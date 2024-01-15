Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Sex Toys That'll Give You A Bunch Of Orgasms In 2024

First thing on the resolutions list: have waaaay better orgasms in 2024.

Negesti Kaudo
by Negesti Kaudo

BuzzFeed Staff

Popular products from this list

1. The OG Magic Wand that's been delivering *relief* to loyal users for decades with two rumbly speeds and a simple single switch.

Hitachi Magic Wand Original
Hitachi Magic Wand Plus
Hitachi Magic Wand Rechargeable
Hitachi Magic Wand Mini
@vibratexinc / Via www.instagram.com, @vibratexinc / Via www.instagram.com, @vibratexinc / Via www.instagram.com, @vibratexinc / Via www.instagram.com

The OG Magic Wand is also formerly known as the Hitachi, just to avoid confusion. The same beloved classic is now available in Plus (an upgraded, corded version with multiple speeds), Rechargeable (cordless version with multiple speeds), and Mini (a travel-friendly, cordless version).

Promising reviews: "Lets just say, use a towel under yourself if you're using it for 'personal' relief 😉. It also works for massaging out knots in other spots, too." —Kiri Minney

"So, bought it to use on my wife. Well, 30 seconds later, I realize that I’m gonna need a towel, and now, a new mattress." —Chris T.

Get it from Amazon $49.95+ (available in four styles).

Only want the best? Here are more top-rated sex toys for you to choose from!

2. A textured silicone vibrator equipped with 12 vibrating modes and a realistic-inspired design, so you can finally give your favorite spots the attention (and stimulation) they deserve.

Reviewer holding vibrator to display ridges on shaft
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this vibrator. I finally used it, and oh my gosh I love it. I've been looking for a great one and I finally found it. I know this might be too personal, but I will admit it: I have never experienced an orgasm until now. I love this device!" —Lynn

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

3. An open-ended masturbator ready to take penis play to the next level with 12 vibration settings and an optional lid for customized sensations.

Reviewer holding white open-ended stroker
Display of beaded interior of stroker
www.amazon.com

Promising reviews: "Got this because my head can get sensitive. So being able to go all the way through is perfect. It gives a nice tight grip. Vibrations come through great. Absolutely amazing and one of my favorite toys now." —Shawn

"Product is a ton of fun. Lots of vibration variables. I don’t know if it’s great if you have an XL member. But it worked fine for mine. Still a tight fit though lol. All in all a great fun inexpensive product for your solo 'bate." —Damien Nova

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

4. The Puff compact suction vibrator beloved by beginners and more experienced 'bators who enjoy riding the five intensities to climax over and over again.

Unbound

It's me. I am 'bators. JK, but seriously — I love this toy. And every time I think another one has shown up to take its place, I am reminded by the compact size, easy handling and very very discreet noise (when pressed against the body)...that this toy is my ride or die. I tell everyone I know, and now I'm telling you. Never used suction? Get the Puff. New to sex toys? Get the Puff. Just want to expand your ever-growing collection. Puff. If you need to know more about this sex toy and why I personally love it, make sure to read my Unbound Puff review on why it's my favorite sex toy.

Promising reviews: "Nuh. Thing. compares to the orgasm I had with Puff. Easy to hold, keeps a charge, and easy to maneuver from a couple different positions. I swear after a few rounds with this toy and I stopped texting my fuckboy hookup." —ashley

"This blew my mind using with a partner. It may seem tricky at first, but as someone who doesn't usually use toys during partnered play, I had a great time." —V.

Get it from Unbound for $48 (currently only available in quartz).

5. A sleek and versatile bullet vibe by Satisfyer created with a waterproof design and removable cap — not to mention 15 vibration modes to explore your favorite erogenous zones externally.

black and chrome bullet vibrator
Amazon

You can use this travel-friendly toy with or without the metal cap, in case you want to explore different sensations.

Promising review: "I'm a mom. I don't have a lot of me-time. This is perfect for getting the job done in random locations. I laugh saying that because it doesn't stay put in one location of my house. It's also kind of low-key hush, which is wonderful. Gets the job done for me in five minutes or less." —Carla Campbell

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in gold and chrome).

6. A remote-controlled prostate vibrator featuring dual motors and six powerful vibrations to explore that simultaneously stimulate the perineum and prostate for maximum sensation.

