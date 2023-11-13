23 Sex Toys That'll Stimulate You Inside And Out At The Exact Same Time

1. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.
2. A remote-controlled prostate vibrator with dual motors and six powerful vibrations to explore that simultaneously stimulate the perineum and prostate (or G-spot) for maximum sensation.
3. A strapless strap-on so you can do away with the fuss of buckles or straps. And a remote control allows one of you to ~literally~ hold the power of nine vibrating modes for both ends in your hands. Say it with me: simultaneous orgasms.
4. The Jubilee clitoral-licking butterfly, which has nothing to do with X-Men and everything to do with pleasure via dual stimulation from its nine vibration settings and 10 "licking" modes. That means it creates the kind of orgasm that makes you see fireworks.
Promising reviews: "Long story short, this thing had me climbing the wall LOL! Because of the suction, it is hands-free. The 'tongue' is surprisingly soft and flexible. It looked like hard plastic initially. But it definitely does the job, whether on the nipple or clit. Highly recommend." —Atalanta_J
"I am not sure why this product doesn’t have more reviews, but oh my GOD, I just thought I’d share my personal experience. Hands down the best sex toy I’ve ever used. This made my body do things I didn’t know I was capable of. If you are considering purchasing this product, take this review as your sign to purchase. I promise you and your body will NOT regret." —Sadie
Get it from Honey Play Box for $70.99 (available in pink and purple).
Honey Play Box is a sexual wellness company in California run by a group of sex educators and self-proclaimed lesbian meme queens who are passionate about all things pleasure being positive, inclusive, and accessible.
5. A new-and-improved toy by B-Vibe that combines the best of both worlds with a weighted plug and vibrating cock ring delivering incredible sensations down below.
6. A classic rabbit vibrator by PlusOne with 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip.
7. A dual-stimulating vibrator to make your eyes roll way way way back into your head with its rotating internal G-spot shaft and "licking" clitoral arm. You deserve simultaneous orgasms whenever you're in the mood.
There are seven patterns in the shaft and seven intensities in the external arm, not to mention this toy is waterproof and versatile (AKA, yes, you can get in a different position and get a rim job if you want).
Promising reviews: "My new favorite! It vibrates on both ends and you can change the settings so they both vibrate at different times. Long battery life. 10/10 recommend." —Danielle L.
"Love it! Super soft to the touch. Gets the job done as you like it. Many different options as the rotator and licker can be on separately and reach having several setting. Feels great and relieves stress! The licker makes almost no noise. The rotator however is a little louder and not very discreet. Love that it is waterproof as well since I love a hot soak in the bubble bath!!" —Candance S.
Get it from Honey Play Box for $68.99 (originally $79.99; available in three colors).
8. A snail-shaped vibrator boasting a unique shape that's designed for simultaneous constant clitoral contact and internal stimulation. As in, it delivers multiple sensations that can take you to the edge real quick.
9. A flexible rabbit-inspired vibrator that moves with you and keeps constant contact with your clit while still hitting your G-spot.
10. A sleek Lelo Enigma because it delivers dual stimulation with a combination of sonic waves on your clit and rumbly G-spot vibrations, so you can experience an at-a-loss-for-words kind of finale.
11. And as a treat, a triple-stimulating vibrator complete with graduated anal beads, a thick internal shaft, and external rabbit "ears," so you can try to reach all your favorite spots at once.
12. An 8" splashproof rabbit vibrator designed with a wave-shaped shaft that rotates *inside* you at three varying speeds to hit your G-spot in all the best ways. All you (and maybe a lover?) have to do is download the app to stay in ~touch~ from anywhere in the world.
The clitoral arm is flexible and offers seven different vibration modes for superior external stimulation. Reviewers say that heterosexual couples should pair this toy with the Max 2 for a reciprocal long-distance session.
