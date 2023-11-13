23 Sex Toys That'll Stimulate You Inside And Out At The Exact Same Time

The clitoral arm is flexible and offers seven different vibration modes for superior external stimulation. Reviewers say that heterosexual couples should pair this toy with the Max 2 for a reciprocal long-distance session.

Promising reviews: "Especially when it comes to products like these you are willing to spend the money on because the truth is you get what you pay for. That being said let me continue with our experiences thus far. First off we literally have no privacy due to the fact we now have five people living in a two bedroom. This thing is so quiet no one even knew we were using it. My wife said it was a 10 out of 10 experience for her. We have not used the apps yet. Yes there are two apps required for the device because according to the main app you can connect multiple devices and have complete control over which one/s you want active. The other one just has multiple control settings for the device's operation in Wi-Fi mode." —Dar Mach Shetra

"At first I was worried about ordering this because of mixed reviews, as I wanted it specifically because I’m in a long distance relationship and wanted my partner to be able to control it. For distance perspective my boyfriend lives 1,252 miles away from me. We had no problems using it: we downloaded the app and he was able to control it right away and there was no disconnecting. As far as how good the product is the clitoral stimulation is fantastic but I couldn’t feel the rotator on the inside as much, so it didn’t have much stimulation there. If you’re looking at this product for the same reason I was I would definitely recommend it. My boyfriend and I had fun with it for hours." —DCN



Get it from Amazon for $119.

