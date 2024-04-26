You’ll Practically Be An Expert MUA With These 39 Top-Rated Beauty Products

1. A top-rated Maybelline foundation, which is available in a wide range of different shades that each deliver an oil-free, pore-blurring, matte complexion that lasts. If it's time to re-up on foundation, get the most bang for your buck with this one.
Reviewers say it gives excellent coverage and wears all day.
Promising review: "I love this foundation. This is the first foundation I have tried that has matched my skin so closely. It gives me medium to light coverage which I personally love since I like wearing this during the summertime. I have acne scars, but this product provided coverage over them. Also what tops it all is that this foundation is matte! I have very oily skin so this thing is my holy grail. If you are wondering whether to get it just read this review. It goes on and blends flawlessly. I bought another bottle just because I love it so much!" —Simpleebekah
Get it from Amazon for $6.59+ (available in 24 shades).
2. Essence Lash Princess Mascara, because who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a more voluminous look with a few flicks of a wand? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula so that you can bat those lashes without any worries.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
For more info and review pics, check out Kayla's full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review!
3. A plumping lip mask that's infused with a blend of hyaluronic acid, sweet agave, and willow bark to help smooth, soften, and hydrate dry lips for a fuller appearance. Angelina Jolie lips without the price tag? Sign us up!
This lip mask is a *staple* in HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian's routine, here's what she has to say: "Besides its subtle scent that I adore and its perfect pink coloring (seriously, I want all my products to look like this), this lip mask became a staple for me as soon as it stepped into my skincare routine. It's deeply moisturizing despite its light texture, and wears as well in daytime as it does as a nighttime treatment. For anyone wanting to add softness or hydration to dry or chapped lips, it's a no-brainer. A little goes a long way, too."
Promising review: "Incredible product. Better than the Laneige mask and clean formula too which is great. Its beauty is in its ability to deliver more lasting results — even when the mask is off, I can tell my lips have been plumped and are much healthier. It is the best lip mask I've tried and has helped my lips loads <3" —KristinaGills
Get it from Sephora or Alpyn Beauty for $28.
Alpyn Beauty is a Wyoming-based small business that sustainably harvests plants and uses them to infuse and create their own product formulas.
4. Ownest Cosmetics eyebrow soap, so you can sculpt your brows to the shape, fullness, and length you prefer without them looking waxy and stiff when you're finished.
Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M. Deacon
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. Or Glossier's Boy Brow, which offers a sleek, more natural-looking finish, so you can have fuller-looking brows thanks to its creamy, conditioning formula (think pomade for your brows!) and soft, flexible hold.
Promising review: "I've been eager to get my hands on this product for months now! Honestly the easiest brow product I've ever used and it's seriously magic. My brows looked instantly fuller! They weren't crusty or stiff and the applicator is amazing! My favorite thing about Boy Brow is the texture, no crusty brows here. This product has changed my entire makeup routine!" —Jordanne
Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $17 (available in five shades).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Glossier's Boy Brow for more deets!
6. A silicone-free tinted serum by Ilia featuring SPF 40 to help keep your skin looking radiant, even on the sunniest of days. Besides having a built-in sunscreen (SPF 40), it also features skin-loving hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalene!
This is designed with a dropper, so you can easily apply it with your fingertips!
Promising reviews: "Use this product daily, would recommend to anyone who is looking for a light coverage tinted SPF. It feels like you are wearing nothing but gives you the perfect finished look." —Mjan55
"I have gone through a couple of bottles now, and I can say it is great. I have never had an issue with it pilling or wiping off easily. I put it under my makeup and sometimes over it throughout the day if I feel I need more coverage. I have very acne prone skin and this has never broken me out, and does not irritate my skin or cause a headache from any scents. My only recommendation is to wear sunscreen underneath anyway, because I do not personally feel it has enough sun protectant. It is great as a reapply for throughout the day though!!" —ashley
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in 28 colors).
7. A 4.4-starred eyeshadow primer because you want to make sure that incredible smokey eye you created after work for an impromptu night of dancing STAYS PUT, so you can still be proud of your on-the-go makeup skills the next morning...right before you wash it off, LOL.
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper. Game-changer." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil, which is perfect for anyone sick of swatching blushes that end up too pigmented or not pigmented enough on their skin. This is designed to react with your skin's pH to deliver a customized color to your cheeks that's *Goldilocks's voice* juuuuuuuust right.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord says: "I tried this out myself, and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Promising review: "Obsessed with this blush and the natural flush it gives my cheeks. Super blendable and buildable and doesn't dry out my skin. Don't think I will ever go back to powder blush after trying this hydrating blush oil!!" —SQW
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business creating cruelty-free makeup products with renewable and environmentally-friendly ingredients. Plus, all of their products are perfectly fine to sleep in, if you happen to fall asleep after a night on the town!
9. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges that make a great affordable alternative to your favorite name-brand makeup applicators, especially considering you get five for under $10! These little tools are my favorite for blending and applying liquid foundation, concealer, and other cream or liquid beauty products.
Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beautyblender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard-earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey
Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in nine color sets).
10. Too Faced Born This Way concealer, so you can step out in confidence with a full-coverage look that doesn't feel heavy on your skin, thanks to a lightweight formula. Plus, it's a must-have versatile tool in your makeup arsenal that you can use for concealer, highlighter, contour, and even a quick touch-up!
Promising review: "I am lazy when it comes to makeup. I don't wear a lot of makeup and hate foundation. I like products that require little effort. Not only does this concealer do an amazing job of coverage under my eyes and on my red cheeks, but also, a little goes a long way. For someone like me who doesn't wear a lot of makeup, a small amount provides an impressive amount of coverage." —snw17
Get it from Sephora or Ulta for $35 (available in 30 shades, and in a mini size for $16).