Amazon

The remote works from a distance of up to 40 feet and has motion-sensitive technology with eight different settings to tease and tempt during couple's play. The vibrator boasts a graduated design, so your body can hold it in place during intercourse (if you want to) and it's also waterproof. *splash*

Promising review: "This massager takes the art of prostate massage to a whole new level. While I have used the Njoy line of manual massagers for some time with excellent results, I have tried a few powered models of massagers of various manufacturers and been unimpressed with the results. Until now that is — Hugo is truly phenomenal! While a bit pricy, it is easily worth every penny. If you enjoy prostate massage, you need one of these!" —Native Son

Get it from Amazon for $167.30+ (available in black and blue).

7. The curvilicious Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame designed with a clit-stimulating ridge, five intensities, and five patterns to keep you buzzing with pleasure.

Model holding red vibrator in bathtub
@dameproducts / Via instagram.com

This waterproof vibrator has a runtime of 1.5 hours and an ergonomic shape that offers easy handling.

Promising reviews: "Great shape (curve), lovely color, wonderful power and versatility. All around wonderful G-Spot vibe." —Diana R.

"Wow I don’t know why I waited so long to get a proper toy. This bad boy is a game changer. I’ve only ever had small discrete vibrators but the ability to go from clitoral climax to G-spot climax and back is incredible. I thought the vibration speed wouldn’t be fast enough so I bought the Zee too but the Arc really does it all (actually more powerful than the Zee). I also love the packaging and the texture/color. It might take me a while to get tired of the Arc but when I do I’ll definitely be back to try out more products!!" —Ella N.

Get it from Dame or Amazon for $99 (available in ice and plum).

8. A 7.3-inch real-feel transparent dildo that's not only pleasing to the eye, but also to your insides with a flexible design and 1.5-inch diameter that'll hit all of your favorite spots.

Reviewer holding transparent realistic dildo
amazon.com

Just FYI, this dildo is created with TPE, which is a plastic-like form of rubber. TPE is not a body-safe material (like silicone or metal) and will degrade over time with use. A couple of ways you can make this dildo last longer is to use a condom during play and only use water-based lubricant.

Promising review: "It came faster than I expected, and was honestly the least intimidating one I’ve seen, not too thick. Great for beginners with slight experience. It was very easy to clean. The suctions was better than I expected, stuck to everything I placed it on 😂. And please for the love of god use some lube. It just feels better with some rather than without. 💦" —Dot

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

9. Or a rainbow-striped realistic dildo if transparency isn't your thing. It's 8.14 inches long with a gently curved shaft, 6.22 inches of insertable length, and a suction cup base, so you could technically use it any and everywhere.

Rainbow dildo attached to wall
amazon.com

Promising review: "A magic rainbow dildo! The strength, the flexibility, the length, the girth.. this product covers it all! Used with a strap or on its own with the suction cup, this dildo will make your legs weak for sure. It’s super easy to clean and to store. It comes with a cute little purple bag where you can keep it in. Came in Amazon box but the box of the product itself is still discreet. The suction cup sticks to everything, it’s really powerful and won’t come off unless you want it to. This can very well be a dildo for beginners, you just need to take it slow the first time." —Val

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).

10. A rabbit vibrator inspired by Fifty Shades that satisfies with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors for simultaneous external and internal stimulation.

black rabbit vibrator in pool of water
Lovehoney

This rabbit vibrator weighs in at 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky, body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?

Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled to have bought this. I know many people looking at it will think the price is extortionate but you really do get what you pay for. This rabbit vibe is ridiculously powerful — especially the clit vibrational settings! The toy itself is very hard and rigid so that's something to bear in mind. There are other toys on the market if you're looking for something softer. The head is so beautiful and bulbous, and has more girth than I expected, which was a welcome surprise. The length is so perfect and gives a deliciously 'full' feeling. I like the fact that it stands when charging. Also, the cute little pouch to keep the vibe in is a nice addition." —KansasGirl

Get it from Lovehoney for $99.99 or Amazon for $61.56.

11. A powerful rechargeable wand vibrator boasting a sleek, minimalist design and 20 powerful vibration patterns to explore at 10 varying intensities.

White, gray and black wireless wand vibrators
Le Wand

This wireless wand boasts 20 vibration patterns and 10 intensities to try them with for mind-blowing experiments. The silicone head is flexible and body safe, so you can maneuver this wand with ease — not to mention, it has a travel lock and case if you decide to take it on the go. If this wand seems a little too bulky for your style...grab the travel-friendly Le Wand Petite with all the same power and more color options. Then you can elevate your wands with one of the compatible silicone attachments!

