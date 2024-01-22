Zendaya Debuted A Dramatic Hairstyle With Angular Baby Bangs That Have To Be Seen

Celebrity·Posted on Jan 22, 2024Zendaya Debuted A Dramatic Hairstyle With Angular Baby Bangs That Have To Be SeenShe's back with a bang(s)...sorry.by Natasha JokicBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail It's been a couple of months since Zendaya graced us with a public fashion look, last appearing at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show back in October. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images Of course, it should be of little surprise that when Zendaya returned to Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show earlier today, she donned a bold look for the occasion. Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images Perhaps the most drastic part of the look is her hair, a warm-toned deep brown with bangs à la Spock. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images The outfit itself — including the skirt's train, which sticks out like a horse's tail — contains much to be explored. Peter White / Getty Images It's possible that the overall galactic effect of this look is a precursor to Zendaya's press-circuit style for Dune: Part Two, which comes out March 1. Marc Piasecki / WireImage The textures and silhouettes of her look further evoked what was seen at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show itself: Marc Piasecki / WireImage, Estrop / Getty Images Naturally, Z was not the only celeb in attendance. Jennifer Lopez also sported a shorted hairdo for the occasion, appearing sans extensions: Marc Piasecki / WireImage Zendaya's Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer also stunned at the event and actually sat between J.Lo and Zendaya during the show itself. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images And folks like Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Karlie Kloss, and Zendaya's Shake It Up costar Bella Thorne were also in attendance. Jacopo Raule / Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images Thank you, Schiaparelli!!! Bring on Zendaya's Dune press tour looks.