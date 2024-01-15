27 Sex Toys That'll Give You A Bunch Of Orgasms In 2024

The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).

Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief 😉. It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney

"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.

Get it from Amazon $49.95+ (available in four styles).