Promising review: "Three words. (Four words? Two words and one hyphenated?) MULTIPLE. MIND-BLOWING. ORGASMS. (Okay more words) Whether I’m going solo or my partner is using it on me, it’s my ultimate go-to. The amount of possibilities between vibe patterns and intensities are as endless as the orgasms. Absolutely worth every penny and then some. (Not to mention HOW PRETTY IT IS)." —CAITLINDASHNEY

Get it from Spectrum Boutique for $166.50 or Le Wand for $179.99 (available in six colors).

Spectrum Boutique is a sex-positive retailer run by self-proclaimed "Dildo Duchess" Zoe Ligon to provide customers with curated collections and resources.

12. A waterproof clitoral suction vibrator that has innovative technology to stimulate your clit without direct contact.

Model holding black Womanizer Pro 40 vibrator next to thigh
Womanizer

This little toy has an ergonomic design for easy handling and six vibration modes to blow your mind.

Promising reviews: "This is amazing! I’ve had it for months and have used it a ridiculous amount and it’s still going. It’s amazing for solo play, but is also SO good for partner play. It gives me really strong orgasms." —Polly

"While I can't say how good this toy feels, I think my GF's eye-rolling-back-in-her-head orgasms do all the talking in that regard. What I like is how effective it is at pleasing her, which it does every time. I'm also a big fan of how easy it is to clean, because I'm always on toy clean-up duty afterwards, but whatever — as long as she's happy, I'm happy. And she's very, very happy with this one." —Collie

Get it from Womanizer for $89 (available in four colors) or Amazon for $79 (available in five colors).

13. A vibrating anal plug constructed with graduated beads and 16 vibration modes, so you can feel every little thing as you explore your rear.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "Feels amazing going in and even better once it’s turned on, the vibrations are enough to hit that special spot and leave you begging for more!" —Anonymous

"If you’re looking for a product to send shockwaves through your body, this is it! This toy will keep you excited and pleasured for hours. Try it with your partner or enjoyed by yourself. You will not be disappointed!" —Jerome Monegan

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in black and violet).

Don't worry, we've rounded up the best anal vibrators if you wanna keep that booty buzzin'!

14. A powerful rabbit vibrator that delivers unique kneading and slipping external stimulation in case you're looking for something simple to spice things up.

reviewer&#x27;s purple rabbit vibrator with kneading clitoral arm on display
amazon.com

This dual-stimulating silicone toy offers 10 powerful vibration modes and 5 inches of insertable length to reach that sweet spot.

Promising reviews: "So this got here really quickly. I waited to do a review until I had a chance to charge and use it. It has some pretty intense vibrations and the rabbit ears moving are just great. The size is super fit for me. Its not too thick or thin and has a nice weight but isn't heavy. It's easy to clean and made of super soft silicone feeling material. 5/5 it hit all my right places." —Patricia Villarreal

"The appearance and function: the color is beautiful and the toy is so soft to the touch. The vibration and mode options make for different experiences and there is something for everyone. The charging is quick and simple so you can get to playing soon after unboxing. How the product works: this thing works AMAZING! I was skeptical but thought it was worth a shot. I am so glad I actually took a chance because this baby is the best thing I've ever owned. If you're thinking of giving it a chance do it! You won't be disappointed!" —Shelia

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

15. A slim silicone vibrator designed with a gentle curve to specifically reach your G-spot and blow your mind with 25 vibration modes and frequencies.

Slim purple vibrator with curved tip
amazon.com

Promising reviews: "So this arrived in the mail today and of course I cleaned it and tried it out right away. I was BLOWN AWAY, maybe because this is my first toy or maybe because it's just that amazing. I'm 24 and I squirted for the first time. I literally couldn't believe it so I went for a second round and I squirted again. It's been an hour and I'm still shocked hahaha. Please do yourself a favor and get this. I like that it fits nicely in my hand and all the different vibration patterns it is. It's pretty quiet, too!" —evs2468

"After a lot of searching and debating I originally decided on the Svakom Coco but by sheer chance I ran across the Cici for less than half the price with almost all of the same features. I bought it almost as soon as I saw it and it got delivered before the estimated date. It works wonderfully and is very quiet, came charged right out of the box, and for a first-timer who can be a bit intimidated by girth and size, this was the perfect starter toy for me (would definitely suggest a water-based lube for internal use, it makes things a lot easier and more pleasant). I've seen reviews saying that the vibrations can be a bit buzzy rather than rumbly which I do think is true, but it's a moot point for me. Overall very satisfied with the purchase!" —Megan

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available with/without ripples). 

