tie, hard to see through, and didn't bother anyone wearing it. Very sensual." —msaonika
"I wasn't holding my breath, but this is decent quality for $5, it's comfortable for both my partner and me. My partner's head is a bit larger than mine, so I was worried it wouldn't be big enough to wrap around. It's light enough that you won't get warm but accomplishes its purpose of not being able to see through it, for the most part. Getting more to use for restraints, since they're so long and comfortable 😏" —Peyton Cheyenne Fitzhugh
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A uniquely shaped vibrating cock ring by Fun Factory with rabbit ear attachments to stimulate your lover's clitoris with each stroke during PIV.
Or, use it with your fingers to finger your lover or wear it during a blowjob for added stimulation to the perineum during oral. The vibrating component boasts two motors with four settings and a "flirt" mode.
Promising reviews: "The shape is perfect for my penis, and she quite enjoyed the vibration. Very soft to the touch and super easy to use. Highly recommend." —Anonymous
"This is great for amping up intercourse for both the wearer and his partner. I definitely need lube to get it on and off as it is rather tight on me. Once on, it is comfortable and stays in place. We have several Fun Factory toys, and while expensive, have always been impressed with their quality and functionality." —Anonymous
10. A versatile bed restraint system that includes four adjustable cuffs and restraint straps that fit underneath your mattress, so you can be immobilized by your lover with comfort.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely cannot say enough great things about these straps. They are versatile, discreet, convenient, extremely durable, well-made, and a ton of fun. Highly recommended for anyone who loves to spice things up in the bedroom." —AB
"These are very good. Wasn't sure if the velcro would be strong enough, but it was! She loved them and I loved them. If you are looking for a great addition to fun in the bedroom I highly recommend getting these." —N. W.
Get it from Amazon for $37.
11. A pair of extra soft and sensual bondage restraints with pre-looped twists, so all you or your lover have to do is slip them on and start to play.
Promising reviews: "Bought these a while ago for tying up, obviously. They do the job well and can be used on both ankles and wrists as well as tying to other things.... like a bed. The perfect thing about these is that they are no clinky like cuffs and don't have noisy Velcro that could give away any goings-on..." —Explorer1
"I was hesitant to be tied up and was pleasantly surprised by these. We just tied my wrists to the bedposts on the headboard, and they worked well. They’re soft and satiny enough that they are comfortable to have on and don’t leave rough marks on your skin. Our bedpost is thicker which didn’t work the best with them as they are kind of short. This wouldn’t be an issue with a thinner post to tie them to though! Definitely a basic must have for the price." —Tayls
Get it from Lovehoney for $9.99 (available in three colors).
12. A convenient two-piece BDSM kit to get you started featuring Unbound's Tether tape and Orion cuffs. This petite pack offers two very dependable options for gift-wrapping your lover.
Promising reviews: "The tape was super easy to use! My partner really enjoyed themselves and stayed completely comfortable yet restrained the entire time. If you like using duct tape or other around the house items, switch to this! It's fantastic." —Lauryn A. (on Tether)
"Honestly, I didn't even realize orgasms could be altered by your position until these babies. Love the color, comfort and accessibility. I wish there was a longer extension for alliterative locations." —pame c. (on Orion cuffs)
Get the set from Unbound for $42 (originally $52) or individually on Amazon: the Tether tape for $12 and the Orion cuffs for $39.
13. A faux fox tail butt plug designed for tugging and teasing, with the option of choosing between a lighter silicone plug or a metal plug for added weight.
The fluffy tail is removable, so you can change butt plugs and sizes for training or texture, whatever you need.
Promising reviews: "It took a while to ship which I knew from the onset. Well worth the weight beautiful lush and plush tail. Inexpensive for the quality. My new favorite tail, thanks." —Diana
"Oh my god I love ❤️ so much it stays in and this fox tail feels amazing" —Jon Wright
Get it from Vuzara on Etsy for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and silicone or metal).
Vuzara is a Michigan-based small business that creates realistic faux tails with detachable butt plugs that help fantasy become reality.
14. A discreet wearable egg vibrator that won't clash with your favorite lingerie and will get you off with seven vibration modes and or personalized patterns using the Bluetooth app. A wearable vibe is a great intro to mutual masturbation and even power play because doing chores and getting a little buzz in your vagina would be...startling to say the least.
The ergonomic egg shape means this discreet vibe stays put, so you can wear it out and about (if that's your thing) and control the vibrations effortlessly from your phone. No one would suspect a thing and with a five-hour battery life...this toy can probably outlast you.
Promising reviews: "App works great super powerful and quiet. All I had to do was send an invite to my bf and he instantly was able to connect and control this thing. AMAZING!!" —Rachael M.
"I use mine on Chaturbate mostly. Connects super easily, which was something I was worried about. The app is easy to use and this device works great for me on Chaturbate. Super comfy, sometimes I forget I have it in." —Vallaria
Get it from Amazon for $129.