Promising reviews: "Especially when it comes to products like these you are willing to spend the money on because the truth is you get what you pay for. That being said let me continue with our experiences thus far. First off we literally have no privacy due to the fact we now have five people living in a two bedroom. This thing is so quiet no one even knew we were using it. My wife said it was a 10 out of 10 experience for her. We have not used the apps yet. Yes there are two apps required for the device because according to the main app you can connect multiple devices and have complete control over which one/s you want active. The other one just has multiple control settings for the device's operation in Wi-Fi mode." —Dar Mach Shetra
"At first I was worried about ordering this because of mixed reviews, as I wanted it specifically because I’m in a long distance relationship and wanted my partner to be able to control it. For distance perspective my boyfriend lives 1,252 miles away from me. We had no problems using it: we downloaded the app and he was able to control it right away and there was no disconnecting. As far as how good the product is the clitoral stimulation is fantastic but I couldn’t feel the rotator on the inside as much, so it didn’t have much stimulation there. If you’re looking at this product for the same reason I was I would definitely recommend it. My boyfriend and I had fun with it for hours." —DCN
Get it from Amazon for $119.
13. A curvy rabbit vibrator created with a slender shaft to slip inside, and unique rabbit "ears" that knead and massage your clitoris. Yeah, pretty sure you need this.
Good thing this dual stimulator is waterproof, or else those 10 vibration modes would create a problem.
Promising reviews: "This is the first rabbit-style vibe and I think this one has spoiled me for any others that I may ever try. Overall — if you’re thinking about this one, do it, it’s a no-brainer at the price point. Both the internal and external motors are much stronger than I anticipated, definitely some of the strongest I’ve ever encountered. It’s got a great variety of vibration patterns. It makes for some of the most intense, muscle-clenching climaxes I’ve ever experienced. Well worth every penny spent!" —B.
"This was my first rabbit I purchased and OMG was it worth it! The vibrations from the ears are enough to send you spiraling into another world. The charge lasts forever and it gets a lot of use! Amazing for solo or couples play." —Demario Brook
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
14. The innovative Lioness 2.0 vibrator for the tech-savvy masturbator who wants to get off and later read all about it, thanks to this unique vibe that tracks your body's response to arousal and stimulation. Get a vibrator that's both smart and sexy.
Perfect for any research lover, or Virgo for that matter.
Designed with built-in sensors, the Lioness 2.0 helps track the body's response to arousal and stimulation to create "pleasure data" that can actually be seen and read on the phone! Idk about you, but I'd like to see what my body does during orgasm in a scientific manner. 🤓
Promising reviews: "Unlike anything I've used before. My first toy that I've used for vagina and clitoris stimulation. I was kind of nervous but I really liked it! I got to build up and the feeling was SPLENDID. The data was enlightening and doing the live feature was surprisingly hot." —T.D.
"I love this vibrator!!! The data is really cool, I've never ever seen data about myself in this way and it's got me thinking a lot about myself in a way I never did before. And the vibrator itself is really great, the 'rabbit' part of it is flexible and fits all the right curves. ;) Definitely my favorite rabbit vibrator, I need to decide whether to use Lioness and see what happens next or my other go-to. They're both in the top drawer of my nightstand now. The app started a bit clunky, but they've been improving it rapidly and update it all the time." —steph
Get it from Lioness for $229 (available in purple and gray).
15. Clutch — a dual-stimulating vibrator designed with a wide ergonomic handle for effortless use and positioning, so you can find the perfect angle to enjoy it. Did I mention it has dual motors, so the internal and external arms can be controlled individually and offer up to 120 setting combinations? Well, now you know.
The internal arm has a rumbly thrusting motion with five intensity and five speed settings. The external arm boasts seven vibration intensities and five speed settings. Each can be controlled by its own individual button. And of course, in true Unbound fashion, this vibe is waterproof.
Promising reviews: "I have a few other rabbit-style vibrators and expected this to feel much the same. Well, I was wrong. It is a completely different feel and awesome addition to my collection! The vibrations and waves are unlike anything else that I have and great for switching things up!" —Taylor R.