16. The scintillating Satisfyer Pro 2, boasting 11 intensities of no-contact clitoral stimulation, so you can ride wave after wave of pleasure.

amazon.com, @satisfyercom / Via instagram.com

Promising reviews: "First time using it…I am sitting here speechless. The most explosive and mind blowing orgasm I have ever had in my entire life. I never knew I could feel such intensity. I will be worshipping this product until the day I die. Bury me with this product. You will not regret this, your life will change after you buy and use this. You’re welcome." —Anon

"I never used to have much luck with toys. But this little guy right here...THIS LITTLE GUY...sent me into 4 back-to-back orgasms that had my eyes rolling to the back of my head, thighs writhing, and toes curling. Oh my god, I’m completely in love." —Anonymous

Get it from Amazon for $49.95 (available in three colors).

17. A versatile glass dildo by Unbound named after everyone's favorite zodiac sign: Gemini.

Model holding double-ended glass dildo above mirror
Unbound

Truly a Gem, this toy has a curved end and a beaded end with a flared base in the middle for easy removal. Oh, and it's dishwasher-safe? Um, yes please!

Promising reviews: "I love this! It’s beautiful, it’s small, but it definitely gets the job done. I love how it is dual-purpose and easy to clean. Very well-made. Got me to squirt multiple times now when used in combination with a vibrator. Worth every penny!" —Tay

"I love that you could play with the temperature (bc usually, it’s freezing, as it’s glass lol). Felt really good by itself (as I like dual stimulation 😁). First toy I squirted with!!" —fig briar m.

"I was looking to replace a cheap plastic toy that I bought in my teens that I used for penetration/reaching the g-spot, and I was interested in Gem since I bought my first Unbound product about two years ago. Finally took the plunge, and oh my god, combined with a vibrator, I was literally DRIPPING after I was finished. It’s not the girthiest, but the curve and the feel of the glass REALLLY does something. I highly suggest pairing this with a toy like Ollie, Bender, or Puff to get an amazing blended O that will have you squirting and shaking." —Natalia K.

Get it from Unbound for $35 or Amazon $34.

18. A classic rabbit vibrator by PlusOne with 10 vibration settings and dual motors, so you can feel everything in the shaft and external tip.

Model holding pink rabbit vibrator near legs
Plus One

Promising reviews: "Perfect vibe for orgasmic fun! Good strong vibrations and lots of settings. The G-spot motion rocking too, knocked my socks off! Haha makes for a good little investment!" —Tamera Flowers

"Although initially turned off by the floppiness I was soon changing my tune. This product gets the job done with delight and in a hurry too. Kinda mad I spent so many years with external stimuli only tbh, nice to have something to grab on to." —Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

19. A palm-sized vibrator boasting a "tongue" with nine vibrations and nine licking motions, meaning it can l-l-l-lick you from your head to your toes, but no really.

Model holding red vibrator to display tongue-like detail
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Attention, I read a lot of reviews before purchases. Received mine yesterday, speechless dare I say?? Highly satisfied customer 100%! Would I recommend to a friend? Absolutely and I would buy them one. Y’all don’t sit out on this one! Add to cart, you deserve it.😉🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟" —Alicia Pearson

Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in four colors).

Into blowjobs and cunnilingus? We've got you covered with a list of sex toys that simulate oral sex!

20. A transparent masturbator with a tight, convex, textured interior that you can twist, stroke and watch through its case until you're finished.

Model holding masturbator to display front and full length
www.amazon.com

Yes, it's waterproof, so go ahead and play with it in the shower.

Promising reviews: "Love the product, my first purchase of a masturbator, very snug and stimulating. I don't consider myself very big girth-wise, but this is very snug yet 'adaptable.' It is extremely stimulating after orgasm as the toy stays tight around your very sensitive head, shaft, etc. Appears very durable, use water-based lube. 'Sucking' sound is rather stimulating depending on how you hold/use the toy. Easy to clean, pliable." —Terry

"First toy for husband, he was really surprised at how nice it felt. We did parallel play to get him comfortable. Unbelievably soft but firm enough for resistance. Easy to clean — we have some light fabric towels to pull from one end to the other to get fully dry." —Ashwdwrd

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in four colors).

