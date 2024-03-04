Sydney Sweeney Lightly Mocked "Madame Web" In Her "SNL" Monologue

It had one of the worst box office openings for a superhero movie, leading some insiders to tell the Hollywood Reporter that Sony won't be making another Madame Web movie anytime soon.
The cast has yet to address the critical and commercial flopping, but Sydney — who plays teenager Julia Carpenter in the film — made a sly reference to it while hosting SNL.
“You might have seen me in Anyone but You or Euphoria," Sydney said in her opening monologue before adding, after cheers, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”
Of course, it's likely that Sydney is referring here to the box office performance — but it's also worth noting that she gets surprisingly little Spider-Screentime.
One person in the group of people who haven't seen Madame Web is its star, Dakota Johnson. She told BuzzFeed UK last month, "I haven't seen it, you know more about it than me."
Who knows? Perhaps it'll become a cult classic.