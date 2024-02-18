22 Sexual Wellness Products From Black-Owned Businesses You Should Definitely Add To Your Cart

Ummmmm, raise your hand if you're sick of lubricant and / or bodily fluids ruining your bedsheets and blankets. *raises 🤚* These blankets offer four layers of protection, plus a cotton or fleece top layer to keep you comfy. This innovative bed (or couch) accessory comes in 60x80 (full-size blanket), 30x60 (throw blanket), and 30x30 (small blanket).

Promising review: "I got the small waterproof blanket in the cutest print!!! Little Halloween flowers that make me so happy! But what really makes me happy is how I stopped staining my mattress!!! I use this for a week every month while I free bleed. And my husband always gets excited when I pull it out because he knows we’re about to have a lot of messy, wet fun!!! I didn’t know a blanket could change and improve my life but this one definitely does!!!" —Lillie Morris

Get the full-size blanket from TRB Creations for $190 (originally $200 and available in eight colors).



Black- and queer-owned shop TRB Creations makes these blankets for multipurpose uses and as a sustainable alternative to rubber or plastic sheets, puppy pads, and towels to protect mattresses and other furniture from bodily fluids and even oils.

