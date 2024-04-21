35 Products That'll Deliver Legit Solutions For The Parts Of Your Home That Give You The Ick

1. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that steam-cleans the interior, taking care of food splatters and dried-up leftovers, so you can wipe away the mess like it was never there! She may look like she's scolding you, but the results have earned 5,000+ 5-star ratings from reviewers!
Promising review: "This little device is great. Super simple. Fill to the lines with vinegar and water, nuke for seven minutes, let sit for two minutes, then wipe clean. My embarrassingly super-gross microwave wiped completely clean with a couple of paper towels. Highly recommend." —UglyPetty
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
2. A container of "Museum Gel" that helps keep your collectibles and knickknacks in place so you can dust around them (avoiding that nasty gray layer that seems to suddenly build up) without having to move them each time. Plus, if your collection is just looking a little too cluttered — or you cohabitate with a feline or child that loves to knock things over when no one's looking — this is perfect for making sure they stay put.
3. A set of drawer organizers that allow you to systematize the interior of your drawers, especially if your "junk" drawer has started giving you the heebies because of its clutter. Plus, you can customize the arrangement to your needs, meaning that practically anything will fit in that drawer if you know how to Tetris it the right way.
The 16-piece set includes one large rectangle bin, two medium square bins, two medium rectangle bins, five small rectangle bins, and six small square bins.
Promising review: "Love this product. Tall enough to fit things, short enough to not block drawers when closing. Sturdy to put in all kinds of things. This round I used for makeup, toiletries, etc. Ordering more for junk drawer and crafts. Extremely versatile and practical and look good too. My husband loves the organization of our bathroom drawer, and I love the fact that if I need something, I can take that piece out to where I need it and then bring it back nice and neat." —Jen
Get a set of 16 organizers from Amazon for $14.44+ (available in two sizes).
4. The uber-popular Chom Chom — it's a reusable pet hair remover that you simply push back and forth to collect all the hair and lint from clothes, furniture, car seats, cat towers, etc., into a chamber. Then all you have to do is remove and throw it away. Over 113,000 reviewers have rated it 5 stars, and we agree: If a member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I own one of these, and I use it on everything. My Chow Chow puppy is only a year old, so when I got this, I hadn't even experienced his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes looking as if I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever, and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair, and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before-and-after picture, because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly, and everything he says is true: You do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+.
5. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover to make your porcelain throne sparkle from the inside out. This stone tackles those tough, nasty, almost impossible jobs, including rust, mineral deposits, soap scum, and other buildup and stains on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first-floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning, and oh...my...goodness. It easily took out the ring and, with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $11.45.
6. A shower curtain with pockets designed with mesh pockets for stashing your bathing essentials. You can stop worrying about mold and mildew festering on the tub ledge, your bottles, and, worse, your sponges and washcloths, because the pockets allow your things to drip-dry afterward!
Promising review: "I needed more storage in my shower because there are no built-in niches and I only have room for a narrow shower caddy. I saw this idea on Pinterest, but it was geared toward college dorms and small apartments. I found that it works great in any size bathroom. It has nine pockets of different sizes, so you can store many different items. The liner itself is of heavy plastic, and the pockets are of sturdy mesh. The overall quality is very good, and it does not feel too thin. My shower rod is screwed into the wall, so I am not concerned about putting too many heavy items in the pockets, but if you have a tension rod, you should be careful not to overload it." —Minerva King
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (currently available only in gray).
7. Orrrr a shower caddy that stays in place with a strong adhesive and can hold all your go-to products, plus your loofah, razor, and whatever else you might need for your shower routine — and again, let it all dry sans mold.
Promising review: “Holy crap! This is way better than an over-the-shower head caddy or a corner shelf! Its adhesion is amazing, as you can tell we have it chock-full and it hasn't once moved or come undone!!!! Gives our shower more space and way easier to keep clean now!! I’d highly recommend it!!! Also, please note we don’t have tile, so I’m unsure how it would hold up on different surfaces, but they give you two adhesive strips so it gives you an opportunity to try on different areas.” —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
8. An expandable spice rack that helps you arrange your spices so you can see them all at once without having to dig for the chili powder. No more ending up with three bottles of cinnamon or feeling "ugh" anytime you confront the mismatched pile of bottles!
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get a set of two shelves from Amazon for $26.99.
9. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that helps disappear stains with ease thanks to its unique scrubber, which has spraying and suction capabilities for you to clean and remove gunk all at once. Say goodbye to tracked-in mud, spilled wine, tossed spaghetti, and more thanks to this portable gadget!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, and you can buy a full-size bottle on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising reviews: "This product SUCKS! No, no, that's what it's supposed to do!! Oh. My. Glob. I've never hit 'review' so fast. We have a Bissell vacuum/mop and it does really great, especially on our laminate floors. But it's more of a superficial clean for carpets, and that's good, BUT if you have pets...our area rugs need a good scrub, especially our office carpet, which is full of coffee spills. Our rug was brown!!! I forgot it was blue/gray. Wow. Just wow. A bit of elbow grease, since it was pretty bad, but look at the difference!! I tried every spot cleaner out there...those little cleaners that come with a scrub head, even just a brush and bucket. Nothing touched it – you need the suction to get it all out. This little guy is amazing. I'm sure it'll work great on our couch and other area rugs. If you're in doubt...well, the pictures speak for themselves!!" —SB
"The dog that I raised as my child decided to vomit whatever snack he ate last night. Also, it sat in this rug for about nine hours. Needless to say, I was annoyed. Haven’t used this baby too often, but I’ve loaned it to people. But it works great!! I totally recommend this to anyone who has pets or any other little friends who make messes. Adult friends or child friends. I’m sure this will work great. 10/10." —Wendy Campos
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
10. A Shoe Slotz space saver to help you organize your ever-growing shoe collection, which closely resembles Mount Everest these days, in a way that makes sense and allows you to see all your options at once. The white device neatly stacks shoes on top of each other so they take up half the shelf space. Did I mention this method also means you'll have a less cluttered closet?