"You guys. YOU GUYS. Drop literally everything you’re doing and buy this right now. I’ve been wanting to try a rabbit vibe for years but there was never one that caught my eye. I’m basically in love with my Puff so when Unbound dropped this one I bought it immediately and hoped for the best. As someone who had never tried dual stimulation it definitely took some maneuvering and getting used to, but when you get a handle on it? (Pun intended...) It will blow your motherfucking mind. The thrusting feature may be my favorite thing on the planet right now. The handle makes it easy to use in any position you can imagine. The combination of patterns and vibrations is out of this world. I love that the outer arm is adjustable it lets me hit all the right spots. This is the vibe you deserve. Not to mention she’s absolutely gorgeous. Unboundbabes, I love you. You are making the world a better place one vibe at a time. ♥️" —Roman D.
Get it from Unbound or Amazon for $98 (available in mint/sea and quartz/coral).
16. A dual stimulation rose vibrator, affectionately referred to as the "Soul Snatcher" by TikTok. The egg lets you get a little internal action, while its nine-speed tongue petal can stimulate your clit, nipples, and soul (apparently).
Promising review: "Omg. Don’t have anyone to 👅 you?? NOT A PROBLEM ANYMORE. Wow, these toys are getting so advanced it’s amazing. Feels sooo similar to a real tongue. And has a vibrator on the other end so it’s even better. 😂 This made me climax in a way I never have before. 10/10 recommend." —Mel
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
17. A rabbit vibrator with a clitoral tongue boasting 30 combinations to simulate an oral sensation on your clit and thrumming G-spot stimulation. Go on and get your flick on.
Promising reviews: "LOVE ITTT. I purchased this toy with the hopes of squirting. I’ve never been able to squirt prior to using the Risque. I was able to squirt THE VERY FIRST TIME USING IT. It’s comfortable and the little licking tongue massages the clit beautifully. Definitely recommend buying if you want to have an intense orgasm." —Meagan Moore
"Yowza, y’all. This is a goooood vibe. I’ve been using a Magic Wand for a long time, which is great, but the penetration, G-spot action and gorgeous clit stim just really brings it home. I’m having gorgeous, intense orgasms with this toy. If you’re looking to expand your idea of your own pleasure you should definitely get this one in your arsenal." —Anonymous
Get it from Honey Play Box for $58.99.
18. The Jix by Cute Little Fuckers is pretty damn adorable and unintimidating, without sacrificing function. It's an anal-friendly, dual-stimulating vibrator that's compatible with a five-speed vibrating bullet (included) and has a waterproof design.
NGL, the Jix is where it's at. This was my first Cute Little Fuckers toy I personally experimented with, and the reviewers aren't lying when they say that the removable bullet is powerful. I decided to explore how the Jix functioned as a "rabbit" vibrator, and it definitely reaches both spots (G-spot and clit, for me) with ease, and the vibrations go through both its shaft and head simultaneously. It's also hella flexible for repositioning, in case you have a higher G-spot or you want to target the vibrations *around* the clit, instead of directly onto it. I was pleasantly surprised by the power of this adorable little thing, and yes, it got me *there*.
Promising review: "If you like butt stuff, raise your hand! 🙋♀️ Then use it to click 'buy' because this guy is great! Note: It is also good for other 'stuff,' but butts are my fave." —Nyx
Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $84 (available in periwinkle and lavender).
19. A classic rabbit vibrator boasting powerful dual motors and a titillating heating function that gets up to 107 degrees F to satisfy all your needs.
The two motors in the shaft and "ears" offer nine powerful vibration modes. It's also waterproof, so go ahead and enjoy it in the bath.
Promising review: "This toy is a great one. The warming sensation adds a new element to our time together. The toy is very quiet, yet very strong. It charges quickly and is easy to operate. My wife really enjoys using it even on her own. If you are looking for a great product for the upcoming fall/winter season, I would definitely recommend that you purchase this little wonder." —KC MadDog
Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in purple and pink).
