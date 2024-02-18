Skip To Content
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

22 Sexual Wellness Products From Black-Owned Businesses You Should Definitely Add To Your Cart

In case you need to update your sexual wellness collection anyway, here are some quality body products from Black-owned brands.

Negesti Kaudo
by Negesti Kaudo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The über-popular Sam the STP by New York Toy Collective that offers versatile use from packing, peeing and playing for GNC, Trans-guys, enby, gender-fluid and gender-queer people who have been looking for the perfect penis. This might be it.

New York Toy Collective

This STP / packer is harness-optional and fits securely in regular or packing underwear and boasts a 4-inch shaft (3.5 inches insertable) that's 1.5 inches wide. Not to mention, some reviewers say that the Sam STP is great for use during oral, as it creates a seal against the body. For play, just make sure to also grab this rigid silicone insert to help keep your Sam erect during penetration.

Promising review: "Overall, I like this product. I am still learning how to control my flow to eliminate backflow, and the positioning is a little bit awkward for me to get. Hoping to find a harness that can help with this issue. While I am not using it in public yet, I am using it as a packer right now with tight boxer briefs and it works really well for that purpose too! I feel so much dysphoria just melt away having the chance to wear this in public. With tight underwear, the bulge is very realistic and it sits comfortably in my pants. I love it!" —Dexter

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $75 (originally $94) or on Etsy for $77.99 (available in four fleshtones and three whimsical hues).

New York Toy Collective is a queer-owned retailer that creates high-quality, gender-affirming intimacy toys and products, ranging from packers and binders to dildos and accessories.

2. A pair of period underwear, making Aunt Flo's visit a lot more comfy and less messy with a dri-tech mush gusset able to absorb up to three tampons' worth of liquid and help keep you protected from leaks and stains.

@shoprubylove / Via instagram.com, @shoprubylove / Via instagram.com, @shoprubylove / Via instagram.com, @shoprubylove / Via instagram.com

Ruby Love offers a lot of options, including briefs, bikinis, hipster, and high-waist underwear in sizes S–XXL and plus sizes 3X–8X for seamless styles. I have yet to get a pair of Ruby Love (it's on my list!), but I am a firm believer in period panties, whether you wear them alone or choose to wear them as a backup for leaks with your favorite disk or menstrual cup. Ruby Love also designed a convenient reusable double-sided pad that can be placed in any of their apparel as extra protection.

Promising review: "You have a loyal customer here with me, already placed a new order. The leakproof stuff in your products worked for me all day, one day at work. I got caught up doing overtime and worked from 7 am to 8 pm at night last weekend and wore the underwear all day. At about 3 pm with nothing and then I added the double-sided pad in for the rest of the night. By 8 pm, I still had no leaks. I am super happy. I was at first a little dismayed when I first received the package because it appeared to be different than what I am used to, but after being completely comfortable and no stains all day I have come to realize why it is made this way. It works!!!!!! For the most important purpose I needed it for: protection against stains, and that was definitely fulfilled with these underwear. I did not feel a thing and they were super comfy. This will be under the Christmas tree for every young lady I know in my family with a period. Great job. Keep up the good job with helping those who work long hours and have menstrual cycles such as myself." —Tanya

Get a pair from Ruby Love for $17.99+.

Ruby Love, formerly known as Panty Prop, is a Black- and woman-owned company that specializes in creating "period-proof" underwear, sleepwear and swimwear for anyone who menstruates or experiences leaks.

3. The Discreetly Neat Blanket is a handmade blanket boasting an absorbent design made of cotton and/or fleece that holds up to four cups of water, so you can make a bit of a mess (read: squirt, ejaculate, pee) without worry.

All three sizes of blankets stacked to show size comparison
Water being sprayed on blanket to show water-resistance
TRB Creations, @thuggishruggishbonnie / Via www.instagram.com

Ummmmm, raise your hand if you're sick of lubricant and / or bodily fluids ruining your bedsheets and blankets. *raises 🤚* These blankets offer four layers of protection, plus a cotton or fleece top layer to keep you comfy. This innovative bed (or couch) accessory comes in 60x80 (full-size blanket), 30x60 (throw blanket), and 30x30 (small blanket).

