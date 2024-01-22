Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

Zendaya Debuted A Dramatic Hairstyle With Angular Baby Bangs That Have To Be Seen

She's back with a bang(s)...sorry.

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

It's been a couple of months since Zendaya graced us with a public fashion look, last appearing at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show back in October.

A close-up of Zendaya wearing a low-cut zipper-front dress with buckles at the shoulder
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

Of course, it should be of little surprise that when Zendaya returned to Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show earlier today, she donned a bold look for the occasion.

Zendaya standing on the steps outside the show in a black turtleneck, long-sleeved straight gown with back slit
Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Perhaps the most drastic part of the look is her hair, a warm-toned deep brown with bangs à la Spock.

Close-up of her hair
Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

The outfit itself — including the skirt's train, which sticks out like a horse's tail — contains much to be explored.

Zendaya on stairs with the long, billowy train visible
Peter White / Getty Images

It's possible that the overall galactic effect of this look is a precursor to Zendaya's press-circuit style for Dune: Part Two, which comes out March 1.

Close-up of Zendaya on the stairs
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The textures and silhouettes of her look further evoked what was seen at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show itself:

Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Estrop / Getty Images

Naturally, Z was not the only celeb in attendance. Jennifer Lopez also sported a shorted hairdo for the occasion, appearing sans extensions:

Jennifer is wearing a turtleneck with a voluminous textured jacket
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Zendaya's Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer also stunned at the event and actually sat between J.Lo and Zendaya during the show itself.

Hunter is wearing a strapless dress with a deep V-cut and a gold flower sculptural piece around the neck
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

And folks like Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Karlie Kloss, and Zendaya's Shake It Up costar Bella Thorne were also in attendance.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Thank you, Schiaparelli!!! Bring on Zendaya's Dune press tour looks.