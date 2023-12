"The Boy And The Heron" Is Probably The Most Expensive Movie Ever Made In Japan, So Here Are 16 Facts About How It Was Made

12.

Yamashita further said that the most difficult scene to animate was when Mahito is on a ship and the waves crash around. He explained , "It wasn’t that hard to draw each element individually, but the difficulty was in putting all of them together. I had to find the good rhythm, the perfect timing through which each of the four elements would perfectly complement the others. And I had to convey the right atmosphere for this moment. It really wasn’t easy, but I think I found the right shortcut, and I’m pretty happy about it now."