Promising review: "I got the small waterproof blanket in the cutest print!!! Little Halloween flowers that make me so happy! But what really makes me happy is how I stopped staining my mattress!!! I use this for a week every month while I free bleed. And my husband always gets excited when I pull it out because he knows we’re about to have a lot of messy, wet fun!!! I didn’t know a blanket could change and improve my life but this one definitely does!!!" —Lillie Morris

Get the full-size blanket from TRB Creations for $190 (originally $200 and available in eight colors).

Black- and queer-owned shop TRB Creations makes these blankets for multipurpose uses and as a sustainable alternative to rubber or plastic sheets, puppy pads, and towels to protect mattresses and other furniture from bodily fluids and even oils.

4. The best-selling Mason dildo, featuring an 8-inch insertable length because bigger bodies deserve the same gratifying stimulation as smaller ones. Literally, this dildo was created for anyone who has and/or loves bellies, butts and penetration.

New York Toy Collective

As a bigger gal, this dildo brings me so much joy. Just, yes. Anyways, this dildo is made with body-safe and hypoallergenic silicone, harness-compatible, boilable for cleaning and sterilization and has a girth of 1.5 inches.

Promising review: "WOW! I just got this today, and I can say that it is a beautifully crafted, lifelike penis. As a trans man, it feels very affirming to wear. I have yet to try it with a partner, but I appreciate it for the work of art that it is. It is pleasantly squishy but has the solidity of the firm inner core, and it can bend however you wish it to. Definitely 5 star! I am wearing it as I type this, because I can’t bring myself to take it off yet. =^)" —Trey

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $169 or on Etsy for $179 (available in four fleshtones and four whimsical hues).

5. A Love Bump attachment to pair with your favorite dildo to deliver lifelike sensations with each thrust. Plus it includes a 10-function bullet vibrator to help you get in a good rhythm.

New York Toy Collective

Oh, and if ball-slapping is not your thing — it also functions as a cock ring.

Promising review: "I feel like I’ve been missing out my entire adult life before this thing. Not only do they hang and swing in a pleasing way (which is nice for my identity as a trans man) but when I’m intimately with someone they create a new level of sensation that has led to some very exciting results. The design is complete genius. Thanks NYTC!" —Griff

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $49.99 or on Etsy for $59 (available in four fleshtones and four colors).

6. A wearable and reusable pad that can be warmed up or cooled down to help deliver targeted relief to your vulva from front to back.

Private Packs

Pro-tip: moisten the reusable sleeve with water or a body safe oil to enhance your comfort.

Promising reviews: "Sometimes your vulva needs a little TLC, and Private Packs are the way to go! They're easy to use, hot or cold, and I love the little sleeve to put them in. I also appreciate the discreet packaging; while there's no shame in taking care of your lady bits, I'm not necessarily devoted to my mailman knowing about it. ;-)" —Judi Harrington McLaughlin

"Product fits area well and pack cover is soft and gentle on your private parts. Highly recommend. Also purchased extra covers to avoid a rush to wash used ones. Covers are easy to hand wash and dry. Plan on using them post long bike rides when I am riding again." —MicheleDC

Get it from Private Packs for $29.99+ (available in two pack options).

Private Packs is a Black- and woman-owned small business that's reimagined and redesigned the classic therapy pack for your private parts with an innovative wearable gel therapy pad for vulvas.

7. The OG Butters Lube designed with a vegan, oil-based formula that can be used in any and all your holes, as well as with your favorite toys and other body-safe materials, for slippery — never slick — fun.

model posing with jar of og butters lube
model holding open jar demonstrating texture of lube
@getthebutters / Via www.instagram.com

Promising reviews: "This lube is amazing! My boyfriend is rather endowed and he’s my first. This lube made things easy and comfortable for sure." —Kai Welsh

"Very slippery and long lasting, feels good in any hole. Zero irritation. Keep some dedicated rags handy for clean up and wash separately. Wipes right up off of skin easily. Good company and nice people. This is premium lube, get some." —eric reed

Get it from The Butters Hygienics Co. for $6+.

The Butters Hygienics Co. is a Black- and queer-owned business based in Michigan that creates products using simple ingredients and hand-crafted in the owner's kitchen. In true millennial fashion, they want you to be able to afford quality body products that do what the bottles say they do.

8. The Try Me box from Organic Loven includes a variety of sample-sized lubricants, massage oils, and stimulants, along with a small sexual wellness book for anyone who wants to explore their pleasure. 