21. The Float by Goodful Wellness, which is a slim bullet vibe designed with an ergonomic curve to fit effortlessly in your hand for feel-good exploration of erogenous zones with 10 powerful vibration settings.

Model holding purple palm-sized vibrator
Purple vibrator next to green box
Hustler Hollywood

This sleek vibe from BuzzFeed's Goodful Wellness line is waterproof and created with body-safe silicone, meaning it pairs perfectly with their favorite water-based lubricant.

Get it from Hustler Hollywood for $40.90.

And here's a bunch more sex toys that'll basically do all the work if you hate fingering.

22. An adorable (and waterproof) bullet vibrator designed with 10 settings and a discreet design, so you can bring ~good vibes~ with you on the road.

Blue bullet vibrator next to condom
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the first vibrator I have ever used. Never thought I needed one until my boyfriend got deployed. Lemme tell you this thing is better than any sex I have ever had. I’ve only had this thing for two days but even the first time I used it it was like magic. I started on the first three settings, which are a straight vibration and my core muscles were so tight. The pulsation settings made my legs pulse with the vibrator. It is so intense that you feel it long after you are done. Your muscles get so tight and then there is the release or orgasm that is incredibly insane. I have heard things about the battery not lasting too long so I might want to get a more expensive one after it’s done but this is by far the best purchase I have ever made." —Madelyne

Get it from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in purple and teal).

23. The Jubilee clitoral-licking butterfly, which has nothing to do with X-Men and everything to do with pleasure via dual stimulation from its nine vibration settings and 10 "licking" modes. That means it creates the kind of orgasm that makes you see fireworks.

Pink vibrator surrounded by pink objects
@honeyplaybox / Via www.instagram.com

Promising reviews: "Long story short, this thing had me climbing the wall LOL! Because of the suction, it is hands-free. The 'tongue' is surprisingly soft and flexible. It looked like hard plastic initially. But it definitely does the job, whether on the nipple or clit. Highly recommend." —Atalanta_J

"I am not sure why this product doesn’t have more reviews, but oh my GOD, I just thought I’d share my personal experience. Hands down the best sex toy I’ve ever used. This made my body do things I didn’t know I was capable of. If you are considering purchasing this product, take this review as your sign to purchase. I promise you and your body will NOT regret." —Sadie

Get it from Honey Play Box for $70.99 (currently only available in pink).

24. A sleek and powerful wand vibrator in case you want to up the ante on your partner play with up to 50 vibration combinations and a versatile waterproof design.

Model holding orange wand vibrator
Vush

Promising reviews: "I use my sex toy almost everyday and I'm really enjoying every time I use it. My partner uses it too and both of us are wild about it. We use a lot!! After all, YOLO!" —Isabelle G.

"Amazing! The best thing I’ve ever bought for myself. It’s literally so important now when I want to relax and just enjoy myself, but now my partner wants to try with me all the time 😂🤫." —Ntumba B.

Get it from Vush for $49 (originally $70).

Vush is an Australia-based sexual wellness brand that’s all about self-love and creating IG-worthy sex toys that’ll rock your world and match your aesthetic.

25. A 3-in-1 cock ring for people who want to take their endurance to the next level and *safely* restrict blood flow to all the right places.

Reviewer holding black triple cock ring
Reviewer stretching cock ring
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

This multifunctional ring is 1.57 inches in diameter.

Promising reviews: "First one I have owned. It is comfortable and stretches nicely and still gets its job done. As someone who is above-average girth, I find it still felt comfortable without any pinching feeling. Having the three openings does make it feel better than others I have tried, IMO. It cleaned up real easy, too." —I Henschel

"This is literally the best erection ring I’ve ever used. It’s stretchy and silky smooth and won’t rip your pubes out if you keep them natural. It’s not too tight even if you have some extra girth and it will keeps you hard without interfering with ejaculation. Super easy to clean, too." —Adam G.

Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in four colors).

26. A flexible silicone dildo designed with a unique texture, allowing for added stimulation with each thrust — plus it has a suction cup base to help it stay put.

Pink textured dildo attached to black harness