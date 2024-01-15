27 Sex Toys That'll Give You A Bunch Of Orgasms In 2024

Popular products from this list
A sleek and versatile bullet vibe by Satisfyer created with a waterproof design and removable cap — not to mention 15 vibration modes to explore your favorite erogenous zones externally.
Or a rainbow-striped realistic dildo if transparency isn't your thing. It's 8.14 inches long with a gently curved shaft, 6.22 inches of insertable length, and a suction cup base, so you could technically use it any and everywhere.
A waterproof clitoral suction vibrator that has innovative technology to stimulate your clit without direct contact.
1. The OG Magic Wand that's been delivering *relief* to loyal users for decades with two rumbly speeds and a simple single switch.
The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).
Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief 😉. It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney
"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.
Get it from Amazon $49.95+ (available in four styles).
Only want the best? Here are more top-rated sex toys for you to choose from!
2. A textured silicone vibrator equipped with 12 vibrating modes and a realistic-inspired design, so you can finally give your favorite spots the attention (and stimulation) they deserve.
3. An open-ended masturbator ready to take penis play to the next level with 12 vibration settings and an optional lid for customized sensations.
Promising reviews: "Got this because my head can get sensitive. So being able to go all the way through is perfect. It gives a nice tight grip. Vibrations come through great. Absolutely amazing and one of my favorite toys now." —Shawn
"Product is a ton of fun. Lots of vibration variables. I don’t know if it’s great if you have an XL member. But it worked fine for mine. Still a tight fit though lol. All in all a great fun inexpensive product for your solo 'bate." —Damien Nova
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4. The Puff compact suction vibrator beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.
5. A sleek and versatile bullet vibe by Satisfyer created with a waterproof design and removable cap — not to mention 15 vibration modes to explore your favorite erogenous zones externally.
6. A remote-controlled prostate vibrator featuring dual motors and six powerful vibrations to explore that simultaneously stimulate the perineum and prostate for maximum sensation.
7. The curvilicious Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame designed with a clit-stimulating ridge, five intensities, and five patterns to keep you buzzing with pleasure.
8. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo that's not only pleasing to the eye, but also to your insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter that'll hit all of your favorite spots.
9. Or a rainbow-striped realistic dildo if transparency isn't your thing. It's 8.14 inches long with a gently curved shaft, 6.22 inches of insertable length, and a suction cup base, so you could technically use it any and everywhere.
10. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.
11. A powerful rechargeable wand vibrator boasting a sleek, minimalist design and 20 powerful vibration patterns to explore at 10 varying intensities.
12. A waterproof clitoral suction vibrator that has innovative technology to stimulate your clit without direct contact.
13. A vibrating anal plug constructed with graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore your rear.
14. A powerful rabbit vibrator that delivers unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.
15. A slim silicone vibrator designed with a gentle curve to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.
16. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, boasting 11 intensities of no-contact clitoral stimulation, so you can ride wave after wave of pleasure.
17. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign: Gemini.
Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher-safe? Um, yes please!
Promising reviews: "I love this! It’s beautiful, it’s small, but it definitely gets the job done. I love how it is dual-purpose and easy to clean. Very well-made. Got me to squirt multiple times now when used in combination with a vibrator. Worth every penny!" —Tay
"I love that you could play with the temperature (bc usually, it’s freezing, as it’s glass lol). Felt really good by itself (as I like dual stimulation 😁). First toy I squirted with!!" —fig briar m.
"I was looking to replace a cheap plastic toy that I bought in my teens that I used for penetration/reaching the g-spot, and I was interested in Gem since I bought my first Unbound product about two years ago. Finally took the plunge, and oh my god, combined with a vibrator, I was literally DRIPPING after I was finished. It’s not the girthiest, but the curve and the feel of the glass REALLLY does something. I highly suggest pairing this with a toy like Ollie, Bender, or Puff to get an amazing blended O that will have you squirting and shaking." —Natalia K.
18. A classic rabbit vibrator by PlusOne with 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip.
19. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.
Promising review: "Attention, I read a lot of reviews before purchases. Received mine yesterday, speechless dare I say?? Highly satisfied customer 100%! Would I recommend to a friend? Absolutely and I would buy them one. Y’all don’t sit out on this one! Add to cart, you deserve it.😉🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟" —Alicia Pearson
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).
Into blowjobs and cunnilingus? We've got you covered with a list of sex toys that simulate oral sex!
20. A transparent masturbator with a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke and watch through its case until you're finished.
Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.
Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry
"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).
21. The Float by Goodful Wellness, which is a slim bullet vibe designed with an ergonomic curve to fit effortlessly in your hand for feel-good exploration of erogenous zones with 10 powerful vibration settings.
This sleek vibe from BuzzFeed's Goodful Wellness line is waterproof and created with body-safe silicone, meaning it pairs perfectly with their favorite water-based lubricant.
Get it from Hustler Hollywood for $40.90.
And here's a bunch more sex toys that'll basically do all the work if you hate fingering.
22. An adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator designed with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road.
23. The Jubilee clitoral-licking butterfly, which has nothing to do with X-Men and everything to do with pleasure via dual stimulation from its nine vibration settings and 10 "licking" modes. That means it creates the kind of orgasm that makes you see fireworks.
Promising reviews: "Long story short, this thing had me climbing the wall LOL! Because of the suction, it is hands-free. The 'tongue' is surprisingly soft and flexible. It looked like hard plastic initially. But it definitely does the job, whether on the nipple or clit. Highly recommend." —Atalanta_J
"I am not sure why this product doesn’t have more reviews, but oh my GOD, I just thought I’d share my personal experience. Hands down the best sex toy I’ve ever used. This made my body do things I didn’t know I was capable of. If you are considering purchasing this product, take this review as your sign to purchase. I promise you and your body will NOT regret." —Sadie
Get it from Honey Play Box for $70.99 (currently only available in pink).
24. A sleek and powerful wand vibrator in case you want to up the ante on your partner play with up to 50 vibration combinations and a versatile waterproof design.
25. A 3-in-1 cock ring for people who want to take their endurance to the next level and *safely* restrict blood flow to all the right places.
This multifunctional ring is 1.57 inches in diameter.
Promising reviews: "First one I have owned. It is comfortable and stretches nicely and still gets its job done. As someone who is above-average girth, I find it still felt comfortable without any pinching feeling. Having the three openings does make it feel better than others I have tried, IMO. It cleaned up real easy, too." —I Henschel
"This is literally the best erection ring I’ve ever used. It’s stretchy and silky smooth and won’t rip your pubes out if you keep them natural. It’s not too tight even if you have some extra girth and it will keeps you hard without interfering with ejaculation. Super easy to clean, too." —Adam G.
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in four colors).