Box with assortment of items
Items arranged for viewing
Organic Loven

The Try Me Box includes an assortment of travel an sample-size organic lubricants, sample-size organic massage oils, vegan condoms, an instructional book for using the products, and a travel-friendly, body-safe sex toy.

Or, skip straight ahead to the Indulge Me box which includes the same things as the Try Me in travel or sample sizes, except the featured sex toy is valued up to $100 — because with this box, you already know what you want and you want it now. 

Promising review: "Wonderful items if you're not sure what you will like or just want to get started. I was really surprised by the quality of the products. Nothing was to intimidating and the value is definitely there. Will probably be purchasing again in the future. We loved everything we got but wish there was more of a way to customize preferences prior to receiving the box." —Jessica D.

Get it from Organic Loven for $55.

Organic Loven is a Black- and woman-owned online retail shop with specially-curated collections of sex toys and wellness products, ranging from books and lube to adult subscription boxes and even personal shopping consultations.

9. A premium latex condom that's ultra-lubricated for smooth sailing during intercourse and boasts a thin, vegan design for comfort.

B Condoms, @bcondoms / Via instagram.com

While classic condoms offer *some* stretch, B Condoms also offers a Platinum Large (also available at Target, Walmart, and CVS) and Platinum XL (also available at Target and Walmart) versions for larger penises. See the entire selection here and check out your local Target, Walmart, or CVS for in-store shopping!

Promising reviews: "I am super health conscious about my hygiene and what types of products I put in my body. I researched this brand a lot before buying and I must say, they do as mentioned. It is chemical-free and hygienic. Moreover, it is all-natural and vegan-friendly and prevents infections which are totally fair to me. I am no longer using any other condoms since I am familiar with B Condoms." —Nisha (on Classic)

"I am really impressed with the size. They fit better than the Magnums and still have the grip that you need. I have above-average girth, but I am a lot longer than normal, it was able to roll down to the base of my penis. I recommended." —Jay (on Platinum Large)

Get a pack of 12 from Target or Walmart for $6.99 or at B Condoms for $9.35+.

B Condoms is a Black-owned business that creates premium-quality vegan and organic condoms in an effort to help reduce STIs and unplanned pregnancies in the Black community. They also refuse to sit on the sidelines and promote conversation and education in communities about racial disparities in sexual health.

BTW, here's a list of even more top-rated condoms.

10. Orrr a box of ultra-thin vegan condoms, so you can still enjoy *all* the sensations that come with penetrative sex while still being safe with a partner or not-so-body-safe sex toy!

hand holding red box of xo ultra-thin condoms
condom demonstrated on banana next to wrappers
Here We Flo

These condoms are designed with sustainable natural rubber.

Get it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in 6- and 12-count packs).

Here We Flo is a woman- and Black-owned small business started in a university bathroom by besties, Tara and Susan, who wanted to create a line of sustainable and organic personal care products

11. Runi's Play Primer is an arousal cream created with aloe vera gel, CBD, hyaluronic acid, and a blend of mushrooms for a libido-heightening product that offers a lot of slip to your sessions.

Red bottle of arousal serum with smear
Models posing with bottle of arousal serum
Runi

Promising reviews: "As someone who suffers with pelvic floor dysfunction, I always love trying new products to help with pain during intercourse, and this is so much better than anything else on the market. My only complaint is that I didn't buy more!" —Estie M.

"BROUGHT THIS ON VACATION, AND WOW MAMA — had me moaning like I have never moaned before! Thought I was going to get kicked out of the hotel for a noise complaint. I came four times in one session; I was on fire! Buying three more because I'll be having sex five times daily." —Samantha B.

Get it from Runi for $44.

Runi is a Black, woman-owned sexual wellness company founded by a "Zillenial" hoping to cultivate a community of women who celebrate pleasure as an essential aspect of sexual health.

12. A handmade binder by New York Toy Collective designed with a moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable without sacrificing security.

models on couch wearing white binders
New York Toy Collective

Conveniently, this binder looks like a typical undershirt and it's designed with a low neckline, so you can wear it with button-ups and V-neck tops.

Promising reviews: "I love this binder! I’ve tried on other binders, but this one is so comfortable while offering way more compression that I was even expecting! It’s so comfortable. I love that I could wear it as if it were an undershirt/crop top if I felt like it. It is a little loose at the bottom but I think this is great for being able to wear it as a shirt. I only wish it came in other colors too for this reason, like black!" —KJ

"Great and really comfortable. I have tried a few different brands and this is by far the best in fit and comfort. Really happy. Will be buying more." —Felice

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $45+ or on Etsy for $54+ (available in mid-length or long and sizes XS–XXL).

