"The Boy And The Heron" Is Probably The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made In Japan, So Here Are 16 Facts About How It Was Made

10.

Almost all of the main characters are taken from Miyazaki's drawings, with the exception of Natsuko. "Miyazaki isn’t very good at designing adult women, so when he tries to draw women with lipstick or who just look mature, it ends up looking weird," Inoue continued. "[Honda] just copied Miyazaki’s drawings for Mahito, the old men and women, but in Natsuko’s case, he made his own changes."