20. The popular OG 2-in-1 vibrator by Tracy's Dog features a clitoral stimulator with 10 air pulse modes and a G-spot vibrator with 10 patterns for deep internal stimulation. Not to mention, its made of soft, flexible silicone, so you can make sure it fits just right to stimulate all your favorite spots at once.
Promising reviews: "This toy is an entire game changer. I would highly suggest. I am a very particular woman that can’t get off on anything until I used this little beauty. It has taught me how to feel good and enjoy my own company. If you are considering buying this you need to check out RIGHT NOW." —Libby Prather
"This was the first time I ever ordered from Tracy's Dog and I'm very impressed. My order came super quick just like I did after I used my toy. I ordered the OG Sucking Vibrator and it is PHENOMENAL!!!!! This has to be the best toy I have EVER owned and I've owned quite a few. Once you get that bad boy positioned correctly, get prepared to convulse. This company makes great products at very reasonable prices, plus they have them on sale a lot of the time. I cannot recommend this place or that toy enough! You won't regret it!" —Nicole Santiago-Aouaki
Get it from Tracy's Dog for $39.99 (available in pink and purple or as the OG Pro).
21. The 4.6-🌟 Soraya 2 rabbit vibrator by Lelo is designed with ultra-soft silicone and an extended tip for target G-spot stimulation while the flexible clitoral stimulator delivers only the best vibes externally.
The shaft and external arm each have 12 vibration settings that can be controlled individually for customizable pleasure. This sleek dual-stimulator is also waterproof and boasts a travel-lock, so you can take it with you without worrying about your bag buzzing.
Promising reviews: "The absolute best! Do not waste your money on anything else. I’ve bought similar looking objects of pleasure, with similar sounding features, but have never found the same level of quality, quietness, functionality and aesthetics. Simply beautiful. Life enhancing." —Mona Lisa Smile
"Great purchase. Got it for my wife because my love language is HER pleasure. I love hearing her moan with pleasure, and this toy delivers. We’ve used it about 10 times now, and she comes every single time. The design is great, hits all the right spots. If you like to cum, get this toy. If you like when your partner comes, get this toy." —Jess4
Get it from Lelo $183 or Amazon for $148+ (available in three colors).
22. The Satisfyer Mono rabbit vibe which boasts a flexible silicone design to help effortlessly reach all your favorite spots – inside and out — and stimulate them with dual motors and 50 powerful vibration combinations.
This vibrator is compatible with the (free) Satisfyer app, which basically turns your smartphone into a remote control and allows users to go beyond the preset functions and explore creating their own vibrating patterns and syncing the vibrations to music.
Promising reviews: "It works very well. Sometimes the charger doesn’t stay on it, but overall good. The app connects to it pretty well too. Only sometimes does the Bluetooth or the long distance connection not work." —1234 reviewer
"Review is based on the basis of the few times wife got to use. Great vibrations, battery charges well, and the vibration modes are good. The only downside is the charger connector is not that great." —Ankit
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in three colors).
23. A thrusting rabbit vibrator with an overall 4.8/5-🌟 rating because what's better than combining dual-stimulation with a little extra *oomph*? This waterproof vibe has nine vibrating modes all over and five thrusting modes in its 5-inch shaft.
Promising reviews: "Best $40 I’ve ever spent in my life. Hardest I’ve ever came from a toy just from the first setting so there’s a bunch more I haven’t explored. Don’t sleep on this one!" —Michelle mulholland
"Bought it for my girlfriend to spice things up a little in the bedroom after 4 years of relationship, our first toy together and you could say it is definitely working. Got us wondering why hadn’t we bought one before, and maybe we should’ve done it sooner lol. Needless to say, buying more stuff soon. Thanks." —Alexander Knupper
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in green and purple).