13. A hand-poured soy candle that'll burn slowly and permeate your space with a subtle aromatic blend of white tea and thyme to help set the mood for your next intimate moment.

Black candle aflame surrounded by tea leaves and rose petals
Assorted candles
Momentum, @magnifymomentum / Via www.instagram.com

Also available in citrus and black currant or whiskey and fig scents.

Promising reviews: "This is my new favorite scent. This candle burns slow and clean and it smells sooo good!! It's a must buy!!" —Ricky C.

"I have bought this candle multiple times. The scent is great, long lasting and you can smell it." —Thomas S.

Get it from Momentum for $20.

Black- and queer-founded, Momentum carries an assortment of FDA-approved personal lubricants for any and all bodies, so everyone can enjoy great sex without worrying about friction slowing things down.

14. A water-based lubricant boasting moisturizing ingredients like agave extract and chamomile for a gentle, but effective organic formula.

The Honey Pot Co.

This lube is available in Agave Extract (original) and Organic Strawberry, which is created with the same base ingredient and a subtly sweet strawberry flavor. Both lubricants are compatible with condoms and sex toys.

Promising reviews: "This lubrication is the best that my husband and I have used. He loves it because it feels good, and so do I. We will definitely be ordering more and stocking up on it." —Tameron

"My husband and I have tried what feels like all of the organic/all-natural lubes out there, and this one definitely takes the win. I am very sensitive when it comes to fragrances or additives that usually cause burning and discomfort. I have had no issues with the Strawberry lube, and it feels very natural. Please keep making more products!!" —CB

Get it from The Honey Pot Co. for $13.99 or Target for $15.39 (available in agave extract and organic strawberry flavor).

The Honey Pot Company is a Black- and woman-owned small business that creates vaginal and vulva health products for people with vaginas using plant-derived and cruelty-free ingredients.

And check out this list of even more woman-owned and -operated sex shops to support!

15. The Palm Grease lubricant, which is perfect for fisting and thrusting with its ultra-thick consistency and conditioning formula to help prolong and elevate your sessions.

model holding tube of palm grease lubricant
model holding open jar displaying texture of lube
@getthebutters / Via www.instagram.com

This creamy lube is created with palm butter, grape-seed oil, and vitamin E for a moisturizing and velvety feel wherever it's applied.

Promising review: "There are no words for how good this lube is. It is amazing for long sessions, it feels incredible, it's .... I damn near got misty that someone, somewhere, had the exact same need as I did, and then invented something that solved that need. Seriously, historic tip of the cap. To potential purchasers thinking they will get a sample size to start — fuck that. You have found the product you are looking for." —Rick Willet

"Great to use as a moisturizer and even better as lube! I've purchased this several times over the last couple of years and my partners love it as much as I do!" —Joseph Gurk

Get it from The Butters Hygienics Co. for $14+.

Don't worry, we've got a lot more highly-recommended lubricants in case you've been searching for the one.

16. A unique pump designed especially for queer, trans-masc and nonbinary bodies to help increase sensation and stimulation of the genitals. A wide-flared base sets this pump apart and offers comfort during use.

New York Toy Collective

The cylinder for the pump is 3 inches long and 1.25 inches wide. Looking for more sizes? Checkout the deluxe version of this pump which comes with three cylinders!

Promising reviews: "I’ve used a few pumps and this was absolutely perfect for me. The way the cylinder was made with the wide base seriously limited pain. I really appreciated the sticker to actually get a good visual on it, and I also appreciated the box. It used accurate (but not too accurate) imagery and didn't use language that made me dysphoric. It's extremely easy to use and insanely cheap for such a quality pump. Honestly just wonderful all around." —Finn Durning

"11/10. This kit is very easy to put together and use. I bought it mainly to encourage bottom growth, which it has certainly done even after just a few uses. But the biggest benefit has been the sensation of relief for my bottom dysphoria, nothing else has really helped up till now. Massive quality-of-life upgrade, highly recommended." —Rook (extra cylinders)

Get it from New York Toy Collective for $29.99 or on Etsy for $46.99 (also available with extra cylinders).