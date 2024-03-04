Skip To Content
    Sydney Sweeney Lightly Mocked "Madame Web" In Her "SNL" Monologue

    “You might have seen me in Anyone but You or Euphoria."

    Natasha Jokic
    Sydney Sweeney poked fun at Madame Web's poor box office performance in her Saturday Night Live monologue.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    The Sony Spider-Man Universe (not to be confused with the main Marvel Cinematic Universe) flick came out on Valentine's Day and has received a huge 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

    Sydney in Madame Web, wearing a mask and cape
    Marvel / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    It had one of the worst box office openings for a superhero movie, leading some insiders to tell the Hollywood Reporter that Sony won't be making another Madame Web movie anytime soon.

    Sydney as Julia Carpenter in a hallway holding a tray, looking back
    Marvel / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    This weekend, the film reached $91 million at the domestic and international box offices, meaning that it has, at least, made back its initial budget.

    The cast has yet to address the critical and commercial flopping, but Sydney — who plays teenager Julia Carpenter in the film — made a sly reference to it while hosting SNL.

    Sydney in a spaghetti-strap dress on the SNL stage with band in background
    NBC / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

    “You might have seen me in Anyone but You or Euphoria," Sydney said in her opening monologue before adding, after cheers, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

    Sydney on the SNL stage with hands clasped, smiling slightly
    SNL / Via youtube.com

    Of course, it's likely that Sydney is referring here to the box office performance — but it's also worth noting that she gets surprisingly little Spider-Screentime.

    Four women from the movie walking on a city street, one in front leading the group
    Jessica Kourkounis / Marvel /  Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    One person in the group of people who haven't seen Madame Web is its star, Dakota Johnson. She told BuzzFeed UK last month, "I haven't seen it, you know more about it than me."

    Dakota and Sydney in an action scene from the movie
    Marvel / Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Who knows? Perhaps it'll become a cult classic.