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa has to say about this handy organization unit: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet, and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these, and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $32.99+ (also available as a 20-pack).
11. A bag of premium clumping litter that puts an end to dirty litter breaking into a bunch of smelly pieces during scooping, and instead boasts an odor-control formula that makes cleaning the litter box a much better experience for all.
Promising review: "Love this litter! Finally a litter with no odor! We have two cats; they're sisters. We have two litter boxes in a 2,500-square-foot, 150-year-old house. Before switching to Dr. Elsey's litter, I could smell those litter boxes no matter where I was in the house, no matter what brand the litter was, and we tried at least a dozen of the top-name brand litters! Dr. Elsey's litter clumps well and is lightweight. My one kitty is very particular/fussy about her litter. We changed just one litter box to this litter at first because we still had some of the previously purchased litter left. The fussy kitty would no longer use the litter box with the old litter in it. Dr. Elsey's litter is very clean and not dusty. And the price for this litter is very competitive. I would easily give this litter a 10-star rating." —Diane Zillich
Get a 40-pound bag from Amazon for $19.44.
12. Plus, this double-layered litter mat created with a honeycomb design to catch and trap litter your cat might track onto the floor. And whenever you're ready to clean, just press the sides in to open the mat and dump it out (into the litter box or trash)! This way, you don't have to worry about stepping on crunching litter while walking barefoot across your carpeted floors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes uses these protectors, and here's what she has to say: "I've been using this trapper mat for months now, and while it's pretty much impossible to eliminate all litter from your home if you own even one cat, let alone several, this mat has made keeping the floor of my litter box room MUCH more manageable. Unlike other mats, where the litter just kind of sits on top and eventually gets kicked elsewhere, this mat is designed so that the litter falls through the holes and stays inside the mat until you're ready to dump it. It's made out of an EVA material that's supposed to be gentle enough for cat paws, and my two kitties don't seem to have a problem walking on it. I *highly* recommend getting the larger 30-by-24-inch mat to extend the coverage area — I initially got the smaller one but went back for the larger size, and it's perfect. Note that the mat will probably have a fold down the middle when it first arrives, but just give it some time and weigh it down with something if needed; it'll lay flat."
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, and they used to track cat litter everywhere in my house! I mean, it was everywhere! Since I've been using this mat, the amount of cat litter that gets tracked around has been reduced by about 95%. I'm not exaggerating. I used to have to vacuum up the tracked litter several times a day. Now I vacuum it up about once a week, and it's still less than I used to have in one day. I wish I had gotten this mat years ago. My cats even love the texture of it and roll around on it frequently. You don't really even have to empty it. You can vacuum the litter out of it with a dust buster or hose attachment. It truly is miraculous!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
13. A pressure washer because the exterior of your home has to make a good first impression too! Restore your stone, brick, wood, and concrete surfaces to their original glory with this washer that generates up to 2,030 psi, getting rid of dirt, grime, and mold.
Promising review: "My neighbors would rate this 0 stars because I'm running this bad boy at all hours. Car wash at 4 a.m.? You bet. Hose out the garage and all down the driveway? Consider it done. There's no longer any paint on my house; the layers of dirt from when dinosaurs walked the Earth have been removed from every crack of concrete, and the stubborn moss that engulfed my front steps has been screaming, 'No more, Daddy!' for days now. I'm a ruthless power-washing machine now. It has become a part of me. I dream about it every night. Now I'm just figuring a way to power-clean my putrid, filthy soul." —b00mfox
Get it from Amazon for $79.27.
14. A jetted tub cleaner to get into those hard-to-reach places (read: the inner pipes and jets) and wash all those dead skin cells, body oils, and hair from every user before you're out of there. 🤢 Just look at the difference in the tub below — how would you even know all of that dirt is lurking in there?!
Promising review: "Thanks for making my life easier! I used this product according to the directions, and wowza!! I’m now completely satisfied that I’ve got the yuck out of my lines, and ports are clean. It’s safe to take a bath once again." —Prajana
Get it from Amazon for $16.86+ (available in two sizes).
15. A set of drill brush attachments you can literally watch powerfully scrub and clean all the grime and gunk on tons of surfaces, from your shower to your counters...and even your gutter! No more getting on your hands and knees and scrubbing until you're spent to clean the soap scum off your shower walls.
The drill is NOT included. But if you don't have a drill or doubt the power of your current one, here's one you might like.
Promising review: "These brushes, paired with some liquid glass cooktop cleaner, MIRACULOUSLY cleaned soap scum and limescale deposits from the doors. It took a lot of work, but these brushes succeeded where everything else failed. My sister thought the doors were frosted glass, that's how bad the buildup was on them. After a weekend's work (with frequent breaks so I wouldn't burn out my husband's DeWalt cordless drill), the results are amazing." —Mary in Nebraska
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five bristle stiffness options).
Useful Products is a small business that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.